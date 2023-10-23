Cost of Auto Insurance for a Used Mercury (2023)

USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance for models from the discontinued brand.

Updated October 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

Founded in 1938, the Ford Motor Company discontinued its Mercury brand in 2011.[1] Used Mercury vehicles can present a good option for both experienced and young drivers.

The average cost of full-coverage insurance for a Mercury vehicle is $149 per month, compared to the national average cost of $206 for all makes and models. The average cost of liability-only insurance for a Mercury is $96, versus the national average of $103.

Quick Facts

  • The Mercury Monterey minivan is the brand’s least expensive car to insure, on average.

  • The most expensive Mercury vehicle to insure is the Milan.

  • Mercury car insurance rates vary by insurance company and vehicle model.

Cost of Mercury insurance by model

Several factors determine how much you pay for car insurance, including your age, location, credit history, driving record, claims history, and more. But the type and model of the car you drive also affect costs.

Here’s a look at average auto insurance rates for different Mercury models.

Mercury ModelAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Grand Marquis$98$158
Mariner$94$149
Milan$106$155
Mountaineer$92$133
Sable$93$138
Montego$105$152
Monterey$68$116
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Mercury insurance by model

Vehicle factors can affect the cost of car insurance for your Merdcury, like the model year, trim level, and safety features. New vehicles are typically more expensive to insure than older, less valuable cars. Because Ford doesn’t manufacture Mercury vehicles anymore, these vehicles are at least 12 years old. This can result in affordable car insurance rates for drivers of Mercury cars.

Learn more about the brand’s models in the following sections.

Mercury Grand Marquis

The Grand Marquis is a full-size sedan with large, comfortable seats and a generously sized trunk. The Kelley Blue Book (KBB) Fair Purchase Price for a used 2011 Grand Marquis is $8,055.

In the table below, you’ll find cheap car insurance premiums for a used Mercury Grand Marquis.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$35$75
State Farm$39$83
GEICO$40$86
Allstate$47$103
American Family$58$131
Progressive$65$117
Liberty Mutual$67$131
Travelers$68$151
Farmers$80$178
The General$91$189
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mercury Mariner

Introduced in 2005, the Mercury Mariner is a compact SUV. You might still notice these vehicles on the road today. The average cost of a used 2011 Sport Utility 4D Mariner is $6,141, according to KBB.

Here are the average auto insurance premiums for a used Mercury Mariner sorted by car insurance company and coverage type.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$33$71
State Farm$37$79
GEICO$38$82
Allstate$44$98
American Family$55$125
Progressive$61$111
Liberty Mutual$63$125
Travelers$65$143
Farmers$76$168
The General$87$179
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mercury Milan

The Mercury Milan is a midsize sedan last released in 2011. The model has an all-wheel drive option, and standard features include one-touch front power windows, an eight-way power driver seat, and cruise control. The KBB Fair Purchase Price for the vehicle is $7,310.

Here are the average car insurance quotes for used Milan vehicles.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$34$74
State Farm$38$81
GEICO$39$84
Allstate$46$101
American Family$57$129
Progressive$63$115
Liberty Mutual$66$129
Travelers$67$148
Farmers$78$174
The General$90$186
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mercury Montego

The Mercury Montego is a full-size family sedan known for its height. It has higher rates for car insurance on average than most other models in the Mercury lineup. The 2007 model of the vehicle has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $4,375.

The table below shows average car insurance quotes for the Montego.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$33$72
State Farm$38$80
GEICO$38$83
Allstate$45$99
American Family$56$126
Progressive$62$112
Liberty Mutual$64$126
Travelers$66$145
Farmers$77$171
The General$88$182
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mercury Monterey

The Mercury Monterey is a minivan with a long list of safety features. It earned great scores during crash tests, which may partially explain why it’s the least expensive Mercury vehicle to insure on average. The 2007 model of the vehicle has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $4,160.

Here are average car insurance quotes for the Mercury Monterey.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$25$55
State Farm$29$61
GEICO$29$63
Allstate$35$76
American Family$43$97
Progressive$48$86
Liberty Mutual$49$97
Travelers$50$111
Farmers$59$131
The General$67$139
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mercury Mountaineer

The Mercury Mountaineer is a midsize SUV that was sold between 1996 and 2010. Even though it’s larger than the Mariner, it’s cheaper to insure on average. The 2010 Mountaineer model has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $5,512.

Here are average monthly car insurance quotes for the Mountaineer.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$29$64
State Farm$33$70
GEICO$34$73
Allstate$40$87
American Family$49$111
Progressive$55$99
Liberty Mutual$57$111
Travelers$58$128
Farmers$68$150
The General$77$160
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mercury Sable

Last manufactured in 2009, the Mercury Sable is a large sedan. Average car insurance rates for the Sable are lower than rates for the Milan, another sedan from Mercury. The KBB Fair Purchase Price for the 2009 model of the vehicle is $5,441.

Below, you’ll find the cheapest auto insurance quotes for the Sable.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$30$66
State Farm$34$73
GEICO$35$75
Allstate$41$90
American Family$51$115
Progressive$56$102
Liberty Mutual$58$115
Travelers$60$132
Farmers$70$155
The General$80$165
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for Mercury car insurance

Three of the best car insurance companies for Mercury auto insurance include USAA, State Farm, and GEICO. Your budget and unique insurance needs will determine the best insurance company for you. Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies so you can find the best policy.

Best for active military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best for customer satisfaction: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best for drivers 25 and older: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$112/mo

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Mercury car insurance coverages

You have a number of insurance coverage options to choose from for your Mercury vehicle. In addition to your state’s minimum requirements, you may want to purchase more robust coverage.

Here are some of the standard and optional car insurance coverage types you can consider purchasing for your Mercury vehicle:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Liability coverage

    Required in most states, property damage and bodily injury liability coverage can pay for the other driver’s medical costs and vehicle repairs following an accident where you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage is optional and might make sense if you want better protection for your vehicle. It can cover vehicle repair or replacement after an accident or collision with an object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if it sustains damage from non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, or bad weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Mandatory in some states, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will pay for your medical bills and related expenses if you have an injury resulting from an accident caused by a driver with no or insufficient coverage.[2]

Mercury car insurance FAQs

Finding the lowest rates and right auto insurance as a Mercury driver will depend on your age, ZIP code, credit history, driving record, and auto insurance discounts. The following information should answer your remaining questions about Mercury car insurance.

  • Who has the cheapest Mercury insurance?

    Some of the cheapest Mercury insurance quotes come from USAA, State Farm, and GEICO, according to Insurify data. Keep in mind that auto insurance prices vary greatly and depend on personal information like your gender, age, driving record, and more. For example, drivers with a clean driving record pay lower rates than drivers with past violations.

    That’s why you should compare several insurers and consider their average rates, coverage options, and discounts.

  • Are Mercurys expensive to insure?

    Full-coverage car insurance for Mercury drivers is $149 on average, which is less than the national average of $206. The average cost of liability insurance for a Mercury is $96, which is also a bit lower than the national average of $103.

    Car insurance costs for your Mercury will depend on the vehicle model and year, as well as a variety of factors, like driver’s age, gender, marital status, driving record, and location.

  • Does Ford still make Mercury vehicles?

    No. Ford doesn’t manufacture Mercury models anymore. Mercury closed in 2011. You can still purchase a used Mercury vehicle. If you do, you should shop around and compare quotes from different companies to lock in cheap car insurance coverage that meets your needs.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Ford. "A Short History of the Mercury Brand." Accessed October 11, 2023
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed October 11, 2023
