Drivers in Cary can expect to pay an average of $82 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are barely lower than North Carolina’s monthly average of $92 but much cheaper than the national average of $154 per month.
Cary is home to nearly 180,000 people — about 62% less than Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina.[1] Cary’s comparatively smaller population is likely why drivers in this city may pay lower rates than drivers in surrounding areas.
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide are the cheapest car insurance companies for Cary residents.
North Carolina is an at-fault state for car insurance.
Insurers in North Carolina can use your credit history when determining your rates.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Cary
The best car insurance companies will depend on your situation and unique needs. But if you’re looking for reputable and affordable insurers in Cary, you can start with these companies. Insurify bases these rates on state-level premium data.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Best insurer for people with a poor driving record: Nationwide
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo
A moving violation can cause your rates to increase significantly. Drivers with blemishes on their record should check out Nationwide. It offers affordable insurance coverage for people with past incidents and has good customer service.
Pros
Pay-per-mile coverage available
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
More affordable options for North Carolinians with a clean driving record
Car replacement coverage not available
Was very happy until I was told I would not be renewed as my agent was not with them anymore. I have to get a new agent and start as a new account after 50 years.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$84/mo
Car insurance for teens and young drivers can be very costly. State Farm can help lower costs through various saving opportunities, including its good student discount and Steer Clear program.
Pros
More than a century of experience in the insurance industry
Above-average J.D. Power claim satisfaction rating
Cons
Limited discount and coverage options
Gap insurance not available
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
The state of North Carolina is home to nearly 290,000 military-affiliated members across 14 different installations. USAA is known for its excellent customer service, competitive rates, and benefits tailored to military members’ needs.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction
Savings of 30% possible via SafePilot program
Cons
No 24/7 customer service
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, and their immediate family members
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
Your age, location, and driving record are a few factors that influence your car insurance costs. If your premiums are high, you have a few ways to save money on your insurance bill:
Shop around. Comparison shopping is one of the best ways to find the lowest rates for your needed coverages. The Insurance Information Institute recommends comparing quotes from at least three insurance companies.
Drive safely. Safe driving lowers the likelihood of speeding tickets and at-fault accidents. Drivers with clean driving records typically see better rates on their auto policy.
Seek discounts. Insurance discounts exist for virtually everyone. It’s a good idea to check your insurer’s website or talk to an insurance agent to see which savings you qualify for.
Bundle policies. Insurance companies offer discounts for buying multiple insurance products from them. For example, you can bundle your auto, life, and homeowners insurance policies to lower your overall rate.
Increase your deductible. You’ll have to pay a deductible before your insurer disburses your claim. Choosing a higher deductible leads to lower premiums.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cary: Midvale Home & Auto
If you’re at fault in an accident, your liability-only car insurance policy will pay for the other person’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs. However, it won’t cover your own injuries and vehicle damages — you’ll need full-coverage car insurance for that.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Cary is Midvale Home & Auto, with premiums that start at $31 per month.
The table below shows more cheap car insurance companies for liability-only insurance.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cary: Erie
Consider getting a full-coverage insurance policy if you drive frequently, drive in a high-risk area, or own a high-value or new car. Liability-only coverage may be enough if you drive an inexpensive car infrequently.
The average cost of a full-coverage policy in Cary is $113. Below is a list of the most affordable car insurance companies for full-coverage insurance.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
North Carolina is a tort state. This means if you cause an accident, your liability insurance will kick in to pay for the other party’s damages and medical expenses. You must carry the minimum required liability insurance in North Carolina, as illustrated in the table below:[2]
For instance, North Carolina drivers with an at-fault accident see rates roughly 40% higher than people with a clean record. Fortunately, high-risk drivers have options for affordable car insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Midvale Home & Auto
A speeding ticket indicates you’ve engaged in risky driving. To offset the risk, insurance companies may increase your rates.
The average monthly cost of car insurance for Cary drivers with a speeding ticket is $168 for full coverage and $76 for liability only. But drivers with speeding tickets on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $46.
The following table displays the most budget-friendly car insurance options tailored for drivers with a speeding ticket.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Midvale Home & Auto
An at-fault accident shows insurance companies that you have a higher likelihood of causing a future accident. As a result, your insurance policy may be more expensive.
Drivers with at-fault accidents on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $45. On average, though, they pay monthly rates of $165 for full coverage and $75 for liability-only insurance in Cary.
Below are the most affordable car insurance companies in Cary for drivers with an at-fault accident.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Midvale Home & Auto
A DUI is a serious offense, and you may have to carry SR-22 insurance if you’re convicted of one. Many insurance companies don’t even offer coverage to high-risk drivers, and if they do, you’ll likely see your rates spike.
A DUI pushes Cary drivers’ average monthly insurance costs to $177 for full coverage and $80 for liability. Drivers with DUIs on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $49 in Cary.
The car insurance companies below offer the best rates for drivers with a DUI in Cary.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Midvale Home & Auto
While rates start to decrease at age 35, you may see your rates rise in your 70s. Age-related conditions tend to impair one’s driving abilities, which means older drivers are at a higher risk of getting into an accident.
Senior drivers in Cary pay an average of $94 for full-coverage car insurance and $42 for a liability-only policy. Below, you’ll find the cheapest car insurance options for senior drivers in Cary.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Midvale Home & Auto
With less experience on the road, teenage drivers are a greater liability to insurers than other age groups. As a result, young drivers may see higher rates on their policy. Cary teens face average monthly rates of $177 for full coverage and $80 for liability-only insurance.
But teen drivers can lower costs by staying on their parent’s insurance policy, driving a safe car, and getting a good student discount. Below, you’ll also find a list of the cheapest car insurance companies in Cary for teenagers.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cary car insurance quotes by credit tier
Auto insurance companies in North Carolina can use your credit history when determining your premiums.[4]
Take a look at the average monthly cost of car insurance policies in Cary based on various credit tiers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Cary?
Cary drivers pay an average of $82 per month for car insurance, only slightly lower than North Carolina’s average of $92 but much lower than the national average of $154 per month.
More cities in North Carolina
A city’s population density, crime rates, and accident rates can influence its average cost. For instance, Cary drivers may see cheaper car insurance rates than many cities in North Carolina due to its small population, as illustrated in the table below.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cary car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Cary.
How much is car insurance in Cary?
On average, car insurance in Cary costs $149 per month for full coverage and $102 for liability-only insurance. Your premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Cary?
Clearcover offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Cary, at $66 for liability-only coverage. Cary drivers can also find cheap rates from Mile Auto and Sun Coast, which have liability rates of $66 and $71, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Cary?
Nationwide, State Farm, and USAA are the best car insurance companies in Cary. All boast IQ Scores of above 4 out of 5 and have strong financial strength ratings. But the best car insurance company for you may differ, as everyone has unique insurance needs and financial situations. Always compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
How much is car insurance per month in NC?
Car insurance in North Carolina costs an average of $92 per month. Drivers pay $54 for liability coverage and $130 for full coverage. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.
Why is car insurance so cheap in North Carolina?
Car insurance is cheap on average in North Carolina primarily due to its rural population and low traffic rates. However, in large or coastal North Carolina cities, rates will be more expensive due to the increased likelihood of accidents and weather damage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Alani Asis is an SEO-savvy, personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation. She has landed bylines with leading publications and brands like Insider, Fortune, LendingTree, and more. Alani aims to make personal finance approachable through fun, relatable, and digestible content.