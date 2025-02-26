Best Car Insurance in Connecticut (2025)

Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Shopping for car insurance can be challenging. Everyone has different priorities, so no single company is best for everyone.
To help you make your decision, we analyzed 50 car insurance companies to identify the best car insurance in Connecticut based on price, coverage options, and customer reviews. Keep reading to learn which company is right for you.
Best car insurance companies in Connecticut
We picked Connecticut’s five best car insurance companies based on their average rates, available discounts, customer satisfaction, and other factors. You can use this list when shopping for your next insurance policy.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,602 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,288)
Daniel
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Disappointing
Do not use them. Their prices keep increasing every other month.
Matthew
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Uncertain about the price increase
I was quoted $518, but the actual bill increased by $50. I'm not quite sure why. I didn't get a chance to call as today was one of my busiest days ever, but I will be in touch tomorrow.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
838
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the cheapest insurance option for most Connecticut drivers, according to our research. Along with its low average rates, the company’s Drive Safe & Save program can save you up to 30% on your premiums. Plus, you’ll be eligible for even lower rates if you have a clean driving record.
State Farm is also known for its great service. The company ranks highly in claims and overall customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power’s 2024 studies.[1][2]
Pros
Low rates for most Connecticut drivers
Ranked No. 2 for customer satisfaction in New England by J.D. Power
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$111/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,724 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,897)
Fredi
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Time to Change. No Customer Loyalty
Every year, the rates go up even without any claims.
Raymond
February 25, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
No problems.
Bruce
February 25, 2025
Verified Review
Conflicted
I find it exasperating. I may look for something more affordable!
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO has some of the lowest average rates in Connecticut. The company offers nearly two dozen discounts, including DriveEasy, its telematics program that helps safe drivers save even more. GEICO also offers accident forgiveness, which most drivers can get for free if they haven’t had an accident in the past five years.
While GEICO has mixed third-party reviews, it ranks above average in overall customer satisfaction in New England by J.D. Power.
Pros
Many discounts available
Ranks above average for customer satisfaction in New England by J.D. Power
Accident forgiveness available after five years without an accident
Cons
Ranks below average for claims satisfaction in New England by J.D. Power
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$123/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,699 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (976)
Robert
February 25, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
The interaction is always customer-centric. Very pleased.
Suzanne
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Security is Important, but USAA is Unrealistic. It's OK Once You Finally Get to a Human.
They are supposed to be a lot cheaper than other insurances, but they are not.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
884
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA was founded by military members for military members. It offers various financial services, including investment accounts, insurance, and banking. It also has some of the cheapest auto insurance rates in Connecticut.
USAA doesn’t offer as many discounts as other insurers but offers usage-based discounts for safe and low-mileage drivers. The company ranks near the top for both claims and customer satisfaction by J.D. Power.
Pros
Highly rated for customer satisfaction in New England by J.D. Power
Discounts for safe and low-mileage drivers
Banking and other financial services available
Cons
Less coverage and discounts than other insurers
Available only to military members and their families
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
818
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$105/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$171/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,086)
Darlene
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Like Our Representative and How They've Helped Us Get the Rates We Have
Best so far!
Patrick
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Unhappy with Payment Changes
I paid for six months and now they want me to pay every month. Why?
Sally
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Consider Other Options
My first encounter with them was awful. I had to do all the work during my first interaction, as well as my mom's. We are still waiting for the reimbursement of our deductible on my mom's account.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
818
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Young drivers usually pay the highest insurance premiums, but Progressive has several ways to help them save. It offers a teen driver discount if you’ve been a Progressive customer for at least one year. Progressive also offers discounts for good students and students away at school.
Other drivers can save with Progressive, too. Its Snapshot program offers savings to safe drivers. Progressive also offers a wide variety of coverage options, including accident forgiveness and a vanishing deductible.
Pros
Discounts for young drivers
Many coverage options
Savings for safe drivers
Cons
Poor customer satisfaction rating in New England from J.D. Power
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$111/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$182/mo
4.7
Best choiceBased on 791 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Reviews (412)
Ann
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
Good
The local team has always been helpful when needed. However, the price is high.
Shannon
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Eh
They doubled my rates after an accident.
Dwynne
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Very Satisfied Customer
I have been a Traveler customer for many years and I am very satisfied.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
816
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Travelers Insurance has affordable rates for many Connecticut drivers — especially if you drive a hybrid or electric vehicle. Travelers offers more ways to save, including IntelliDrive, its safe-driving telematics program. The company also has a variety of optional coverage, including gap insurance, new car replacement, and accident forgiveness.
Pros
Savings for hybrid and electric vehicles
Many discounts available
Variety of coverage options
Cons
Below-average customer satisfaction rating in New England by J.D. Power
Rideshare coverage not available in all states
High number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)[3]
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Connecticut to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Connecticut
When shopping for car insurance in Connecticut, you should feel like you’re making the right decision. Here are a few things you can do to ensure you get the best policy.
Decide on your coverage needs
Before choosing a company, you should determine how much coverage you need. Every insurance policy will come with Connecticut’s required minimum coverage, which includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, as well as uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Optional coverages often include collision and comprehensive coverage, personal injury protection, roadside assistance, gap insurance, and more. Some insurers offer more coverage than others, so make sure the company you’re considering offers the coverage you need.
Read customer and third-party reviews
You can find out what customers think about an insurer by reading online reviews on sites like the Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot, and Insurify. Look for trends in these reviews, like poor ratings or similar complaints.
In addition to customer feedback, check third-party ratings. J.D. Power publishes annual customer satisfaction ratings, and the NAIC reports a company’s average number of complaints.
Compare discounts
Though insurance premiums in Connecticut are more expensive than the national average, you can save money by taking advantage of discounts. Many companies offer a dozen or more discounts for things like vehicle safety features, driving history, bundling policies, and more. Check which discounts you might qualify for before choosing a company.
Shop around for quotes
With so many insurers, it’s important to shop around. Comparing rates can save you money, and using an insurance-comparison site can save you time by getting multiple quotes simultaneously.
Find Car Insurance in Connecticut
Liability rates start as low as $55 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average cost of car insurance in Connecticut
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Connecticut is $301. Drivers pay an average of $230 per month for liability insurance and $372 per month for full coverage.
Car insurance in Connecticut is considerably more expensive than the national average. While it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact cause, rising costs have been attributed to increases in dangerous driving and repair costs.[4]
Best car insurance in Connecticut FAQs
Before purchasing car insurance in Connecticut, read the answers to these frequently asked questions about the best car insurance in Connecticut.
How much is car insurance in Connecticut?
Connecticut drivers pay an average of $301 per month for car insurance. Insurers determine rates using a variety of factors, like location, age, and vehicle type, so the amount you pay may be different than the average cost.
What are the best car insurance companies in Connecticut?
State Farm, GEICO, USAA, Progressive, and Travelers are among the best insurers in Connecticut. But you should shop around to find the right company for your needs. The best company for you depends on factors like your budget, coverage requirements, available discounts, and more.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Connecticut?
Connecticut requires all drivers to have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage, and at least $25,000 of property damage liability coverage. The state-minimum coverage also requires uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage equal to your bodily injury liability coverage.[5]
Sources
J.D. Power. "2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study."
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.
Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.