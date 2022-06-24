On average, Vermont drivers pay $135 monthly ($1,620 yearly) for a car insurance policy, which is less than the national average of $233 monthly ($2,796 yearly). On an individual level, insurance providers determine annual rates based on factors like driving history, credit history, marital status, gender, age, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, set deductible, and more.

Shopping around for numerous auto insurance quotes is an easy way to ensure you find affordable car insurance that meets your individualized needs. The Insurify car insurance quote-comparison tool allows you to compare dozens of national and regional auto insurers in a matter of minutes. Give it a try today to find the best rates and learn how much you can save.