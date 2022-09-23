Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
The average cost of insurance in Montana is nearly the same as the national average of $155. Montana is the third least densely populated state in the country, which may explain the state’s affordable insurance rates. However, coverage costs can vary depending on your city, age, credit history, gender, and driving record.
Here’s what you should know about Montana car insurance, including how much you can expect to pay.
Quick Facts
The average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Montana is $94 per month, and the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $198.
Bozeman drivers earn some of the cheapest average rates in Montana.
Montana is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes the accident must cover the other party’s resulting medical expenses and vehicle repairs.[1]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Montana
Liability rates average $94 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Montana?
Drivers in Montana pay an average of $94 per month for liability-only insurance and $198 for full-coverage insurance. The average costs for car insurance premiums are similar to the national average rates of $103 per month for liability coverage and $207 for full coverage.
Because a number of factors can influence your car insurance costs, including which company you buy coverage from, it’s important to compare multiple quotes before finalizing your insurance policy.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Montana.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Montana car insurance rates by city
Your location affects how much you pay for car insurance coverage, even within the same state. For example, drivers in large cities tend to pay more than drivers in rural areas. Montana doesn’t have many big urban centers. Billings, the state’s largest city, has a population of around 120,000 people.[2] Car insurance rates across the state are fairly similar.
The average costs of liability-only car insurance in Billings, Great Falls, Helena, and Missoula only differ by a few dollars. But drivers in Bozeman can expect to pay nearly $20 less each month than other drivers in the state.
Here’s how much you can expect to pay for car insurance in the following Montana cities.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Montana car insurance rates by age
Age is another factor that affects how much you pay for car insurance. Young drivers — especially teenagers — pay the highest premiums due to unsafe driving habits and a lack of experience.
Auto insurance rates decrease for drivers as they get older, with drivers earning the lowest rates around retirement age. Senior drivers older than 70 may face slight rate increases as insurers account for aging-related risk factors.[3]
Here are the average car insurance quotes in Montana for each age group.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Montana
Women tend to have fewer car accidents and high-risk traffic violations than men. As a result, women usually pay lower rates for car insurance. The price difference between men and women in Montana is small but noticeable, especially when considering gender alongside age.
For example, young men pose a much higher driving risk than young women, so male teenagers face higher average rates. The cost difference for men and women decreases with age.
Here are the average quotes for men and women by age in Montana.
Age
Male
Female
16
$401
$328
35
$192
$173
50
$147
$141
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Montana
Your driving record is a history of your vehicle violations. If you’ve had an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation, it will appear on your record. Insurers review your driving record to determine risk.
Incidents on your record indicate that you have a higher likelihood of filing claims in the future, which costs insurance companies money. As a result, insurers charge you more in anticipation of future costs. On average, Montana drivers with an incident on their record pay $187 per month for car insurance.
Here are the average car insurance quotes for Montana residents by driving record.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Find Montana Car Insurance After an Accident
Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers for real-time quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average Montana car insurance rates by marital status
Married drivers may have additional savings and usually pay less for car insurance than their single peers. Car insurance companies may view married couples as having more financial stability. And married drivers can benefit from multi-vehicle and bundling discounts, which can decrease their car insurance costs.
Compared to the rate for married drivers, the average annual rate for single drivers in Montana is nearly $50 more for liability coverage and almost $120 more for a full-coverage policy.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Montana car insurance rates by credit tier
Car insurance companies in Montana can use credit-based insurance scores to determine risk. Drivers with good or excellent credit pose less risk to insure and, as a result, have cheaper rates. Insurers may view people with poor credit as riskier to insure and charge them higher rates accordingly.[4]
Here’s how car insurance prices in Montana differ by credit tier and coverage level.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$84
$173
Good
$93
$192
Fair
$102
$211
Poor
$149
$307
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Montana car insurance FAQs
As you shop for car insurance from the best insurance companies in Montana, it’s a good idea to understand the amount of coverage you need. The following information can help you navigate the process of buying car insurance.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Montana?
The overall average cost of car insurance in Montana is $146 per month. Montana drivers pay $94 per month for liability coverage and $198 for full-coverage insurance, on average. How much you pay for insurance will depend on your credit history, driving record, type of vehicle, age, chosen coverage, ZIP code, and more.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Montana?
State Farm is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in the U.S., and it offers the cheapest average car insurance rates in Montana. Drivers with State Farm pay an average of $44 per month for liability and $103 for full coverage. USAA offers the second-lowest rates, at $48 per month for liability and $123 for full coverage. Compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best deal.
Do you need uninsured motorist coverage in Montana?
Montana drivers don’t need uninsured motorist coverage. You can add it to your policy, but the state doesn’t require it. However, you must meet the minimum requirements of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance.[5]
What are the best auto insurance companies in Montana?
The best auto insurance company for you will depend on your coverage needs, budget, and driving record. State Farm and USAA are top auto insurers nationwide and typically offer the most competitive rates for Montana residents. Both companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores and ample coverage options.
What are the car insurance requirements in Montana?
Drivers in Montana must have liability insurance. The auto policy must include at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $20,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.
Drivers may choose to purchase additional policies, including collision coverage and comprehensive insurance, both of which cover damage to your vehicle from various sources.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.