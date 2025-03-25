Best Car Insurance in Montana (2025)

Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
Shopping for car insurance in Montana is an individual decision — a driver exploring Glacier National Park in an old Jeep may have different needs than someone rolling down King Avenue West in a new Mercedes. Car insurance costs depend on various factors, like your age, driving record, and insurer.
Insurify evaluated 50 car insurance companies based on cost, customer satisfaction, coverage options, and other criteria. These are our top picks for the best car insurance companies in Montana.
Best car insurance companies in Montana
Before buying a policy, you should compare quotes from different companies to ensure you get the best rate. Start your search for Montana car insurance with the companies below.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 10,204 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,623)
Brent
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Underwhelmed
The premiums have significantly increased over the years.
James
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Good
Good, but I'm looking for a discount for full coverage.
Michael
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Your rate increases for no apparent reason. My agent is never available for direct communication. They don't live up to the hype.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
839
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is known for low premiums, an award-winning mobile app, and telematics programs that help safe drivers save money. The company also offers discounts for Montana drivers with clean driving records. State Farm has limited additional coverage options, but the company does offer rideshare coverage.
Pros
Ranked No. 2 for customer satisfaction in the Northwest region by J.D. Power[1]
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Below-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$132/mo
3.1
A solid optionBased on 746 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Root
Drivers appreciate the easy sign-up process and initial affordability but dislike the significant rate increases over time and difficulty reaching customer service.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based insurance
Safe drivers
Cheap rates
Reviews (410)
Charlito
March 24, 2025
Verified Review
Mad Drivers
I'm not happy with the new rate at all.
Kristine
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Dishonest Company
They'll start you out by having you pay a small amount. Then, they'll raise it by $50 without any notification.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
2.36
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Why we picked this company
Root uses driving habits to set insurance rates, so you can save money on your premium if you’re a safe driver. The company typically has cheaper rates for liability-only and full-coverage insurance than other insurers in Montana. Root tracks your driving using a mobile app, which you can also use to file claims or request roadside assistance.
Pros
Excellent customer ratings on Trustpilot
Allows you to test-drive its app for a rate estimate
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 11,192 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,130)
Edith
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Honesty is Key
I was with Geico for years and everything was fine until I had my first accident. I appealed because it wasn't my fault and I won! Geico owed me money back, but they didn't calculate it correctly on purpose. If I lose trust and respect, I don't want to be with that company.
Sandra
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Insurance
It's very easy to deal with. All you really need is the app, and you can do everything yourself.
David
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Not Competitive
Their rates are disappointing considering I have been with them for over 6 years and a five-year-old claim didn't cause my rate to go down. Their offer is $60 per month higher than other offers.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
832
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO offers many discounts for Montana drivers — including multi-vehicle, bundling, and good student discounts. It even offers a discount for completing a defensive driving course. You can also customize your policy with optional coverage like mechanical breakdown insurance.
Pros
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Highly rated mobile app
Multi-car discount available
Cons
Below-average customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region from J.D. Power
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$125/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 807 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Safeco
Drivers appreciate the smooth claims process and periodic safe driving checks but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases without clear explanation.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
Reviews (453)
Glenda
March 25, 2025
Verified Review
Great Car Insurance with Safeco
A few years ago, I had an accident with my car. They provided me with instructions on how to handle my claim and informed me about the amount they would give me for my car. The only task left for me was to pick out another car. It was a great experience.
Karen
March 24, 2025
Verified Review
Ok at first, then you're just a number
They were great at the beginning, but then watch out for huge price increases and no one to answer your questions as to why.
Joseph
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Average
My policy went up five times even though I had no accidents or violations.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
816
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.08
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Safeco offers relatively low premiums in Montana — particularly for older drivers. Every Safeco policy includes a vanishing deductible, and you’ll get cash back every six months without a claim. Montana residents can also access an extensive network of independent agents who can answer policy questions.
Pros
Telematics program and safe driving discounts available
A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best
New-vehicle replacement coverage available
Cons
Poor ratings for customer and claims satisfaction in the Northwest region from J.D. Power
High rates for teen drivers
Above-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,838 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,059)
Donald
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Unsatisfactory Experience for Veterans
They are unsatisfactory in handling home claims. They seem to side with questionable contractors and don't pay adequate attention to the veterans. Both the claims adjuster and the mitigation company seem dishonest. I had a very negative experience.
Tammie
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
USAA
USAA has always been quick to respond. However, they don't really fight for their policy holders.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
863
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA offers savings to Montana military members, veterans, and their families. The company offers benefits like accident forgiveness, a safe-driving telematics program, and a discount for storing your car at a military base. Plus, USAA consistently gets high ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength.
Pros
Ranked No. 1 for customer satisfaction in the Northwest region by J.D. Power
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Safe driving discounts available
Cons
Limited optional coverage available
Only available to military members and their families
Above-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Montana to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Montana
Montana drivers can get the minimum-required coverage from any state-licensed auto insurer. But finding the best car insurance for your needs can be challenging. Here are a few tips on how to get the right policy at the best price.
Consider your coverage needs
Montana requires all drivers to purchase at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, as well as $20,000 in property damage liability insurance.[2]
If you cause an accident, liability insurance covers the other driver’s injuries and damage to their vehicle. Montana is a tort state, meaning drivers can sue the at-fault party after a crash. So drivers should consider higher liability limits to avoid costly issues.
To narrow your options, look at what people have to say about the car insurance companies you’re considering. A few sources of third-party ratings and customer reviews include:
Financial strength ratings from AM Best and Moody’s
Customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power
NAIC Complaint Index
Complaints with the BBB
Customer reviews on Trustpilot
Decide which digital tools you need
Some of the best car insurance companies use technology like telematics programs to provide a better experience. Consider whether you need any of the following:
Online and mobile app claims filing
Live chat customer support
Safe-driving telematics programs
Mobile app roadside assistance requests
Digital insurance cards
Compare quotes and look for discounts
Each insurer calculates rates differently, so you should compare auto insurance quotes to get the best deal. For example, some companies offer cheaper car insurance rates for younger drivers, while others may be more expensive for high-risk drivers. Comparing rates is the best way to get the cheapest premium.
You can get quotes from each insurer or save time by using an insurance-comparison tool. If you get quotes from individual companies, make sure to choose the same coverage and limits. You should also check the insurers’ websites or ask your agent whether you’re eligible for any discounts. Your car insurance quote might not include all available discounts.
Average cost of car insurance in Montana
The average cost of car insurance in Montana is $163 per month for full-coverage insurance and $76 per month for liability-only insurance. Rates have increased in recent years, but Montana car insurance premiums are typically lower than the national average.
Risky driving, increased repair costs, and more frequent and costly natural disasters are all factors causing premium increases in Montana.[3] But you can save money on car insurance by comparing quotes and taking advantage of discounts.
Best car insurance in Montana FAQs
If you still have questions about buying a car insurance policy in Montana, we can help. We’ve answered some of drivers’ most common questions about insurance in Montana.
How much is car insurance in Montana?
Car insurance in Montana costs an average of $119 per month. Montana drivers pay $76 monthly for liability-only insurance and $163 per month for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Montana?
State Farm, Root, GEICO, Safeco, and USAA are among the best car insurance companies in Montana. But the best company for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you get the right coverage at the best price.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Montana?
Montana requires drivers to have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage. Policies must also include at least $20,000 in property damage liability coverage. Driving uninsured could result in a fine of up to $500 and up to 10 days in jail, and Montana police officers electronically verify policies at traffic stops.
