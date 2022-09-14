Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, highway racing, and more can lead to higher premiums. Drivers with an incident on their record usually pay more than those with clean driving records.

For example, under the North Carolina Safe Driver Incentive Plan, insurance rates increase by 40% if you’re caught going 10 MPH or less over the speed limit in a 55 MPH zone. You can expect to pay 260% more if you participate in highway racing.[6]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Midvale Home & Auto

In North Carolina, your premium will increase by 40% to 90% after receiving a speeding ticket, depending on the speed limit and how far above it you were driving.[6] Insurers raise rates on policyholders who speed because they view them as higher-risk drivers who are more likely to cause an accident and file a claim.

Greenville drivers with speeding tickets face an average monthly rate of $264 for full coverage and $80 for a liability-only policy. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Midvale Home & Auto 38 61 Erie 44 70 GEICO 49 79 Liberty Mutual 49 79 Safeco 52 83 State Auto 55 88 Travelers 55 88 Direct Auto 56 89 Dairyland 57 91 Allstate 59 94 Progressive 60 97 State Farm 71 113 National General 81 129 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Midvale Home & Auto

Every time you file a claim, it costs the insurance company money. If you’re at fault in an accident, your insurance company is on the hook for covering bills from injuries and property damage. They increase your insurance rates to help cover their losses and manage their risk going forward.

An at-fault accident can bump Greenville drivers’ rates to an average of $78 for liability coverage and $257 for full coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Midvale Home & Auto 38 60 Erie 44 68 GEICO 49 77 Liberty Mutual 49 77 Safeco 52 81 State Auto 55 85 Travelers 55 85 Direct Auto 56 87 Dairyland 57 88 Allstate 59 91 Progressive 60 94 State Farm 71 109 National General 81 125 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Midvale Home & Auto

If you get a DUI in North Carolina, your insurance rates will more than triple, and some insurers may cancel your coverage altogether.[6] Insurance companies consider drivers with a DUI on their record high-risk and increase their rates to reflect that.

Greenville drivers with a DUI on their record pay an overall average of $176 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with Midvale Home & Auto . The table below highlights affordable insurers in the city for drivers with DUIs.