Drivers in Greenville can expect to pay an average of $182 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $55 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than North Carolina’s average of $99 but lower than the national average of $154 per month.
Greenville is the 12th most populous city in the state.[1] The city’s population and visitor traffic likely contribute to its higher auto insurance rates. Premiums vary from insurer to insurer, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before deciding on a policy.
Quick Facts
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Greenville drivers.
The average car insurance rate in Greenville is less than the national average.
Insurers in North Carolina can consider your credit history when determining your car insurance rate.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Greenville
No single auto insurance company is right for everyone. Each company offers different rates, insurance products, and discounts. The best policy for you depends on your coverage needs, budget, and ability to qualify for coverage.
It’s a good idea to compare companies side by side before buying a policy, rather than just picking the cheapest insurer.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
Progressive
3.9
$81
$55
Renters
State Farm
4.4
$98
$65
Students
GEICO
4.2
$68
$45
Commuters
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$66/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
Nearly 70% of Greenville residents are renters, a group who might find the coverage they need from Progressive.[2] The company offers a multi-policy discount for policyholders who bundle their auto and renters insurance.
Plus, it offers additional ways to save, with various renters insurance discounts and auto insurance discounts for multiple cars, continuous coverage, paperless billing, paying in full, and setting up auto pay.
Pros
Fewer complaints than expected, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Rewards for good drivers
Cons
Lower-than-average customer satisfaction in the Southeast region, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Online rates may be different from rates through an insurance agent
My premiums continue to increase. I have no tickets and no accidents.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo
Greenville, North Carolina, is home to East Carolina University, with an enrollment of nearly 29,000 students. State Farm helps students get the protection they need with a selection of standard coverage options and discounts.
The company offers discounts for being a good student, having a student away at school, and completing driver training. And the Steer Clear program for young adults can help students save. State Farm also offers drivers a chance to save up to 30% when they demonstrate safe driving behaviors with its Drive Safe & Save program.
Pros
Fewer-than-expected complaints, according to the NAIC
Higher-than-average customer satisfaction in the Southeast region, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo
Nearly 88% of Greenville’s commuters drive to work.[3]GEICO has a wide selection of standard coverages, plus multiple add-ons — including emergency roadside service, rental reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown coverage — to help commuters offset repair costs.
The company offers discounts for seat belt use, vehicle safety equipment, driver’s education, and insuring multiple vehicles. Plus, it has accident forgiveness, which can help you save if you get in an accident during your daily commute.
Pros
Fewer-than-expected complaints, according to the NAIC
Many discounts to help you save
Cons
Lower-than-average customer satisfaction in the Southeast region, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Limited specialty coverage options
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Greenville, North Carolina
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Greenville
Auto insurance companies consider many factors to establish the price of a policy, including age, driving history, location, credit history, vehicle, and more. While you can’t control every factor insurers use to determine rates, you can do a few things to ensure you’re paying only what you have to.
Compare quotes. Shopping around is the best way to ensure you’re not overpaying for auto insurance coverage. Working with an independent agent or using a car insurance comparison site can help you save time and money.
Eliminate unnecessary coverage. You want enough coverage to avoid paying for accident-related expenses out of pocket, but it doesn’t make sense to maintain coverage you don’t need.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Greenville: Midvale Home & Auto
Liability coverage helps protect other people and their property. If you’re at fault in an accident, your liability coverage kicks in to pay the medical bills of other drivers and passengers involved. It also pays to repair their vehicle(s) and other damaged property. It doesn’t cover your own medical bills, however, and won’t pay for repairs to your car.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Greenville is Midvale Home & Auto, with an average premium of $42 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Greenville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Greenville: Direct Auto
Full-coverage car insurance offers more protection than a liability-only policy. In addition to liability coverage, it includes comprehensive and collision, which pays to repair your vehicle. Comprehensive covers repairs from non-accident-related damage, such as theft, vandalism, and severe weather. Collision covers damage from a crash with another car or object.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Greenville is Direct Auto, with an average cost of $68 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Greenville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
North Carolina is an at-fault state for car insurance, meaning that if you’re at fault in an auto accident, you can be held liable for injuries and property damage.[4] If you have auto insurance, the insurance company will cover your liability up to the policy limit.
The state requires drivers in North Carolina to maintain certain minimum amounts of uninsured/underinsured motorist (UI/UIM) coverage, bodily injury liability coverage, and property damage liability coverage, as shown in the table below.[5]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability and UI/UIM bodily injury
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability and UI/UIM property damage
$25,000 per accident
While liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist are the only coverages the state requires, other coverage can provide additional protection.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle if you’re in a crash with another car or stationary object, such as a telephone pole.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for repairs if your vehicle sustains damage from a non-accident incident, such as vandalism, severe weather, falling objects, and more.
Gap coverage pays off your auto loan or lease if your vehicle is totaled and you owe more than it’s worth.
Rental reimbursement coverage
This covers the cost of a rental car while yours is being repaired.
