Car Insurance Grace Period for Used Cars

What to Talk to Your Car Insurance Company About

Now that you know you need to have an insurance policy and all the other details on how long you can wait to insure your used car, there are a few things you might want to consider bringing up with your car insurance provider. Whether or not you are starting a new policy or continuing a pre-existing one, there are some details that can be helpful when insuring your used car, like:

How to Get Proof of Insurance before Buying a Car

If you don’t already have an insurance policy and need to buy a new one: Let your insurance provider know details like the vehicle identification number (VIN) if you know which car you plan on buying. Also, consider running a VIN check to review the used car’s history and whether it’s been reported in any theft. This is the safest way to ensure your purchase is valid.

If you already have an insurance policy: If you’re replacing a car on your policy, be sure to ask your insurer about your grace period and show your insurance card at the dealership. Maybe this used car is for your new teen driver because you don’t want to risk buying a brand-new one. If you’re adding a second car to your policy, you can still just show your card.

Do Your Own Research Before Buying

If you buy your used car from a dealership, a sales representative may try to sell you a policy on the spot because they know you need to have one before you start driving. Know that you don’t need full coverage, so consider doing your own research on car insurance companies and the coverage you need so that you can save from potentially overpriced policies at the dealership.

Insurify is the best way to compare hundreds of insurers to make sure you’re getting the best deal that fits your needs. You can start with the minimum coverage and then consider optional add-ons like comprehensive coverage. Progressive, Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm are all big brand names, but you can get quality policies from other insurers you may have never heard of.

Also, always be sure to look up your state’s insurance laws. For more information, you can talk to an insurance agent, someone at the DMV, or anyone else with expertise in insurance work.

