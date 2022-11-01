4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Home to the famous Yale University, New Haven is a bustling hub of activity. Its dense population makes driving difficult, as many drivers claim that old New England streets weren’t well designed for cars. Parking in the downtown area can be very difficult to find and quite expensive, leaving most residents opting to forgo owning a vehicle. If you do decide to drive in New Haven, it’s advised that you compare quotes before enrolling in a policy, as prices can vary dramatically.
Car Insurance in New Haven, CT
The average cost of Connecticut car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in New Haven, CT to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in New Haven is $292 per month, or $3504 annually.
Car insurance in New Haven is $68 more than the average cost of car insurance in Connecticut.
The cheapest car insurance provider in New Haven on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in New Haven, CT
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in New Haven
Insurance Provider in New Haven
|GEICO
|$123 /mo
|Allstate
|$139 /mo
|Travelers
|$217 /mo
|Nationwide
|$251 /mo
|The General
|$365 /mo
Best Car Insurance in New Haven, CT
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in New Haven. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
Best Companies | Score
|American Family
|89
|$307 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$418 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$239 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$295 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Connecticut Cities
|Bridgeport
|$285/mo
|Stamford
|$202/mo
|Hartford
|$289/mo
|Waterbury
|$224/mo
|New Haven
|$219/mo
|Connecticut
|$244/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.
New Haven Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Buying car insurance as a teen in New Haven can be expensive, as those under the age of 20 are charged quite a bit for coverage, often up to $773. Rates drop to $400 for drivers in their 20s and continue to steadily decline as decades go by. Although there aren’t many senior drivers on the road in New Haven, they enjoy the lowest rates, paying $206 in their 70s and a mere $171 in their 80s.
|Driver's Age
Driver's Age | Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$774
|20s
|$401
|30s
|$318
|40s
|$265
|50s
|$267
|60s
|$271
|70s
|$207
|80s
|$171
New Haven Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Drivers often worry that a blemish on their record will cause their car insurance premiums to soar, but that isn’t the case in New Haven. If you have a clean driving history, you’ll likely pay $326 and find that an at-fault accident adds only $22 to your premium. A failure-to-stop violation often increases rates to around $350, and a speeding ticket proves to be the most impactful of all, with average prices increasing to $374.
|Driving History
Driving History | Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$327
|Speeding Ticket
|$375
|At-Fault Accident
|$349
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$350
New Haven Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Paying attention to your credit score can save you money on your car insurance in New Haven. Individuals with excellent credit enjoy the cheapest rates of $221 compared to those with good credit, who often pay $117 more. If you have average or poor credit, you can expect to pay $353 or $388 for insurance, respectively. While other factors do contribute to your premiums, it’s important to pay attention to your credit if you live in New Haven.
|Credit Tier
Credit Tier | Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$222
|Good
|$339
|Average
|$354
|Poor
|$389
Find local New Haven agents
Abbate Insurance Associates, Inc.671 State Street,
New Haven, CT 06511
'Duble & O''Hearn'54 Trumbull Street,
New Haven, CT 06510-1002
Auto-Cycle Insurance Inc166 Amity Rd,
New Haven, CT 06515
M H Chodos Insurance38 Trumbull St,
New Haven, CT 06510
A & S Insurance L.L.C.511 Orange St,
New Haven, CT 06511
Durango Insurance Agency New Haven CT266 Grand Ave,
New Haven, CT 06513
L. H. Brenner Insurance1412 Whalley Ave,
New Haven, CT 06515
Edmonde Bernier Jr.: Allstate Insurance977 State St Apt 1r,
New Haven, CT 06511
Nationwide Insurance: Andrew David Stephens934 State St,
New Haven, CT 06511
Agency One Group1015 State St,
New Haven, CT 06511
New Haven, CT DMV Information
There are a handful of DMV offices within New Haven County but none within the city itself. Drivers will have to venture outside of city limits to nearby Hamden, West Haven, or North Haven to visit a DMV location. It’s important to check the hours of your preferred location before you plan your trip, as some offices have very sporadic open and closing times.
Public Transportation in New Haven, CT
Though it can be frustrating to drive in New Haven, taking alternate transit options is far easier. Getting around downtown can be achieved by utilizing the public bus system or the Yale shuttle. Much of New Haven is walkable and bikeable, making sidewalks fairly busy during nicer weather. Lyft and Uber are options in New Haven as well, and if you do want to drive but don’t own a vehicle, ZipCar offers special rates for Yale students.
For more detailed Connecticut city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in New Haven, CT
Unless you commute outside of the city, owning a car isn’t really necessary in New Haven. Should you decide that you just can’t part with your vehicle, make sure to research auto coverage options before you hit the road. Consider opting for a full coverage policy that includes glass repair and provides low deductibles, as Connecticut is an at-fault state when it comes to accidents.
Whether you’re a busy Yale student or a working professional, you don’t have time to waste comparing countless auto insurance quotes to find the best price. Instead, visit Insurify and take the guesswork out of auto coverage. You’ll save time and money and will find the best policy for your needs.
FAQs - New Haven, CT Car Insurance
The state of Connecticut requires that drivers carry liability coverage as well as uninsured and underinsured protection. You can also add on additional types of protection as you see fit.
Connecticut is one of several states where it’s illegal to drive with a cracked windshield. When you enroll in auto insurance, you’ll likely have the option to purchase additional glass coverage that often features no deductible.
Auto coverage rates will vary based on your driving history and the type of coverage you’re interested in. Most New Haven residents compare prices before enrolling in a policy, as they’re often looking for the least expensive option.
Insurify Insights
How New Haven Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in New Haven, Connecticut below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how New Haven drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Connecticut in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in New Haven
#39
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Connecticut
#42
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Connecticut
#25
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Connecticut
#7
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Connecticut
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. New Haven drivers rank 44 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in New Haven with an accident: 7.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. New Haven drivers rank 25 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in New Haven with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Connecticut, New Haven drivers rank 30 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in New Haven with a reckless driving offense: 0.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Connecticut, New Haven drivers rank 35 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in New Haven with a reckless driving violation: 0.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Connecticut, New Haven drivers rank 39 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in New Haven with a speeding ticket: 3.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; New Haven drivers rank 5 in clean driving records across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in New Haven with clean record: 84.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. New Haven drivers rank 31 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in New Haven with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.59%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
