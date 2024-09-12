Home>Car Insurance>Honda

Cost of Honda CR-V Insurance (2024)

Honda CR-V drivers typically pay $89 per month for liability coverage, but this can depend on many different factors.

Updated December 5, 2024

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The average cost to insure a Honda CR-V is $89 per month for a minimum-liability policy and $181 per month for a full-coverage policy. But the national average doesn’t apply to everyone, and your insurance costs may be very different depending on your age, location, driving history, specific Honda CR-V model year, and other factors.

The Honda CR-V is a tremendously popular car thanks to its versatility, high safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and affordability, costing about as much as similar cars in its class.[1] [2]

Keep reading to learn more about Honda CR-V insurance rates and additional ways to save.

Quick Facts

  • Insurers typically offer a great deal on a single-car policy for a Honda CR-V compared to a Honda Civic or other vehicles.

  • USAA, State Farm, and GEICO generally offer the cheapest car insurance quotes on Honda CR-Vs.

  • Honda CR-Vs are great options for teens and young drivers due to their excellent safety rankings and affordability.[3]

Cost of Honda CR-V insurance

The average cost of car insurance for Honda CR-V drivers is $89 per month for a liability-only policy and $181 per month for a full-coverage policy.

The military-focused insurer USAA offers the best value on a CR-V insurance policy. If you aren’t part of the military community, State Farm and GEICO are also affordable options for CR-V drivers.

2024 Honda CR-V insurance

The starting MSRP on a new 2024 Honda CR-V is $30,850.[4] The following table shows average rates by insurer:

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$162
State Farm$187
GEICO$193
Allstate$225
Progressive$237
American Family$282
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2023 Honda CR-V insurance

A new 2023 Honda CR-V costs $29,735.[5] Drivers of the 2023 CR-V pay the following average insurance cost for this model year:

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$148
State Farm$170
GEICO$176
Allstate$206
Progressive$216
American Family$258
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2022 Honda CR-V insurance

This model had a starting MSRP of $29,545 when Honda launched it for the 2022 model year.[6] Here’s a breakdown of the insurance companies offering the lowest rates for this model year:

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$139
State Farm$160
GEICO$165
Allstate$193
Progressive$203
American Family$241
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2021 Honda CR-V insurance

The price for a 2021 Honda CR-V was $28,075 when it was a newer model.[7] The average auto insurance premiums for 2021 Honda CR-Vs are in the following table:

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$136
State Farm$157
GEICO$162
Allstate$190
Progressive$199
American Family$237
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2020 Honda CR-V insurance

A 2020 Honda CR-V had an MSRP of $27,770 when it was a brand-new vehicle.[8] Here are the car insurance rates that the best car insurance companies are charging on average for a 2020 CR-V:

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$125
State Farm$143
GEICO$148
Allstate$173
Progressive$182
American Family$217
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Honda CR-V car insurance coverages

One crucial factor affecting your annual average insurance costs is how much coverage you buy. It’s a trade-off between paying a higher rate today for the tools to protect you later when you need them — otherwise, you may have to pay these expenses out of pocket.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Liability coverage

    Most states require two different types of liability coverage: bodily injury and property damage. This pays other people for any damage you may cause while driving, but it won’t cover you for injuries or damage to yourself, your passengers, or your own car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/9ffcc07fc9/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair any damage to your car or replace it entirely if you’re in an accident with another vehicle or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive and collision coverages together make up part of a full-coverage policy that lenders may require you to purchase when financing your car. Comprehensive insurance pays for non-collision damage to your car. Storm damage, wildfires, and theft are common scenarios that comprehensive coverage protects you against, offering the highest degree of financial safety.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Many people don’t have car insurance or may not have enough coverage to fully reimburse you for all the damage they cause in a bad car crash. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can fill in the gap.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4d03c561b5/declaration-page.svg

    SR-22 insurance

    If you have recent accidents or traffic violations on your driving record, it can have a significant effect on your ability to get approved for coverage, and you’ll typically pay the highest rates. Some insurers specialize in offering policies for drivers with an SR-22.

Honda CR-V insurance FAQs

A Honda CR-V ranks as one of the most affordable cars to insure, but you still have plenty to consider when choosing your insurance company.

  • Which company has the cheapest Honda CR-V insurance?

    Among the top car insurance companies, USAA ranked No .1 for having the lowest cost, but it’s only available to active and former military members and their immediate families. State Farm offers the next-cheapest insurance premiums.

  • Are Honda CR-Vs expensive to insure?

    No. Compared to the cost of car insurance for other vehicle listings in Insurify’s car insurance comparison study, Honda CR-Vs are the sixth-cheapest model to insure. Even though you’ll pay lower rates on a CR-V than many others, that doesn’t mean it’s affordable for you, and you have many ways you can whittle your car insurance costs down further.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Honda CR-V?

    Average Honda CR-V auto insurance rates are $89 per month for a liability policy and $181 per month for full coverage. If you have good credit, a clean driving record, and use telematics programs many insurers offer, you’ll typically pay lower insurance rates. Younger drivers generally pay higher auto insurance rates.

  • What are the cons of a Honda CR-V?

    Small and outdated infotainment systems are one of the biggest complaints among CR-V owners with a newer Honda model. In addition, Honda CR-Vs were the 10th most-stolen vehicle in the U.S. in 2022.[9] It’s a good idea to consider a vehicle security system, which can even score you a policy discount with many insurers.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

