Helena’s car insurance rates average $126 per month, less than the state and national averages of $145 and $155, respectively. These lower rates can be partly explained by Helena’s relatively low population density.[1] However, a few factors keep average auto insurance costs in Helena from dropping further.
For instance, the state capital welcomes more than a quarter-million visitors each year, thanks to its proximity to national parks.[2][3] Additionally, snow and ice present dangerous driving conditions for Montana drivers during the winter.
So, when you’re buying car insurance, it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Helena, Montana.
Quick Facts
USAA is the best insurer for active military and veterans in Helena, Montana.
Montana is an “at-fault” state, which means the driver who causes a crash is responsible for paying the other driver’s repair bills and medical expenses.
The state allows car insurance companies to use your credit history when calculating premium rates.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Helena
The cheapest car insurance companies in Helena may offer discounts or incentive savings that could influence rates, making one insurer’s premium less expensive than another. The best auto insurance company for you will depend on your financial situation and insurance needs, so it’s important to shop around and compare quotes.
The following companies offer the best rates:
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$53/mo
Full Coverage
$111/mo
State Farm started in 1922 and now sells auto insurance in every U.S. state except Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company offers some of the lowest auto insurance rates in Helena but also has a robust menu of discounts and customization options to help you save further. You even have the option of adding rideshare coverage to your policy.
Pros
Strong customer service ratings
Low premiums
Cons
Accident forgiveness not available
Diminishing deductible not available
I am happy with their coverage. I just bought a new car, and my insurance quadrupled. YIKES.
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$46/mo
Full Coverage
$98/mo
The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) debuted in 1922 and now offers insurance and banking products to current military members, former members, and their families.
USAA’s car insurance customers pay low rates in Helena and have access to a number of discounts to boost their savings further. The company earned an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 and has the highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 Customer Satisfaction Study.[4]
Pros
Excellent customer service
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
Limited to service members, veterans, and their immediate family members
No 24/7 customer phone support
They have stopped thinking about how today's financial strain is impacting their customers.
Darcy - November 26, 2023
Verified
Not satisfied with price hike even after lowering coverage.
3.7
JD Power
825
Liability Only
$43/mo
Full Coverage
$89/mo
Safeco opened in 1923 and joined Liberty Mutual in 2008. It now sells car insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and other insurance products.
Several of the company’s discounts are geared toward customers with a good driving record. So, you may save money with options like accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a cash-back program for customers who remain claims-free for six months.
Pros
Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free
Diminishing deductible and accident forgiveness available
Cons
Limited number of available discounts
Must buy a policy through an independent insurance agent
Significant price increase! Over twenty-two dollars monthly, without any driving changes. No accidents or tickets.
BILLY - December 4, 2023
Verified
Quality price & service.
Emery - September 21, 2023
Verified
They are really patient over the phone, and anytime I can change something on my policy online.
You have several options for getting more affordable car insurance in Helena. Here are a few tips for saving money on your policy:
Bundle your policies. Many insurers give you a price break when you buy their car insurance policy along with another insurance product, like pet insurance or homeowners insurance.
Shop around for car insurance. Comparing multiple car insurance quotes is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting the lowest premium. Because rates can change over time, comparing car insurance policies once a year is a good idea.
Check for discounts. Car insurance companies typically offer several ways to save. You may be able to lower your premium when customizing your coverage, going claims-free for a certain number of months, insuring multiple cars, maintaining good grades, and more.
Raise your deductible. The deductible is the amount of money you’re responsible for paying when filing a claim. Generally, a higher deductible can help lower your premiums. Consider raising your deductible if you’re a safe driver with no traffic accidents on your record.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Helena, Montana
Liability rates start at $40 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Helena: State Farm
Liability car insurance is required for all cars registered in Helena, Montana. Liability insurance covers your legal and financial responsibilities if you cause a car accident, so it pays for any damage to the other person’s vehicle, along with their medical costs.
