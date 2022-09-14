Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations can make your insurance policy more expensive.[3]

For instance, North Carolina drivers with an at-fault accident see rates roughly 40% higher than people with a clean record. Fortunately, high-risk drivers have options for affordable car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Midvale Home & Auto

A speeding ticket indicates you’ve engaged in risky driving. To offset the risk, insurance companies may increase your rates.

The average monthly cost of car insurance for Cary drivers with a speeding ticket is $168 for full coverage and $76 for liability only. But drivers with speeding tickets on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $46.

The following table displays the most budget-friendly car insurance options tailored for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Midvale Home & Auto 29 46 Erie 33 53 Nationwide 33 53 Liberty Mutual 37 59 GEICO 38 61 Safeco 40 64 Direct Auto 42 67 State Auto 42 67 Travelers 42 67 Dairyland 43 68 Allstate 45 73 Progressive 46 74 State Farm 55 88 National General 58 93 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Midvale Home & Auto

An at-fault accident shows insurance companies that you have a higher likelihood of causing a future accident. As a result, your insurance policy may be more expensive.

Drivers with at-fault accidents on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $45. On average, though, they pay monthly rates of $165 for full coverage and $75 for liability-only insurance in Cary.

Below are the most affordable car insurance companies in Cary for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Midvale Home & Auto 29 45 Erie 33 53 Nationwide 33 53 Liberty Mutual 37 58 GEICO 38 60 Safeco 40 63 Direct Auto 42 66 State Auto 42 66 Travelers 42 66 Dairyland 43 67 Allstate 45 72 Progressive 46 73 State Farm 55 86 National General 58 92 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Midvale Home & Auto

A DUI is a serious offense, and you may have to carry SR-22 insurance if you’re convicted of one. Many insurance companies don’t even offer coverage to high-risk drivers, and if they do, you’ll likely see your rates spike.

A DUI pushes Cary drivers’ average monthly insurance costs to $177 for full coverage and $80 for liability. Drivers with DUIs on their record can find car insurance as cheap as $49 in Cary.

The car insurance companies below offer the best rates for drivers with a DUI in Cary.