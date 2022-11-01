4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
While there are a few somewhat walkable neighborhoods in Billings, residents of the largest city in Montana generally rely on their cars, especially to get to work. If you commute by car in Billings, you’ll need good coverage through an insurance policy.
Car Insurance in Billings, MT
The average cost of Montana car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Billings, MT to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Billings is $185 per month, or $2220 annually.
Car insurance in Billings is $20 more than the average cost of car insurance in Montana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Billings on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Billings, MT
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Billings
|Insurance Provider in Billings
|State Farm
|$46 /mo
|Progressive
|$60 /mo
|Allstate
|$65 /mo
|Travelers
|$77 /mo
|The General
|$158 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Billings, MT
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Billings. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$176 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$235 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$247 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$142 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Montana Cities
|Missoula
|$85/mo
|Great Falls
|$89/mo
|Bozeman
|$98/mo
|Butte
|$92/mo
|Billings
|$81/mo
|Montana
|$89/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Montana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Montana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Montana[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Montana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Montana, this coverage is required to be offered, but drivers can reject it if they do not want it.
Billings Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Winter weather in Billings can create hazards on the road, and those with more experience behind the wheel tend to benefit from lower insurance rates due to their ability to handle a range of situations. Drivers in their 70s pay an average of $109, while those under the age of 20 are charged nearly three times that amount, at roughly $293. Residents may not be able to escape the cold in Billings, but they can count on lower rates as they get older.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$294
|20s
|$194
|30s
|$160
|40s
|$182
|50s
|$115
|60s
|$145
|70s
|$110
|80s
|N/A
Billings Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Accidents can happen in the blink of an eye, and if you find that your once-perfect driving record isn’t so perfect now, at least you won’t have to pay much more for your coverage. Billings drivers with a clean history average $197, while those who get a speeding ticket or cause an accident pay around $209 and $216, respectively.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$198
|Speeding Ticket
|$210
|At-Fault Accident
|$217
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$174
Billings Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You may never know how much snow to expect in Billings, but at least you’ll always pay roughly the same for car insurance no matter what your credit looks like. Motorists in the lowest tier average $185 for their coverage and pay similar rates even as they move up to average and good credit scores. Those with excellent credit, oddly enough, pay the most, with rates that average right around the $217 mark.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$218
|Good
|$184
|Average
|$177
|Poor
|$186
Find local Billings agents
Frontier Insurance Solutions Inc2331 Lewis Ave,
Billings, MT 59102
Arne Mysse Insurance5549 Walter Hagen Drive,
Billings, MT 59106
Roger L. Daniel Insurance Agency, Inc.2047 Broadwater Avenue,
Billings, MT 59102
Leavitt Great West Insurance Services, LLC Billings2345 King Ave W,
Billings, MT 59101
Anvil Insurance1629 Ave D Suite A7,
Billings, MT 59102
Frontier Insurance Solutions, Inc. (Heights)848 Main St Ste 16,
Billings, MT 59105-3362
Peter Yegen Jr, Inc.211 N 30Th St,
Billings, MT 59101-1928
PayneWest Insurance Inc.3289 Gabel Road,
Billings, MT 59102
Hub International Mountain States Ltd.3533 Gabel Road,
Billings, MT 59102
Miriam Avery Insurance Agency, Inc1690 Rimrock Road,
Ste H, Billings, MT 59102
Billings, MT DMV Information
The Montana Motor Vehicles Division offers many online services, and the Yellowstone County Treasurer’s Office in Billings can help with titling and registration. If you need proof of insurance to get your car registered, it’s easy to obtain a policy online. With Insurify, you’ll just need to answer a few questions, and we’ll show you personalized quotes from up to 20 different insurers, so you can select a plan that works for you.
Public Transportation in Billings, MT
MET Transit operates buses in Billings six days per week, but fewer than 1 percent of workers use the service. Uber and Lyft operate in the city as well, as do traditional taxi services, but most Billings residents drive their own vehicles to get to work. About 84 percent drive alone and another 8 percent carpool, driving an average of 17 minutes to get there.
For more detailed Montana city level guides, check out these below.
Most Patriotic City ¶ Billings ¶ Beginning in 2018, Insurify launched the Most Patriotic Cities Awards, which salute the community in each state with the highest percentage of individuals who currently serve in the military or identify as armed service veterans. ¶ Helena won Insurify's Most Patriotic Cities Award for the state of Montana. Also the state's capital city, Helena was founded as a mining town by four pioneers from the American South now known as the "Four Georgians."
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Billings, MT
Don’t be one of the estimated 10 percent of drivers who go without insurance in Montana. Driving uninsured could have devastating financial and legal consequences. You’ll face up to a $500 fine and up to 10 days in jail for your first offense, and you could be on the hook for thousands of dollars if you cause an accident.
Luckily, it’s really easy to find a cheap car insurance policy nowadays. You can use an online quote-comparison tool such as Insurify to compare rates across lenders, which could potentially save you hundreds annually.
FAQs - Billings, MT Car Insurance
No. Montana is an at-fault state, which means that if you cause an accident, you will be held responsible for the injuries and damages. Without insurance, you could be sued for tens of thousands of dollars. If you have liability coverage, your insurance provider will pay for damages to the other vehicle up to your policy’s limits. And if you have full coverage, damages to both vehicles in the accident will be covered.
Car insurance is relatively affordable in Billings, costing an average of $81 per month. That’s less than the state average and only about a third of the national average cost. What’s more, some insurance companies can offer premiums as low as $46 per month to drivers with a clean record. To get the lowest rate on car insurance, use Insurify to compare quotes across providers.
At a minimum, you must carry the following coverages:
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage
$10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage
This will protect you if another driver causes an accident, even if they are uninsured. But if you want your insurance company to pay for repairs to your vehicle after an accident you cause, you’ll need full coverage. If you have a loan or a lease, you’ll likely be required to have full coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Billings Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Billings, Montana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Billings drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Montana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Billings
#6
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Montana
#3
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Montana
#5
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Montana
#4
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Montana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Billings drivers rank 3 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Montana.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Billings with an accident: 10.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Billings drivers rank 5 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Montana.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Billings with a DUI: 1.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Montana, Billings drivers rank 4 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Billings with a reckless driving offense: 2.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Montana, Billings drivers rank 2 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Billings with a reckless driving violation: 2.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Montana, Billings drivers rank 6 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Billings with a speeding ticket: 8.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Billings drivers rank 5 in clean driving records across all cities in Montana.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Billings with clean record: 74.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Billings drivers rank 3 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Montana.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Billings with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.68%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
