Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Waterbury, CT (2022)

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Updated November 1, 2022

With a population of over 109,000, Waterbury has thousands of drivers on the road daily—finding their way through traffic to jobs, appointments, shopping, and family fun. With that many people on the road, accidents are bound to happen. Ensuring you have a solid insurance plan in place can protect you and your family while driving in Connecticut.

While watching out for other drivers is a top priority on the road, drivers in this state know all too well that crashes don’t always have to involve another person. In fact, in 2018, over 56 percent of all crashes in Connecticut were single-vehicle crashes. Having the kind of insurance that can protect you no matter what kind of accident you are in is important.

Car Insurance in Waterbury, CT

The average cost of Connecticut car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Waterbury, CT to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Waterbury is $282 per month, or $3384 annually.

  • Car insurance in Waterbury is $58 more than the average cost of car insurance in Connecticut.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Waterbury on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

GEICO
$126
Travelers
$203
Liberty Mutual
$223
Nationwide
$243
The General
$326

Cheapest Car Insurance in Waterbury, CT

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Waterbury
GEICO$126 /mo
Travelers$203 /mo
Liberty Mutual$223 /mo
Nationwide$243 /mo
The General$326 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Waterbury, CT

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Waterbury. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best Companies
American Family89$307 /mo
Nationwide89$421 /mo
Safeco86$232 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$314 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Connecticut Cities
Bridgeport$285/mo
New Haven$219/mo
Stamford$202/mo
Hartford$289/mo
Waterbury$224/mo
Connecticut$244/mo
Stamford
$202
New Haven
$219
Waterbury
$224
Average for CT
$244
Bridgeport
$285
Hartford
$289

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.

Waterbury Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

All but the most affluent Waterbury teenagers will have a hard time paying for car insurance at $716 per month. Connecticuters see their prices go down as the number of years behind the wheel goes up. That’s why young adults in their 20s chop more than $250 off what teen drivers pay. From that point, except for those in their 40s, everyone beats the state average of $297. Those in their 60s win the day and snag a premium that’s over $500 cheaper than what the youngest drivers shell out.

Driver's Age
teens$716
20s$435
30s$291
40s$313
50s$236
60s$197
70s$266
80sN/A

Waterbury Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

In the Constitution State, safe driving saves the day. Drivers cruise with the peace of mind that defensive driving provides, and insurance companies reward the most responsible motorists with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. But that all goes “bye-bye” if there’s a missed alarm clock and a driver races to work or school and receives a speeding ticket; their new premium is $434 per month. Worst of all, a failure-to-stop violation pumps the rate up by $199 per month. The good news is after three years of careful driving, tickets and accidents stop affecting rates.

Driving History
No Violation$317
Speeding Ticket$434
At-Fault Accident$430
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$516

Waterbury Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Many Waterbury residents have wondered just what credit has to do with driving. In Connecticut, like most states, insurance companies use credit when setting rates. Typically, drivers with better credit pay less. Why do those with average credit pay less than those with good credit? Drivers with better credit can finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from poor to excellent credit will save over $90 per month, or $1,080 per year.

Credit Tier
Excellent$301
Good$343
Average$322
Poor$393

Find local Waterbury agents

  • CDR Insurance Group, Inc.

    211 Schraffts Dr Ste 7,
    Waterbury, CT 06705

  • American Financial Solutions LLC

    48 Meriden Road,
    Waterbury, CT 06705

  • Montagno Insurance Agency

    344 Robbins St,
    Waterbury, CT 06708-2750

  • ABC Auto Insurance

    378 Chase Ave \# 1C,
    Waterbury, CT 06704

  • Main Street Insurance

    345 W Main St,
    Waterbury, CT 06702

  • Muni Insurance, Inc.