But liability insurance won’t cover these costs for you or your passengers. Because it only comes with minimum coverage, liability-only insurance is the cheapest type of car insurance policy you can get. The table below shows which car insurance companies in Helena have the most affordable liability-only insurance quotes.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Helena: State Farm and Safeco
Insurance companies may define their full-coverage car insurance policies differently, but they always start with state-required liability insurance coverage. It also usually includes collision insurance, which pays for any damage to your vehicle after an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which pays for non-collision incidents such as theft.
Full coverage is optional for most drivers, but your lender may require it if you lease or finance your car. The below companies have the cheapest average car insurance rates for full coverage in Helena.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
$95
Safeco
$95
USAA
$103
Progressive
$120
Farmers
$169
The General
$172
GEICO
$184
Allstate
$189
Bristol West
$206
Foremost
$210
Car insurance requirements in Montana
Car insurance is legally required in Montana, where vehicle owners must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. The state is a tort state, which means the at-fault driver in a crash is responsible for paying the other driver’s repair bills and medical expenses.[5]
Here are the minimum required coverage limits you’ll need:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
In addition to these coverages, most insurance companies also sell endorsements that can fill gaps in your basic policy. Here are some of the coverage options you might want to get:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coveragepays for car repairs and medical bills if someone causes an accident and lacks car insurance or you’re the victim of a hit-and-run accident. Car insurance companies are required to offer uninsured motorist coverage, but you don’t have to buy it.
Gap insurance
If your car is totaled in an accident, gap insurance pays the difference between the car’s diminished value and what you owe on your car loan or lease.
Roadside assistance
Roadside assistance pays for services when you’re stranded on the roadside. Services may include flat tire changes, fuel delivery, towing, and more.
Accident forgiveness
If your insurance company offers accident forgiveness, it waives your first accident. This helps you save money because the accident won’t affect your premium.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Having an incident on your driving record, like a speeding ticket or an at-fault accident, can increase your rates for several years. Some insurance companies may decide not to renew your policy if your record includes several incidents or driving under the influence (DUI) violation. The exact rate increase depends on several factors, like your insurance company’s policies and the specific violation.
These incidents may increase your car insurance rates because you either drove in an irresponsible way that increases your likelihood of an accident or you were in an incident that caused your insurer to pay for a claim.
You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate that states you have a car insurance policy. Having an SR-22 on file can increase your rates.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, January 22 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
With At-Fault Accident
With DUI
Safeco
43
59
61
67
Bristol West
76
99
98
118
The General
81
107
109
126
Average cost of car insurance by age
Age also influences car insurance rates because it signals your driving experience and accident risk. Generally, younger drivers pay the most for car insurance because they have limited experience and a much higher accident rate compared to older, more experienced drivers.
Rates start to drop when drivers reach their 20s and 30s because they’ve built up several years of experience and are less likely to take risks. Then, rates continue to steadily decline throughout the driver’s life.
Here are the average monthly car insurance quotes for drivers in Helena by age.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$273
20s
$338
30s
$315
40s
$268
50s
$200
60s
$141
70s
$105
Find Car Insurance in Helena, MT
Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers for real-time quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Helena car insurance quotes by credit tier
Montana allows insurers to use your credit history to determine your risk level. So if you have poor credit scores or you’ve filed for bankruptcy in the past, you may pay higher rates. The opposite is true, too. Customers with excellent or good credit scores typically pay less for car insurance because they pose less of a risk to the insurance company.
Rates by Credit Tier
Helena car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Helena.
How much is car insurance in Helena?
The average cost of car insurance in Helena is $122 per month. Helena drivers pay $98 per month for liability coverage and $153 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your exact auto insurance premium depends on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Helena?
State Farm offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Helena, at $40 per month. USAA is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $43. The third-cheapest insurer, Safeco, has a liability-only rate of $45 per month.
Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your needs.
What are the best car insurance companies in Helena?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Helena, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and Safeco.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
