Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Greensboro, NC, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Greensboro, NC
Greensboro is a busy, exciting place. But unlike plenty of cities like it, you can actually find cheap car insurance if you look hard enough! Let’s take a look at who is offering the best rates on insurance coverage and how to find your affordable auto insurance policy.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Greensboro is $124 per month or $1,488 annually.
Car insurance in Greensboro is $7 more than the average cost of insurance in North Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Greensboro on average is Direct Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheap Car Insurance North Carolina
Cheapest Car Insurance in Greensboro, NC
What is the cheapest car insurance in Greensboro?
Direct Auto is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Greensboro, with rates starting at $66 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
This table shows average car insurance quotes from Insurify’s database handed out by the top Greensboro auto insurance companies. These quotes start pretty cheap and are, on the whole, impressively affordable. For a busy town like Greensboro—the third-largest in North Carolina—it’s surprisingly easy to get low-cost auto insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Direct Auto
|$66
|State Auto
|$112
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$112
|Kemper Preferred
|$114
|Progressive
|$115
|National General
|$115
|Nationwide
|$121
|Dairyland
|$137
|Travelers
|$139
|Safeco
|$145
|Liberty Mutual
|$187
Best Car Insurance in Greensboro, NC
Cheap rates are all well and good—OK, they’re awesome. But how else do you assess an insurance company? To help, we built the Insurify Composite Score (ICS), which goes beyond the quote to capture financial dependability and customer service. Nationwide earns a high ICS and also pretty cheap average rates, so that’s one to watch.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$121
|Safeco
|86
|$145
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$187
|Travelers
|80
|$139
|State Auto
|76
|$112
|National General
|58
|$115
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Carolina[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Carolina, drivers are required to cover bodily injury and property damage with this coverage.
Greensboro Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In a big college town like Greensboro, young drivers and teen drivers abound. While cheap auto insurance is usually a pipe dream for drivers of their age, in North Carolina, they pay an average of just $224 per month! The older you get, the easier it is to find affordable insurance. Young Greensboro drivers may choose to forgo full coverage to save on their premiums.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$224
|20s
|$164
|30s
|$124
|40s
|$133
|50s
|$121
|60s
|$101
|70s
|$97
|80+
|$92
Greensboro Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you’re ticketed for speeding or are in a car accident, you may get flagged as high-risk by car insurance companies, and they’ll charge you more for insurance coverage than drivers with clean driving records. In Greensboro, the safest drivers enjoy the cheapest car insurance premiums. Violations usually expire from your driving history after three years.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$119
|Speeding Ticket
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$174
|DUI
|$237
Greensboro Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another factor that influences your auto insurance rates is your credit score. As in many places, having a high credit score will help you score cheap car insurance. This is evident in the chart below, which shows average rates paid by customers with varying credit scores in Greensboro. If you don’t have good credit, you’ll likely pay a higher premium.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$105
|Good
|$125
|Average
|$136
|Poor
|$211
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Greensboro
Car insurance companies spend a lot of time and money on advertisements so that when it’s time for you to buy a policy, you’ve got their name—whether it’s Allstate, GEICO, or State Farm—in your head. But those insurance agencies don’t always have the cheapest premiums and best service. The insurance industry is diverse and competitive and varies by region.
Affordable car insurance rates don’t come to you. You have to hunt them down. Luckily, Insurify is available 24/7 as your AI-powered insurance agent, searching the whole area and presenting you with a free list of personalized insurance quotes ready for you to choose from. Car insurance comparison doesn’t have to be a slog—it can be glamorous, and with Insurify, it is.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap car insurance, you should compare car insurance quotes with Insurify. If you are an 18-year-old Greensboro driver worried about high rates, you may want to consider leaving off full coverage (comprehensive coverage and collision coverage) if you don’t drive a fancy car. Renters and homeowners can save by bundling.
In Greensboro, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding cheap car insurance. There are lots of auto insurance companies quoting cheap rates, whatever your credit score, driving history, or age group. The average premium in Greensboro is $124 per month.
Having an expensive car is pricier to insure, and a DUI, car accident, or speeding ticket on your driving record won’t help you find cheap auto insurance rates. Your credit score plays a role, too. But even with these disadvantages, with dedicated comparison shopping, you’ll find the right insurance premium, policy, and provider.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
