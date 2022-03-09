Vermont SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Vermont (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Vermont, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Vermont. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Vermont.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Dairyland
|$161
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Vermont?
In Vermont, insurance companies charge around $25 for filing your SR-22 with the DMV. The DMV will also need an $80 reinstatement fee. And there's more.
Before the bad news, know that Vermont has the fifth-cheapest car insurance in the nation. With no violations, you're looking at an average of $123 per month. Drivers with an SR-22 see their price go up to $155, so the SR-22 bumped up their rate by $32, a 26 percent increase. Of course, your pricing will vary based on your unique profile, and that's why a tool like Insurify is essential for finding the best deal.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Vermont?
Drivers in Vermont are required to get SR-22 insurance after a ticket for driving without insurance, a DUI, or another serious offense, or the state could take away your driving privileges. To get back on the road, you'll need an SR-22. It's a form that the insurance company files on your behalf with the state to prove you have insurance meeting the minimum coverage the law requires.
The SR-22 is not insurance, and it doesn't raise your rates. It's the conviction itself, not the paperwork, that causes your bill to go up. To keep the increase as low as possible and get your "proof of financial responsibility," try comparing quotes and coverages with companies that help SR-22 drivers.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Vermont?
Vermont allows insurance companies to rate you based on your credit score. Those with the best credit generally pay the least. The average increase with an SR-22 is about $25, regardless of your tier. Even with an SR-22, moving from poor to excellent credit will save you $25 per month, or $300 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$95
|$118
|$23
|Good
|$106
|$131
|$25
|Average
|$107
|$132
|$26
|Poor
|$116
|$143
|$28
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Vermont
When you know you need an SR-22, searching for the company with the best deal becomes even more critical. But why hop from company to company, phone call to phone call, or website to website? Just enter your information, select coverages, and find the best deal. A free tool like Insurify lets you compare quotes for your unique driver profile in just a few minutes.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Vermont
If you don't own a car but still want to drive legally, you can buy a non-owner policy. Typically, the rate is less because you'll rack up fewer miles, and it covers you for any car you drive, with a few exceptions. Non-owner policies are good for someone who often uses rentals, but it wouldn't work for any vehicle you regularly drive, especially those owned by members of your household.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Vermont
So, you want to skip the SR-22 process altogether? There's no way to avoid the time requirement in Vermont, but if you have $115,000 free and clear, you can self-insure by kicking the cash over to the state commissioner for three years. Most people don't have that much money under a mattress, and even if you did, it would be far cheaper to find the right insurance company.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Vermont
After a violation that causes you to need an SR-22, you're often looking to reduce hassle while saving time and money. Insurify's free quote-comparison tool can take the pain out of the process and help you find the insurance you deserve at a price you can afford.
Frequently Asked Questions
The state will tell you exactly how long you need an SR-22. The usual minimum is three years, but it can be higher for serious offenses.
Even if you move out of Vermont, you'll still have to file your SR-22 in your new state until your three years are up. Because states have different minimum coverages, you'll want to shop around to get the best rate and obey the law.
Yes, even if you don't own a car, you'll need an SR-22. Fortunately, when you don't have a vehicle, the cost is usually much less. You'll be looking for a non-owner policy. It works great for rentals and any other car you occasionally drive that doesn't belong to a member of your household.
