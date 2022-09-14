Joe Dyton has been a professional writer since 1999. He's been writing about the auto insurance industry for 15 years and was an in-house marketing copywriter for GEICO for a decade. Learn more about Joe at joedyton.com.
The overall average car insurance rate in Great Falls is $144 per month, slightly more expensive than the state average of $143 and slightly less expensive than the national average of $154. Drivers in Great Falls pay an average of $102 per month for liability coverage and $186 per month for full coverage.
Your car insurance rates could be higher or lower, however. It depends on factors like your driving record, location, and age. Always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before choosing a policy.
Quick Facts
State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Great Falls.
Montana drivers must have liability car insurance.
Insurers in Montana can consider your credit history when setting your premiums.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Great Falls
Great Falls residents have several car insurance options that offer affordable rates for liability coverage. When you comparison shop for car insurance, remember the best company will tailor its coverage and your policy to your specific needs.
Below are three top cheap car insurance companies that serve the Great Falls area to check out as you begin your search. Rates shown in the table are for the state of Montana.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
$103/mo
State Farm offers the cheapest average car insurance rates in Great Falls. It’s the largest insurance company in the country by market share, allowing it to offer affordable rates. It also has various discount programs and bundling options you can take advantage of to further lower your car insurance costs.
Pros
Cheapest rates in Great Falls
A++ rating from AM Best
Cons
No gap insurance
High number of complaints in Montana on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$48/mo
Full Coverage
$110/mo
USAA is one of the best choices for Great Falls drivers who are active military, veterans, or immediately related to someone in the military. It offers some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in the city and has various other benefits, like travel deals and moving discounts.
Pros
Offers exclusive discounts and incentives
Has multiple types of insurance products
Cons
Limited to military members, veterans, and their families
Customer service not available 24/7
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
3.7
JD Power
825
Liability Only
$52/mo
Full Coverage
$112/mo
Safeco offers the third-cheapest car insurance rates for drivers in Great Falls, along with coverage for homeowners and renters. It doesn’t have as many optional coverages as some larger insurers, but its extensive roadside assistance program includes towing, battery jumping, gas refill, repairs, and locksmiths.
Pros
Top-notch emergency roadside assistance benefits
Offers various discounts
Cons
Limited potential for bundling policies
Negative Trustpilot customer service reviews
They are really patient over the phone, and anytime I can change something on my policy online.
Mildred - August 30, 2023
Verified
Concern-free claims processing.
Billy - August 26, 2023
Verified
My rates have risen twice since being with them with no notice. They also screwed up my account by using the wrong Vin number.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Great Falls
Full-coverage car insurance costs $186 per month in Great Falls, on average. However, you can find lower premiums if you know how to look. The tips below can help you reduce your car insurance rates:
Compare car insurance quotes. Even if you like the first quote you get, it’s always a good idea to shop around. You may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from another insurer since every insurer weighs rating factors differently.
Look for car insurance discounts. When you get a car insurance quote, don’t rely only on the company’s agents to tell you what discounts you might be eligible for. Check out the insurer’s discount page and have an idea of which ones could help you save money on your policy.
Adjust your coverage. Your car insurance policy shouldn’t be a “set it and forget it” situation. Reducing your coverage limits or raising your deductible could help you lower your premiums. Periodically check with your insurance agent to see if you have the appropriate amount of coverage.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Great Falls
Liability car insurance is the least amount of coverage you must carry to drive in the state of Montana legally. It covers costs related to bodily injury and property damage another driver suffers due to a car accident where you’re at fault. Liability coverage doesn’t pay for your vehicle or car accident-related medical bills, however.
State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Great Falls, at $42 per month. The table below shows the lowest liability-only insurance quotes in Great Falls.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Great Falls
While liability-only car insurance covers other drivers’ vehicle damage and medical bills, full coverage protects you, your vehicle, and your finances. It’s ideal if your car is newer or you couldn’t afford to pay for a replacement if it was declared a total loss after a car accident. If you financed your car, your lender will likely require you to carry full coverage until you pay off the loan.
State Farm also offers the cheapest full-coverage car insurance, with a monthly rate of $98. The following table shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Great Falls.
Car insurance requirements in Montana
Montana is an at-fault state, meaning the at-fault driver is financially responsible for any damage they cause. Every driver must carry the minimum-required car insurance coverage to drive in Montana legally.
These are the minimum coverage levels you need to carry:[1]
Remember, this is the minimum amount of car insurance coverage you need to drive legally in Montana. You can add more coverages to your policy to better protect yourself and your vehicle. Here are a few of the optional coverages you can add to your Great Falls car insurance policy:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage helps pay for your vehicle repairs for non-collision accidents, such as hitting an animal, theft, and vandalism. If you hit a deer, comprehensive coverage would pay for your vehicle. If you swerve and miss the deer but hit another car or tree, collision would cover it. This is why most lienholders require you to carry both coverages.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage helps pay for repairs to your car if another vehicle hits it. The coverage also works if you hit another car or object. Collision coverage can be used whether you’re at fault or not.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Most states require drivers to carry car insurance, but that doesn’t mean all drivers do. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help you pay for damages or medical expenses if someone uninsured hits your vehicle.
Personal injury protection (PIP) covers medical bills for you or your passengers following car accident-related injuries, regardless of who’s at fault. PIP can also help pay for lost income and other injury-related expenses, depending on the state.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
But insurance companies don’t have a universal premium increase rate. The severity of the rate increase following an incident varies by insurer. The following sections will show you how various incidents can affect your car insurance rates in Great Falls.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
With At-Fault Accident
With DUI
State Farm
$42
$59
$57
$65
USAA
$46
$64
$62
$71
Midvale Home & Auto
$47
$66
$63
$73
Safeco
$49
$70
$67
$77
Progressive
$53
$75
$72
$83
Farmers
$77
$108
$105
$120
GEICO
$81
$114
$110
$126
Allstate
$85
$119
$115
$132
Bristol West
$86
$121
$116
$133
The General
$93
$131
$127
$145
Foremost
$98
$138
$133
$153
Average cost of car insurance by age
Age is one of the main factors car insurance companies consider when determining rates. Teen drivers have the highest rates due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. Insurers reward drivers with lower premiums as they gain more experience, usually around age 35.
Unfortunately, insurers often increase drivers’ rates when they reach age 70, as older drivers are more likely to get into a car accident because of visual impairments and physical or cognitive decline.
The table below demonstrates how car insurance rates can change in Great Falls depending on a driver’s age.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$300
20s
$238
30s
$179
40s
$146
50s
$145
60s
$130
70s
$140
Great Falls car insurance quotes by credit tier
Car insurance companies can consider a potential policyholder’s credit history when determining rates in Montana. Insurance companies do so to gauge your likeliness to file a claim. Much like good credit will get you better loan terms, it’s also likely to secure you a more favorable car insurance rate than poor credit would.
The table below shows the difference in what Great Falls residents can expect to pay per month for car insurance based on their credit score:
Rates by Credit Tier
Great Falls car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Great Falls.
How much is car insurance in Great Falls?
Car insurance in Great Falls costs an average of $144 per month. Drivers pay $102 per month for liability coverage and $186 for full coverage. The town’s car insurance rates are slightly more expensive than the state average of $143 but slightly less expensive than the national average of $154 per month.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Great Falls?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Great Falls, with an overall average rate of $70 per month. State Farm drivers in Great Falls pay an average of $42 per month for liability coverage and $98 per month for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Great Falls?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and various discounts, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Great Falls. Other top car insurance companies in Great Falls include USAA and Safeco.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
