Updated June 24, 2022
Quick Facts
Average car insurance rates in Vermont are $135 per month and $1,620 per year.
Vermont drivers under the age of 25 pay the highest rates for auto insurance.
Auto insurance rates in Vermont vary in cost on a city-by-city basis.
On average, Vermont drivers pay $135 monthly ($1,620 yearly) for a car insurance policy, which is less than the national average of $233 monthly ($2,796 yearly). On an individual level, insurance providers determine annual rates based on factors like driving history, credit history, marital status, gender, age, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, set deductible, and more.
Shopping around for numerous auto insurance quotes is an easy way to ensure you find affordable car insurance that meets your individualized needs. The Insurify car insurance quote-comparison tool allows you to compare dozens of national and regional auto insurers in a matter of minutes. Give it a try today to find the best rates and learn how much you can save.
How much does car insurance cost in Vermont?
Vermont drivers spend an average of $135 per month and $1,620 per year on car insurance. Annual premiums vary based on factors that assess risk levels, including driver history, credit history, age, vehicle type, coverage levels, and more.
Best Vermont Auto Insurance Rates
No one-size-fits-all auto insurance provider exists, which is why it’s crucial for you to consider all of your insurance options. We identified the best car insurance companies offering the cheapest premiums available in Vermont to help you jump-start your auto insurance journey. Keep in mind auto insurers will consider a number of factors when calculating rates.
|Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Premium
|Travelers
|$100
|Progressive
|$100
|Nationwide
|$118
|Liberty Mutual
|$126
|Dairyland
|$166
|Kemper Preferred
|$89
|Safeco
|$104
|Acuity
|$117
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$135
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$140
|The General
|$167
How are insurance rates calculated in Vermont?
Vermont auto insurance companies consider varying factors while calculating premiums for their policyholders. Common factors that influence rates include driving history, credit history, age, marital status, gender, vehicle type, and location. Specific to individual insurance providers, rates will also be impacted by chosen coverage levels, deductibles, bundling, and more.
Vermont Car Insurance Rates by City
Though the average monthly rate for car insurance in Vermont is $135, rates fluctuate on a city-by-city basis. Area-specific factors, like infrastructure, crime rates, population, weather, and climate, impact the average insurance rates in cities throughout Vermont. Find the average monthly car insurance premiums for Vermont’s most populated cities in the chart below.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Barre
|$118
|Bennington
|$115
|Brattleboro
|$126
|Burlington
|$145
|Colchester
|$130
|Essex Junction
|$132
|Hartford
|$35
|Middlebury
|$118
|Milton
|$159
|Montpelier
|$136
|Northfield
|$144
|Rutland
|$125
|Saint Albans
|$123
|Saint Johnsbury
|$143
|Shelburne
|$193
|South Burlington
|$144
|Springfield
|$157
|Swanton
|$148
|Williston
|$123
|Winooski
|$149
What is the average cost of car insurance in Vermont by credit tier?
Auto insurers often consider credit history as an indicator of the reliability and financial stability of policyholders. Insurance providers reward Vermont drivers with excellent credit with the cheapest rates. However, Vermont drivers with good and average credit pay more than drivers with low credit scores, potentially due to drivers with poor credit owning less expensive vehicles.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Premium
|Poor Credit
|$139
|Average Credit
|$147
|Good Credit
|$143
|Excellent Credit
|$122
What is the average cost of car insurance in Vermont by driver age?
Young drivers under the age of 25, especially new and teen drivers, pay the highest rates for auto insurance in Vermont and throughout the country. Drivers over 25 and under 70 experience consistently decreasing rates with age since insurance providers value their driving experience.
Older drivers over 70 tend to pay slightly increasing rates for auto insurance coverage.
|Average Cost of Car Insurance in Vermont by Driver Age
|Drivers under 25
|$220
|20s
|$157
|30s
|$121
|40s
|$116
|50s
|$109
|60s
|$94
|70s
|$101
|80s and older
|$124
What is the average cost of car insurance in Vermont by driver gender?
In the United States, women often pay lower rates for car insurance than men due to safer driving practices and purchasing smaller, less expensive vehicles. Statistically speaking, women have fewer car accidents than men. That being said, this cost difference by gender in Vermont is currently minuscule, with women paying an average of $3 less per month for auto insurance.
|Average Monthly Quote for Women in Vermont
|Average Monthly Quote for Men in Vermont
|$137
|$140
What is the average cost of car insurance in Vermont by marital status?
Strangely enough, married couples often pay less for auto insurance than their single peers. Insurance providers tend to view married couples as lower-risk policyholders due to perceived financial stability and reliability. In Vermont, single drivers pay an average of $28 more per month than married policyholders.
|Average Monthly Quote for Singles in Vermont
|Average Monthly Quote for Married Couples in Vermont
|$147
|$119
What is the average cost of car insurance in Vermont for high-risk drivers?
A policyholder’s driving record is one of the most important influences on auto insurance rates. Good drivers with clean driving records in Vermont pay the lowest car insurance rates, while high-risk drivers pay more. Individuals with a DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket pay significantly higher auto insurance rates than those with clean driving records.
|Driver Profile
|Average Monthly Premium in Vermont
|Clean Record
|$125
|DUI
|$171
|At-Fault Accident
|$170
|Speeding Ticket
|$176
Vermont Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level
Coverage levels impact insurance prices in Vermont. State required minimum liability coverage for bodily injury liability and property damage liability provides the lowest rates and prevents drivers from being uninsured motorists. Insurance rates for more robust coverages, like comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and full-coverage car insurance, cost more.
|Coverage Level
|Average Monthly Premium in Vermont
|Liability Only
|$84
|Comprehensive
|$108
|Collision
|$107
|Full Coverage
|$158
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Vermont
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Vermont roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Vermont[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Vermont is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$100,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$10,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Vermont, this coverage is required for both bodily injury and property damage.
Tips for Getting the Cheapest Car Insurance in Vermont
Shopping around for all of your insurance options prior to purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy is an easy way to find cheap rates for coverage that meets your individualized insurance needs. With the Insurify car insurance quote-comparison tool, you can compare cheap rates from the comfort of your couch. Try it out today to find big savings.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, insurance rates fluctuate based on your county or city of residence in Vermont. Area-specific factors, like infrastructure, state insurance requirements, crime rates, population, weather, and climate, influence insurance rates on a city-by-city basis. Insurance providers consider those area-specific factors when assessing risk levels and determining rates.
The average cost of car insurance in Vermont is $135 per month and $1,620 per year, which is lower than the national average rate of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Ultimately, average rates vary depending on driving history, credit history, age, marital status, gender, vehicle type, city of residence, and homeowner status. Minimum coverage limits cost the least per month.
On average, Vermont drivers pay $135 per month, which is lower than the national average rate. Auto premiums depend on factors that affect overall rates. Vermont drivers facing higher rates include young drivers; those with a full coverage policy; policyholders with one or more recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket; and drivers with poor credit.
To find cheap car insurance in Vermont, shop around for numerous insurance options before purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare insurance quotes from top national and regional providers. The best part? The entire process can be completed in minutes from the comfort of your couch.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- The Vermont Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022