North Carolina Safe Driver Incentive Plan
The North Carolina Safe Driver Incentive Plan imposes financial penalties for unsafe driving behaviors ranging from speeding to driving under the influence of alcohol. Each behavior is assigned a point value and a mandatory increase in your insurance premium. The amount your premium increases varies based on the severity of the offense.[6]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
For example, under the North Carolina Safe Driver Incentive Plan, insurance rates increase by 40% if you’re caught going 10 MPH or less over the speed limit in a 55 MPH zone. You can expect to pay 260% more if you participate in highway racing.[6]
Shop for Car Insurance in Greenville, NC
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Midvale Home & Auto
In North Carolina, your premium will increase by 40% to 90% after receiving a speeding ticket, depending on the speed limit and how far above it you were driving.[6] Insurers raise rates on policyholders who speed because they view them as higher-risk drivers who are more likely to cause an accident and file a claim.
Greenville drivers with speeding tickets face an average monthly rate of $264 for full coverage and $80 for a liability-only policy. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Midvale Home & Auto
Every time you file a claim, it costs the insurance company money. If you’re at fault in an accident, your insurance company is on the hook for covering bills from injuries and property damage. They increase your insurance rates to help cover their losses and manage their risk going forward.
An at-fault accident can bump Greenville drivers’ rates to an average of $78 for liability coverage and $257 for full coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Midvale Home & Auto
If you get a DUI in North Carolina, your insurance rates will more than triple, and some insurers may cancel your coverage altogether.[6] Insurance companies consider drivers with a DUI on their record high-risk and increase their rates to reflect that.
Greenville drivers with a DUI on their record pay an overall average of $176 per month for car insurance. You’ll find the cheapest rates with Midvale Home & Auto. The table below highlights affordable insurers in the city for drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Midvale Home & Auto
Insurance rates tend to decrease as drivers get more experience behind the wheel. Drivers with a clean record often experience rate decreases as they get older, and rates typically continue declining slowly until you hit retirement age. Then, around 70, rates typically start creeping up again.
Senior drivers in Greenville pay an overall average of $96 per month for car insurance. Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest rates in the city. The table below shows some cheap auto insurance companies for seniors in Greenville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Midvale Home & Auto
Teenagers pay more for car insurance than most other age groups. Because teens have little driving experience, they’re more likely to get in an accident.[7] To help offset this risk, insurance companies charge teens higher rates. While no one can change their age, there are some things teens can do to get the best rate possible.
Stay on their parents’ policy. Adding a teen to an existing policy is almost always cheaper than purchasing a separate one.
Drive a safe car. Cars that have vehicle safety features and higher safety ratings typically cost less to insure.
Put safety first. Some insurance companies offer discounts to teens who take a driver safety course.
Take your schoolwork seriously. Some insurers offer a good student discount to teens who maintain a specific GPA.
Teen drivers in Greenville pay an overall average of $194 per month for car insurance. They’ll find the cheapest rates from Midvale Home & Auto. The table below shows some of the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Greenville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Find Car Insurance in Greenville
Greenville car insurance quotes by credit tier
Auto insurers in the Greenville community may consider your credit history when determining your car insurance premium.[8] Credit-based insurance scores help insurance companies estimate their losses by predicting the likelihood that someone will file a claim.
Policyholders with excellent or good credit are less likely to file a claim. As a result, they typically qualify for lower rates than policyholders with poor credit. The table below shows average quotes for drivers by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Greenville?
Greenville drivers pay an average of $118 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average. It’s on the higher end when it comes to North Carolina cities, however. Chapel Hill, Charlotte, and Wilmington are the only cities with higher average monthly rates.
Prices vary widely across North Carolina, where auto insurance premiums in Asheville and Jacksonville are much lower than in Greenville, and rates in Chapel Hill are much higher.
More cities in North Carolina
On average, Greenville drivers pay more for auto insurance than drivers in many other North Carolina cities. Prices vary widely across North Carolina and vary based on things like ZIP codes, theft rates, vandalism, weather-related damage, and accidents.[9] The table below shows how Greenville’s rates stack up against other cities in the state.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Greenville car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Greenville.
How much is car insurance in Greenville, North Carolina?
On average, car insurance in Greenville costs $182 per month for full coverage and $55 for liability-only insurance. Your premium will depend on location, driving record, age, gender, and credit history.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Greenville?
Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Greenville, starting at $42 for liability-only coverage. Greenville drivers can also find cheap rates from Erie and GEICO, which have liability rates as low as $48 and $54, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Greenville?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Greenville, but Progressive, State Farm, and GEICO stand out as the best car insurance companies. They all have IQ Scores above 4.0 (out of 5), strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power, and affordable premiums.
How much is car insurance per month in North Carolina?
Car insurance in North Carolina costs an average of $99 per month. Drivers can expect to pay $54 for liability coverage and $${AUTO_AVERAGE_FULL_STATE_NC for full coverage.
What is the bare-minimum car insurance in North Carolina?
All North Carolina drivers must carry $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. They must also carry these same limits in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Jennifer Brozic is a content marketing writer, specializing in the financial services and insurance industries. She's committed to helping her clients create content that inspires people to take action. Her areas of expertise include insurance, financial planning & budgeting, building credit, loans, credit cards and more.