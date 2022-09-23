Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
The average cost of car insurance in Connecticut doesn’t come cheap. With total average monthly premiums of $249, the Constitution State is one of the most expensive for car insurance. While flash floods, snowstorms, hurricanes, and other natural disasters influence the high cost, Connecticut is prone to frequent crashes and traffic congestion that also drive up rates.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about the cost of car insurance in Connecticut and how you can use this information when shopping for cheap car insurance.
Quick Facts
The average cost of minimum coverage car insurance in Connecticut is $182 per month, and the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $316 per month.
On average, Connecticut drivers with poor credit pay almost double what drivers with excellent credit pay for car insurance.
New Haven has the most expensive average car insurance rates in Connecticut.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Connecticut?
Connecticut is one of the most expensive states for auto coverage. While premiums can depend on factors beyond your control, the insurer you pick can significantly affect how much you pay. Rates vary by more than $200 between the least and most expensive companies for liability-only insurance policies — and nearly $400 for full-coverage policies.
Among the choices of cheapest car insurance companies, State Farm, GEICO, and USAA typically offer the most budget-friendly rates. It’s worth noting that USAA is available only to military members, veterans, and their families, but State Farm and GEICO are available to the general public.
Here are the average rates for car insurance companies in Connecticut.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, November 1 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Connecticut car insurance rates by city
Within the state of Connecticut, your location can affect the price of your car insurance quotes. Each ZIP code has its own variables, from traffic congestion to crime rates, that affect pricing. Urban areas tend to have higher rates due to more traffic density and higher potential for theft or vandalism, while rural towns may see lower rates due to fewer cars and incidents.[2]
For example, Stamford, in the western side of the state, has some of the cheapest rates for car insurance, with premiums less than the state’s average. However, the largest cities, like Hartford and New Haven, have some of the steepest rates in the state.
Average Connecticut car insurance rates by age
Teens and young drivers typically pay more expensive car insurance rates. Teens have the least experience behind the wheel and see the highest average cost of auto insurance, clocking in at $580. Premiums are about 34% less by the time drivers reach their 20s.
Older drivers in their 60s see an additional 47% savings. However, rates can creep up again for drivers in their 70s as age-related health issues can affect driving capabilities and accident fatality rates.[3]
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Connecticut
While age significantly shapes car insurance costs, your gender can also affect rates. It’s common for men to drive more miles and have riskier driving habits, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[4] So it’s no surprise that men tend to fork over more cash for car insurance premiums than women.
As teens, males in Connecticut typically face premiums that are 15% more expensive than females. By age 35, the difference drops to around 10%. The gap begins to close by age 50, when men pay just 4% more than women.
Age
Male
Female
16
$637
$522
35
$304
$275
50
$233
$224
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Connecticut
Your driving record greatly affects your car insurance premiums in Connecticut. While clean driving records open the door to the best deals, moving violations and incidents can increase rates. In general, Connecticut drivers pay an overall average of $315 per month for car insurance when they have an incident on their record.
For instance, speeding is common, accounting for more than one third of Connecticut traffic stops in 2022.[5] But drivers tend to pay the most when they have a driving under the influence (DUI) conviction on their record, at an overall average of $375 per month.
Here are average Connecticut car insurance rates by driving record.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$182
$316
With accident
$238
$413
With speeding ticket
$254
$441
With DUI
$274
$476
Average Connecticut car insurance rates by marital status
Marriage is more than a legal status; it’s also a factor in how much you pay for auto coverage. Married couples tend to insure multiple cars under one policy and bundle their auto and home insurance for discounts, which can reduce their rates. However, the difference is about 4%, so it isn’t a huge gap between married and single drivers. But it’s proof that marital status influences car insurance rates in Connecticut.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$176
$299
Single
$184
$311
Average Connecticut car insurance rates by credit tier
Connecticut insurance companies can legally use your credit scores when setting car insurance rates.[6] Your credit score reflects your financial reliability, and insurers consider drivers with higher scores to have less risk.
A good or excellent credit score can unlock some of Connecticut’s lowest car insurance rates. Here’s how average rates vary based on credit scores in Connecticut.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$162
$275
Good
$180
$305
Fair
$198
$336
Poor
$288
$488
Connecticut car insurance FAQs
Balancing a great deal with car insurance coverage options in Connecticut can be tricky. Here’s some helpful information to break down auto insurance and clear up common questions.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Connecticut?
The average cost of car insurance in Connecticut is $316 per month for liability insurance and $182 per month for full coverage.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Connecticut?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Connecticut are State Farm, GEICO, and USAA, with liability-only rates of $60, $73, and $82 per month, respectively. However, the best way to find the cheapest rates for your situation is to compare quotes. Get online quotes from at least three different car insurance companies to find the one that offers you the best deal for the coverage you need.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Connecticut?
Yes. Connecticut counties have different auto insurance rates. Premiums depend on factors like traffic density, crime rates, and local weather events, which vary by location.[2] Since no two Connecticut counties are exactly alike, shopping around can help you get the best deal on coverage.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Connecticut?
State Farm, GEICO, USAA, and Safeco top the list of best car insurance companies in Connecticut. Besides offering premiums cheaper than the state average, these insurers score high in customer satisfaction and financial strength. However, the best option for you can vary depending on your circumstances.
What are the car insurance requirements in Connecticut?
Drivers must carry a 25/50/25 policy. That translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability. Connecticut also requires drivers to have uninsured motorist coverage and uninsured motorist coverage.[7]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.