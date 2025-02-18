Best Car Insurance in North Carolina (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Shopping for the right car insurance policy can be challenging since it takes time and energy to find the right insurer to fit your unique needs. To help narrow down your search, Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies to determine the best car insurance companies in North Carolina.
Best car insurance companies in North Carolina
There’s no single best car insurance company for North Carolina drivers to consider, but here are some top contenders in the state that you can start your search with.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$110/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$236/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about Farmers
Customers appreciate the helpful agents and good initial quotes but dislike the consistent rate increases and lack of senior discounts. Some also reported issues with claim handling and communication.
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
Deanna
February 17, 2025
Average
I just compared rates and found some that are one-fifth of what I'm currently paying.
Juan
February 10, 2025
Very Good Insurance
I found that their representatives are very knowledgeable and friendly.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
828
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.13
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Farmers makes it easy to save on your car insurance premiums by providing bundling opportunities and multiple discounts, including rewards for loyalty, responsible payment history, and good student status. Its mobile app allows you to track your driving habits, potentially leading to additional savings.
Pros
Telematics program for monitoring driving behavior
Many available discounts
Strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region[1]
Cons
Coverage not available in all states
Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$57/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.
$85/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Howard
February 18, 2025
Being an Allstate Client
We have been Allstate clients for 42 years. I think that says it all.
Elaine
February 17, 2025
I feel that the rates for drivers who only drive 7k miles are too high for full coverage with no accidents.
I feel that the rates for drivers who only drive 7k miles are too high for full coverage with no accidents.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
If you drive for rideshare services, having insurance that covers work-related risks is essential. Not all insurance companies offer rideshare coverage, but Allstate’s Ride for Hire plan ensures financial protection while transporting passengers or waiting for ride requests. This policy also includes gap coverage up to $2,500 for damages sustained while on duty.
Pros
Rideshare coverage available
Bundling options with other insurance types
Coverage for drivers traveling to Mexico
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in theSoutheast region
High volume of negative customer feedback on Trustpilot
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.
$71/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Brandon
February 18, 2025
Poor Theft Coverage
What's the point of having theft coverage if you still have to pay for all the damages caused and any towing fees or impound charges?
Mary
February 18, 2025
Not Bad
Declaring a car as totalled does not remove it from charges on the policy.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
One of the best ways to lower car insurance costs is by choosing an insurer with extensive discounts. GEICO offers more than 30 discount options, including savings for defensive driving, a clean driving record, and security features like anti-theft systems or anti-lock brakes. There’s also an opportunity to bundle multiple policies with GEICO that can help reduce overall insurance expenses.
Pros
Many available discounts
24/7 customer service via app or online portal
Offers coverage for motorcycles, ATVs, and RVs
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.
$86/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Gil
February 18, 2025
Seeking Better Rates for My Two Vehicles
I don't have anything negative to say as I haven't filed a claim or been in an accident to see how the process works. I've been with them for 6 years and prior to that, I was with State Farm, again with no claims. That's why I'm shopping around for better prices. My rates haven't dropped even though I continue to drive safely with no accidents, claims, or DUIs.
Cynthia
February 18, 2025
Bad
Bad. I wasn't informed about how the snapshot worked. I hadn't been driving because I had just started taking insulin while pregnant and was experiencing dizzy spells. I was traveling with a friend (not in my car). Apparently, if you aren't driving, you need to inform Progressive. They mentioned it would be on the app, but there wasn't even an option to state that I wasn't driving. This led to an increase in my insurance by approximately $300 a month.
Bienvenido
February 18, 2025
Need Better Rates
They don't lower the rates even if you don't have tickets or accidents. Rates keep going up every year without reason.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive makes finding the right insurance policy simple with digital tools designed to help you personalize your coverage. Its AutoQuote Explorer lets users compare prices from multiple insurers, while the Snapshot program rewards safe driving. The Name Your Price Tool allows customers to adjust coverage based on their budget.
Pros
24/7 customer service availability
Highly rated mobile app
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Cons
J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast is lower than competitors
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.
$99/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Wendy
February 18, 2025
Expensive
I love the fact that they cater to the military, but they are expensive.
Joseph
February 17, 2025
Your Best Bet
This is the best insurance at the best cost.
Jeanne
February 17, 2025
I enjoyed my experience with USAA. However, their premiums increased so much that I could no longer afford it.
I enjoyed my experience with USAA. However, their premiums increased so much that I could no longer afford it.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
886
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA provides specialized insurance services with competitive rates for military personnel, veterans, and their families. North Carolina has one of the largest military presences in the country, with over a dozen local military bases. This means many North Carolina residents (active military members, their family members, and veterans) qualify for USAA coverage.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Unique discounts tailored for military members
Also offers credit cards and retirement support
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Only available to people with military affiliation
No business insurance available for bundling
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in North Carolina to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in North Carolina
Finding the right car insurance policy to meet your needs takes some digging, but a little research can help you save while finding the coverage you need to hit the road with confidence.
Find the right coverage amount
Before you buy a car insurance policy, think carefully about how much coverage you need.[2]
While you only need to purchase a policy that meets North Carolina’s minimum coverage requirements, your specific needs may require additional coverage. You can work with an insurance agent to figure out what types of coverage and what amounts can protect you best.
As you start your search, keep these cost-saving tips in mind.
Compare at least three quotes
It’s helpful to request quotes from at least three different auto insurance companies in order to find a more affordable policy.
Price isn’t all that matters, though. You should also consider customer reviews and industry rankings to get an idea of which insurer offers the best coverage option for your needs.
Ask about discounts
While all car insurance companies offer their own set of products, services, and resources, most extend a few discount options to customers. Ask the insurance agent for more information about what discounts you qualify for before you choose an insurer.
These discounts could include a good student discount for young drivers, low-mileage discounts for remote workers, and more. You’ll never know how many discounts you qualify for unless you ask.
Bundle multiple policies
Some insurance companies sell more than just one type of insurance product. If you bundle your auto insurance policy with another policy, like homeowners insurance or renters insurance, you can often qualify for savings.
Average cost of car insurance in North Carolina
North Carolina drivers spend an average of $92 per month for a full-coverage car insurance policy and $57 for liability-only coverage. For comparison, the national average for full-coverage car insurance is $199 per month, and the national average for liability car insurance is $105.
Where you live plays a significant role in determining car insurance premiums. This is true even within a single state, as rates can vary by ZIP code.
For example, a driver who commutes into a big city like Raleigh will experience more traffic that can lead to accidents than someone who lives in the smaller, quiet riverside town of New Bern.
Insurers analyze factors such as crime levels, weather risks, and traffic congestion when assessing risk. Personal details like your driving record, vehicle type, and credit history also influence the premium you receive. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep your driving record clean.
Best car insurance in North Carolina FAQs
If you’re still on the hunt for the best car insurance in North Carolina, here’s some more insight into how you can achieve that goal.
How much is car insurance in North Carolina?
The average rate for car insurance in North Carolina is $92 per month for a full-coverage car insurance policy and $57 for liability-only coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in North Carolina?
Many great auto insurance companies operate in North Carolina, including USAA, Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in North Carolina?
Most states have rules regarding the amount of liability coverage drivers must have. In North Carolina, drivers must carry minimum liability insurance coverage of 30/60/25, which means $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $60,000 per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability.[3]
But you may want to buy more extensive coverage than the minimum liability coverage requirements to better protect yourself as a North Carolina driver.
