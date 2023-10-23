Cost of Auto Insurance for a Used Mercury (2023)

Cheapest Mercury insurance by model

Vehicle factors can affect the cost of car insurance for your Merdcury, like the model year, trim level, and safety features. New vehicles are typically more expensive to insure than older, less valuable cars. Because Ford doesn’t manufacture Mercury vehicles anymore, these vehicles are at least 12 years old. This can result in affordable car insurance rates for drivers of Mercury cars.

Learn more about the brand’s models in the following sections.

Mercury Grand Marquis

The Grand Marquis is a full-size sedan with large, comfortable seats and a generously sized trunk. The Kelley Blue Book (KBB) Fair Purchase Price for a used 2011 Grand Marquis is $8,055.

In the table below, you’ll find cheap car insurance premiums for a used Mercury Grand Marquis.

Mercury Mariner

Introduced in 2005, the Mercury Mariner is a compact SUV. You might still notice these vehicles on the road today. The average cost of a used 2011 Sport Utility 4D Mariner is $6,141, according to KBB.

Here are the average auto insurance premiums for a used Mercury Mariner sorted by car insurance company and coverage type.

Mercury Milan

The Mercury Milan is a midsize sedan last released in 2011. The model has an all-wheel drive option, and standard features include one-touch front power windows, an eight-way power driver seat, and cruise control. The KBB Fair Purchase Price for the vehicle is $7,310.

Here are the average car insurance quotes for used Milan vehicles.

Mercury Montego

The Mercury Montego is a full-size family sedan known for its height. It has higher rates for car insurance on average than most other models in the Mercury lineup. The 2007 model of the vehicle has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $4,375.

The table below shows average car insurance quotes for the Montego.

Mercury Monterey

The Mercury Monterey is a minivan with a long list of safety features. It earned great scores during crash tests, which may partially explain why it’s the least expensive Mercury vehicle to insure on average. The 2007 model of the vehicle has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $4,160.

Here are average car insurance quotes for the Mercury Monterey.

Mercury Mountaineer

The Mercury Mountaineer is a midsize SUV that was sold between 1996 and 2010. Even though it’s larger than the Mariner, it’s cheaper to insure on average. The 2010 Mountaineer model has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $5,512.

Here are average monthly car insurance quotes for the Mountaineer.

Mercury Sable

Last manufactured in 2009, the Mercury Sable is a large sedan. Average car insurance rates for the Sable are lower than rates for the Milan, another sedan from Mercury. The KBB Fair Purchase Price for the 2009 model of the vehicle is $5,441.

Below, you’ll find the cheapest auto insurance quotes for the Sable.