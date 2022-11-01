4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Most people in Raleigh commute to work by car. Raleigh is not as walkable as other large cities in the U.S., and the average household has two cars. Having a car insurance policy in Raleigh is therefore vital for most people to get around.
Car Insurance in Raleigh, NC
The average cost of North Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Raleigh, NC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Raleigh is $469 per month, or $5628 annually.
Car insurance in Raleigh is $324 more than the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Raleigh on average is Dairyland, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Raleigh, NC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Raleigh
|Insurance Provider in Raleigh
|GEICO
|$56 /mo
|Progressive
|$57 /mo
|Travelers
|$87 /mo
|Nationwide
|$118 /mo
|State Farm
|$149 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Raleigh, NC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Raleigh. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$102 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$165 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$177 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|North Carolina Cities
|Charlotte
|$96/mo
|Greensboro
|$88/mo
|Durham
|$68/mo
|Winston-Salem
|$63/mo
|Raleigh
|$93/mo
|North Carolina
|$82/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Carolina[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Carolina, drivers are required to cover bodily injury and property damage with this coverage.
Raleigh Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Driving in Raleigh is pretty affordable for most individuals, as car insurance rates often stay around the same price range, no matter how old you are. New motorists under the age of 20 tend to be charged the most, at $166, while the least expensive rates of $103 are awarded to those in their 60s. Drivers here may experience fluctuations in their premiums over the course of their lifetime but won’t see significant changes as a whole.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$167
|20s
|$135
|30s
|$126
|40s
|$161
|50s
|$167
|60s
|$104
|70s
|$117
|80s
|$118
Raleigh Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Motorists in Raleigh who fail to stop at an intersection may be surprised to see just how much their car insurance rates are affected. Compared to the prices for drivers who have no violations on their record at $137, this type of incident can add nearly $50. Those who are caught speeding or are involved in an at-fault accident will notice that their premiums hardly change at all or may even drop by a few dollars.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$138
|Speeding Ticket
|$136
|At-Fault Accident
|$135
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$184
Raleigh Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Having great credit will often save you money in a variety of ways, but if you live in Raleigh, don’t expect it to affect your car insurance too much. Drivers here tend to pay roughly the same no matter how good or poor their credit rating is, with a $30 difference at most between various tiers. Those in the lowest tier can expect their premium to be roughly $121, while motorists with excellent credit are often charged $152.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$153
|Good
|$133
|Average
|$138
|Poor
|$122
Find local Raleigh agents
Insure2607 Glenwood Ave,
Raleigh, NC 27608
CapInsure Services1001 Wade Ave,
Raleigh, NC 27605
Carolina Capital Insurance Group1009 Bullard Ct. Ste 201,
Raleigh, NC 27615
Guided Insurance Solutions9121 Anson Way,
Raleigh, NC 27615
IGO Insurance Agency, Inc.8117 Ebenezer Church Road,
Raleigh, NC 27612
Grimes Insurance Group, LLC112 Wind Chime Ct.,
Raleigh, NC 27615
Snipes Insurance Service, Inc. Raleigh617 Oberlin Road,
Raleigh, NC 27605
Business Risk Management Inc.8801 Fast Park Drive,
Raleigh, NC 27617
Collins Insurance & Financial Solutions5300 Atlantic Ave.,
Ste. 106-S, Raleigh, NC 27609
Marsh & McLennan Agcy - Raleigh2301 Sugar Bush Rd,
Raleigh, NC 27612
Raleigh, NC DMV Information
There are five DMV offices in Raleigh, and two of them can help you with registering your vehicle. One is located downtown and the other is in North Raleigh. You’ll need proof of insurance, but that’s easy to obtain online with Insurify. You’ll be able to compare customized quotes from multiple insurers and apply for a policy directly.
Public Transportation in Raleigh, NC
You can get around downtown Raleigh on the free R-Line circulator, and the GoRaleigh bus system has fixed routes around the city as well. Uber and Lyft operate in the city, along with traditional taxi service and Bird scooter rentals starting at just $1. But since workers commute an average of 23 minutes to get to work, most rely on their cars. Only about 2 percent of workers use public transit to commute, while about 85 percent get to work by car.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Raleigh, NC
If you drive in Raleigh, you’ll need at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. But for adequate protection, you should consider a more robust policy.
An estimated 6.5 percent of drivers in North Carolina lack insurance, so it’s a good idea to get uninsured motorist coverage in Raleigh. If you have a loan or a lease, you’ll likely need full coverage as well. Luckily, a good insurance policy doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. You could save hundreds just by comparing car insurance premiums with Insurify.
FAQs - Raleigh, NC Car Insurance
Car insurance in Raleigh is relatively affordable, costing an average of $93 per month. That’s only slightly higher than the state average and significantly lower than the national average. What’s more, some insurance providers may be able to offer rates closer to $56 per month to drivers with a clean record.
Yes. Having no credit in North Carolina can increase your premium up to 107 percent when compared to what drivers with excellent credit would pay. But every insurer weighs credit information differently, and for some policies, your premium may not be impacted at all. That’s why it’s important to compare customized quotes from different insurers based on your credit score. With Insurify, you’ll be able to easily identify the lowest possible rate for the auto insurance coverage you need.
For your first lapse, you’ll pay a $50 fine plus a $50 license reinstatement fee. If you get in an accident while driving uninsured, your license will be suspended for one year and you’ll receive three points on your driving record. What’s more, you’ll be on the hook for all damages if you cause an accident while driving without insurance.
Insurify Insights
How Raleigh Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Raleigh, North Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Raleigh drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across North Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Raleigh
#81
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in North Carolina
#81
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in North Carolina
#64
City with the Most DUIs Rank in North Carolina
#78
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in North Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Raleigh drivers rank 66 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #66
- Percent of drivers in Raleigh with an accident: 9.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Raleigh drivers rank 64 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #64
- Percent of drivers in Raleigh with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in North Carolina, Raleigh drivers rank 59 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Raleigh with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in North Carolina, Raleigh drivers rank 63 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #63
- Percent of drivers in Raleigh with a reckless driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in North Carolina, Raleigh drivers rank 81 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #81
- Percent of drivers in Raleigh with a speeding ticket: 7.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Raleigh drivers rank 16 in clean driving records across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Raleigh with clean record: 79.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Raleigh drivers rank 31 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Raleigh with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.97%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
