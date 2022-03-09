Vermont SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Vermont?

In Vermont, insurance companies charge around $25 for filing your SR-22 with the DMV. The DMV will also need an $80 reinstatement fee. And there's more.

Before the bad news, know that Vermont has the fifth-cheapest car insurance in the nation. With no violations, you're looking at an average of $123 per month. Drivers with an SR-22 see their price go up to $155, so the SR-22 bumped up their rate by $32, a 26 percent increase. Of course, your pricing will vary based on your unique profile, and that's why a tool like Insurify is essential for finding the best deal.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $123 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $155 $32 ▴ 26.02% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

