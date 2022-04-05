Best Rideshare Insurance in North Carolina: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated April 5, 2022
Rideshare insurance isn’t required by law in North Carolina, but your own collision insurance won’t cover you during certain periods of your job unless you have it. A rideshare endorsement is a type of insurance designed to fill the coverage gaps between your personal policy and the coverage offered by the rideshare company.
The average monthly premium rideshare drivers pay for full-coverage car insurance with the rideshare endorsement in North Carolina is $129, which is relatively cheap compared to other states. However, your individual rate will depend on factors such as your age, credit score, and driving history.
There are many options for rideshare coverage in North Carolina. Insurance companies offering a rideshare endorsement in the state include State Farm, GEICO, Allstate, Travelers, Progressive, Safeco, Kemper Preferred, and Liberty Mutual.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.