    211 Chase Ave,
    Waterbury, CT 06704

  • Di Franceso Insurancy Agency

    1115 W Main St,
    Waterbury, CT 06708

  • Sundel & Milford

    11 Scovill St \# 4,
    Waterbury, CT 06706

  • Heritage Insurance Inc

    820 Hamilton Ave UNIT 2,
    Waterbury, CT 06706

  • M/C Insurance LLC

    1635 Thomaston Ave,
    Waterbury, CT 06704
Waterbury, CT DMV Information

Want to visit the Waterbury DMV? You’ll have to make an appointment first. However, once here, you can take care of all your driver’s license and titling needs. The office is located at 2210 Thomaston Ave. Vehicle and licensing services are taken care of by DMVs across the state. You aren’t limited to the Waterbury location. The quickest way to check off your DMV to-do list, however, is by going online. The Connecticut DMV offers a range of driver licensing and vehicle services that can be taken care of in just a few clicks. Want to be reminded when registration renewal is due? You can sign up for email notifications online as well.

Public Transportation in Waterbury, CT

CTTransit is the face of public transportation in Waterbury. Residents can get around town using this system of buses and other paratransit options. Local bus routes make frequent stops, typically every two to three blocks, linking neighborhoods to urban centers and providing connections within and between communities. Waterbury itself has over 31 routes, including express services and a bus rapid transit system, CTfastrak. There is also a rail service connecting Waterbury to Bridgeport. Traditional taxis operate here, as well as on-demand ride providers Uber and Lyft.

For more detailed Connecticut city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Hartford

As New England drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.

Use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.

There are nearly 1.4 million registered vehicles in Connecticut- and with an estimated 9.4 percent of Connecticut vehicles driving uninsured, with driving comes huge risk. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—use Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.

FAQs - Waterbury, CT Car Insurance

  • States are either at-fault or no-fault car accident states. Connecticut is an at-fault state, which means that the financial responsibility for an accident is always held by the person who caused the accident. Therefore, it is their insurance company that pays for any financial losses stemming from the accident, including injuries and lost income. You might also hear at-fault states referred to as “tort states.”

  • The word “best” means something a little different to everyone. But at Insurify, you can view the best car insurance companies per city by looking at how companies rank using the Insurify Composite Score. This score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company, including industry reports, surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated reviews. As of this writing, the best car insurance companies in Waterbury according to their Insurify Composite Scores include Nationwide, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers. “Best” can also mean best for your wallet. Shopping insurance plans using Insurify can help with that, too.

  • No. Even though the word itself tends to mean “full” or “complete,” in the insurance industry, it has a much more particular meaning. Comprehensive coverage covers things that might happen to your car outside of a collision—fires and floods included. Many times, these types of often costly events are also known as “acts of God.” Other types of coverage you may buy depending on your state and personal preferences include bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) liability coverage, personal injury protection (PIP), collision coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage.

Insurify Insights

How Waterbury Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Waterbury, Connecticut below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Waterbury drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Connecticut in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in Waterbury

#35

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Connecticut

#45

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Connecticut

#39

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Connecticut

#10

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Connecticut

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Waterbury drivers rank 43 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Connecticut.

    • Rank within state: #43
    • Percent of drivers in Waterbury with an accident: 7.3%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Waterbury drivers rank 39 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Connecticut.

    • Rank within state: #39
    • Percent of drivers in Waterbury with a DUI: 0.6%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Connecticut, Waterbury drivers rank 42 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #42
    • Percent of drivers in Waterbury with a reckless driving offense: 0.4%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Connecticut, Waterbury drivers rank 41 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #41
    • Percent of drivers in Waterbury with a reckless driving violation: 0.6%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Connecticut, Waterbury drivers rank 35 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #35
    • Percent of drivers in Waterbury with a speeding ticket: 3.8%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Waterbury drivers rank 9 in clean driving records across all cities in Connecticut.

    • Rank within state: #9
    • Percent of drivers in Waterbury with clean record: 84.4%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Waterbury drivers rank 38 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Connecticut.

    • Rank within state: #38
    • Percent of drivers in Waterbury with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.48%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Connecticut Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
