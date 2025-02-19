Best Car Insurance in Vermont (2025)

Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
Finding good car insurance can be challenging. People have different needs and price points, and insurance companies vary in the services they offer. No single insurance company is the best for everyone, so you should make sure you’re getting the right coverage.
Insurify’s data experts crunched the numbers on 50 insurance companies to help you find the best car insurance in Vermont.
Best car insurance companies in Vermont
If you’re looking for high-quality insurance in the Green Mountain State, start with these companies.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$19/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$43/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,545 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,256)
Mikla
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Mikla & Sam's Quote
I really liked them. The customer service was great, and the price started off well, but it has now increased exponentially.
Shirley
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Don't Like the Price
I haven't used it thankfully, but the fees have increased, which I don't agree with.
Michael
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Would like to find insurance for less … But
Good insurance. I thought it was pricey, but I haven't found anything cheaper unless I reduce coverage.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
838
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is Vermont’s third-largest insurer of private passenger cars, covering about one out of every 10 drivers.[1] And while State Farm makes it easy to manage your policy online, it also has local offices in six cities around the state if you prefer to do things in person. Students attending one of Vermont’s 26 colleges and universities can also qualify for several discounts.
Pros
Highly rated mobile app
Cheap full-coverage and minimum-coverage policies
Ranked No. 2 for overall satisfaction in Vermont by J.D. Power
9.0 /10
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$55/mo
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$123/mo
$123/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,688 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (5,880)
Brandon
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Poor Theft Coverage
What's the point of having theft coverage if you still have to pay for all the damages caused and any towing fees or impound charges?
Mary
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Not Bad
Declaring a car as totalled does not remove it from charges on the policy.
827
827
NAIC Index
NAIC Index
0.74
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best
A++
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO is one of Vermont’s most popular insurers, covering about 15% of all drivers. It’s easy to understand why. GEICO offers a wide range of insurance products you can bundle with your auto policy. It also has plenty of discounts — like saving 25% by insuring more than one car and 22% if you’ve gone five years without an accident.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
7.0 /10
7.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$62/mo
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$222/mo
$222/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 258 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Dairyland
Drivers appreciate the affordable initial rates and the company’s willingness to insure when others won’t. But they dislike the frequent and unexplained rate increases, and some report poor customer service experiences.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Hard-to-insure drivers
Customer satisfaction
RV and motorcycle coverage
Reviews (138)
Julie
February 12, 2025
Verified Review
I would recommend Dairy Land to everyone I know. However, I had to opt for something cheaper through the state.
I would recommend Dairy Land to everyone I know. However, I had to opt for something cheaper through the state.
James
February 3, 2025
Verified Review
Dairyland 2024 Policy
Everything has been satisfactory. However, having to pay $5000.00 upfront was quite a lot. Upon reviewing the policy, I was disappointed to find that it did not include any medical coverage. Furthermore, two of the vehicles have loans attached, and the insurance did not list the Credit Unions as Lien Holders.
NR
NR
NAIC Index
NAIC Index
1.61
1.61
A.M. Best
A.M. Best
A+
A+
Why we picked this company
Drunk driving kills dozens of people in Vermont every year, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data. The state takes this seriously by requiring drivers convicted of a DUI to purchase stricter SR-22 insurance coverage. Finding an affordable SR-22 policy can be tricky, but Dairyland offers relatively cheap car insurance and quality coverage.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
7.4 /10
7.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$62/mo
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$147/mo
$147/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 19 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Foremost
Drivers appreciate the professional interactions but dislike the unexpected rate increases and inadequate coverage. Issues with customer service and claim handling are also common.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High-risk drivers
Collectible auto coverage
New and financed vehicles
Reviews (12)
Kenneth
November 19, 2024
Verified Review
Not Worth It
They are not satisfactory. I have never made a claim, yet they raised my rate by 400 dollars. The coverage they provide is also insufficient. They are not worth it.
