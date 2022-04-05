4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Rideshare Insurance in North Carolina: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Updated April 5, 2022

Rideshare Insurance in North Carolina

If you use your car to drive for Uber or Lyft in North Carolina, your personal auto insurance policy won’t cover you while you’re on the job. That’s why North Carolina rideshare drivers should consider a rideshare endorsement as an add-on to their personal policy, which many insurance companies offer. With Insurify, you can compare customized quotes from multiple insurance providers to find the cheapest deals on rideshare insurance. Check it out today!

Rideshare Insurance Companies in North Carolina

How much does rideshare insurance cost in North Carolina?

In North Carolina, the average cost of insurance with a rideshare endorsement is $129 per month, but what you pay for insurance will depend on your driving history, your insurance provider, and your location within the state.

While rideshare insurance coverage is relatively cheap in North Carolina, it can vary in price from one company to the next. Since your individual rate will vary based on factors like your age, credit score, and driving record, it’s best to get a customized quote from Insurify.

But in case you want to see what companies in North Carolina are charging rideshare drivers, below are the average monthly premiums across hundreds of drivers for a full-coverage policy with a rideshare endorsement.

Car Insurance CompanyMonthly Cost for Rideshare Insurance
Direct Auto$64
Kemper$69
Progressive$95
National General$109
Midvale Home & Auto$110
Dairyland$128
Travelers$134
Safeco$134
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How Rideshare Insurance Works

If your rideshare app is turned off and you’re using your car for personal use, your personal car insurance policy will cover you. But once you turn the app on and begin waiting for ride requests, your collision and comprehensive coverage won’t protect you. And both Lyft insurance and Uber insurance only offer third-party liability coverage during this phase of the job.

That means you could be on the hook for damages to your vehicle in a car accident you cause. Once you are en route to pick up passengers or on a trip, the transportation network company’s contingent collision and comprehensive coverage will kick in, but you’ll be left with a hefty deductible from either TNC —$2,500.

Rideshare insurance is designed to fill those coverage gaps. It provides comprehensive and collision coverage while you are waiting for ride requests and covers the deductible gap between your personal policy and the rideshare company’s policy. For those reasons, it’s an essential coverage option for Uber and Lyft drivers.

North Carolina Laws on Rideshare Insurance Requirements

North Carolina law does not require rideshare drivers to carry a rideshare endorsement. However, all drivers are required to carry a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage along with $25,000 in property damage liability coverage.

North Carolina also passed a law in 2019 that requires rideshare drivers to display their license plate numbers on the front of their vehicles. If you violate the law, you could get stuck with a $250 fine.

You should also keep in mind that lying to your insurance company about the business use of your vehicle constitutes insurance fraud. And your insurance company will refuse to pay claims if you used your personal car for business use when you did not have a rideshare policy in place. That’s why rideshare coverage is so important.

North Carolina Requirements for Rideshare Drivers

Each rideshare service has its own set of requirements for rideshare drivers in North Carolina. Here’s what you can expect.

If you want to be a Lyft driver or an Uber driver, there are additional requirements you need to satisfy, such as:

  • You must be at least 21 years old for Uber and 25 years old for Lyft.

  • Your vehicle must satisfy the vehicle requirements.

  • You must have had your U.S. driver’s license for at least one year (three years if you’re under 25 years old).

  • You must consent to sharing your picture with passengers.

You must respect the zero-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol use while driving. Certain cities in North Carolina might also require additional documentation, including business licenses and permits. You should check with your local county clerk to find out if you’ll need to apply for any permits or licenses before you start driving for a rideshare company.

Filing a Claim After an Accident As a Rideshare Driver in North Carolina

If you get in an accident while driving for a rideshare company or delivery service like Doordash, you’ll need to know how to file a claim. The process will vary slightly depending on which TNC you work with, but you can expect to follow these steps:

  1. Contact the police and paramedics: Make sure that if anyone involved needs medical help, they are taken care of. Answer the responding officer’s questions honestly.

  2. Gather information: Get the other driver’s insurance and contact information. Take pictures of the accident for your records.

  3. Report the accident in your driver app: Report an accident with the click of a button and follow the prompts necessary to complete the process.

  4. Report the accident to your personal insurance company if necessary: If you’ll be using your rideshare coverage, you’ll need to report the accident to your insurance company. You may be able to skip this step if someone else caused the accident.

  5. Meet with your insurance adjuster: Your insurance company will likely send a claims adjuster to assess the damage to your vehicle.

  6. Follow up on reimbursement: Make sure you get the funds for the repairs. If you’re not happy with the adjuster’s estimate, collect data on repair prices and negotiate. If at any time you believe you need legal advice, contact a lawyer.

Find Cheap Rideshare Insurance in Minutes

The easiest way to find cheap rideshare insurance in North Carolina is to use Insurify to check your customized insurance rates with multiple companies at once. That’s because every insurance provider is going to weigh your individual information a little differently, resulting in different premiums.

With Insurify, you can view all your quotes side by side for an apples-to-apples comparison. You’ll be able to toggle between coverage limits, adjust your deductible, and add things like uninsured motorist coverage until you get a policy that meets your needs. All you have to do is answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started.

Make sure you check the box for rideshare coverage so that your quotes will include the endorsement. You might be surprised at how much you can save, even with the add-on. The average Insurify user saves $585 annually just by switching. If you’re ready to save money on rideshare coverage, get a quote today.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Rideshare insurance isn’t required by law in North Carolina, but your own collision insurance won’t cover you during certain periods of your job unless you have it. A rideshare endorsement is a type of insurance designed to fill the coverage gaps between your personal policy and the coverage offered by the rideshare company.

  • The average monthly premium rideshare drivers pay for full-coverage car insurance with the rideshare endorsement in North Carolina is $129, which is relatively cheap compared to other states. However, your individual rate will depend on factors such as your age, credit score, and driving history.

  • There are many options for rideshare coverage in North Carolina. Insurance companies offering a rideshare endorsement in the state include State Farm, GEICO, Allstate, Travelers, Progressive, Safeco, Kemper Preferred, and Liberty Mutual.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

