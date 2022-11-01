What to Do If Your Car Has Been Stolen: 5 Steps (2022)

Car thefts happen in big cities, small towns, and everywhere in between. We’ve all heard about them on the news, but you may not hear about what to do after your vehicle has been stolen. If you’re in the unfortunate situation of being the victim of auto theft, you might feel hopeless and lost. But don’t panic. Follow these steps to help you through the process.

If you recover your car, set aside time to review your car insurance coverage. Shopping around is the easiest way to compare your options and find the right policy for you.