Barbara
October 22, 2024
Verified Review
Foremost Takes Care of My Home
I haven't had much contact with Foremost, but the interactions I've had have been very good and professional.
NR
NR
NAIC Index
NAIC Index
1.4
1.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best
A
A
Why we picked this company
Foremost has options for a variety of insurance needs. It was the first company to offer insurance for mobile homes and travel trailers. It also offers many other policies that retirees may find helpful, like coverage for scooters, second homes, golf carts, and luxury motor coaches.
Pros
Official AARP insurance partner
Many flexible coverage options
Nearly 30 local offices throughout Vermont
Cons
Poor Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings
Policies not available online
Parent company — Farmers Insurance — ranked worst in Vermont for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power
9.4 /10
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$39/mo
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$84/mo
$84/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,691 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (971)
Wendy
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Expensive
I love the fact that they cater to the military, but they are expensive.
Joseph
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Your Best Bet
This is the best insurance at the best cost.
Jeanne
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
I enjoyed my experience with USAA. However, their premiums increased so much that I could no longer afford it.
I enjoyed my experience with USAA. However, their premiums increased so much that I could no longer afford it.
884
884
NAIC Index
NAIC Index
1.35
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best
A++
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA, also known as United Services Automobile Association, consistently rates highly in independent customer satisfaction surveys. The thousands of current and former military personnel living in Vermont can take advantage of the various discounts USAA offers. And it’s a great option if you’re looking for an insurance company that can double as your bank.
Pros
Many discounts and coverage options available
Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Vermont and highest-rated mobile app
Full-service banking products also available
Cons
No local branches or agents
Not available without a military connection
Many customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and BBB customer complaints
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Vermont to assess which offers the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Vermont
Use these time-tested ways to get cheap car insurance without sacrificing coverage quality.
Consider whether you need full coverage or minimum coverage
You may not need a full-coverage policy once you’ve paid off your car. If you can afford to replace your car if you total it in an accident, most insurance experts recommend dropping the extra coverage, since you don’t need it. Switching to a minimum-coverage policy can save you money.
Buy newer cars when possible
Newer cars typically have more safety features than older, cheaper cars. That makes new-car insurance policies more affordable than you might realize, since you have less chance of having to file a claim. Plus, many car insurance companies offer discounts for cars with safety features.
Bundle your insurance policies
Most car insurance companies offer other insurance products, like homeowners insurance and renters insurance. If you choose an insurer offering the insurance products you need, it’ll be easier to manage everything together. Most insurers also offer discounts for people who bundle multiple policies together.
Compare quotes from at least three insurance companies
Getting quotes from at least three insurance companies can save you money when shopping for coverage. It only takes a few minutes to compare rates from multiple insurers, and you’ll instantly see what you’ll get for the price. Having a point of comparison makes it easy to choose the best option.
Average cost of car insurance in Vermont
Residents of the Green Mountain State pay an average monthly premium of $110 for coverage. That’s compared to an average of $152 per month for the rest of the U.S.
The average cost of Vermont car insurance could also change in the near future. A state law passed in 2023 commissioned a study of how auto repair practices affect car insurance costs, with results expected in early 2025.[2] State regulators could use this information to adjust how pricing works for auto insurance policies in Vermont.
Best car insurance in Vermont FAQs
Whether you’re looking for state-minimum coverage or a full-coverage policy, the answers to these commonly asked questions can help you ensure you’re getting the most from your auto insurance.
How much is car insurance in Vermont?
Vermont drivers pay an average of $110 per month for auto insurance. On average, liability-only coverage costs $66 monthly, and full coverage costs $153.
What are the best car insurance companies in Vermont?
State Farm, GEICO, Dairyland, Foremost, and USAA offer the best coverage in Vermont, according to Insurify data. These companies offer the best pricing, coverage options, and customer service.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Vermont?
Vermont requires drivers to have an auto insurance policy with a liability limit of $25,000 per person (up to $50,000 per accident) or $10,000 for property damage.[3]
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
