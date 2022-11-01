4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Welcome to The Insurance Capital of the World
Car travel is the main mode of transportation for nearly 120,000 drivers in Hartford. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is a vital step towards safe driving in Connecticut.
Halfway between New York City and Boston, Connecticut’s capital city, Hartford is more than just a roadtrip resting place. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Hartford. Compare and save on the best and cheapest car insurance quotes in Hartford, Connecticut.
Car Insurance in Hartford, CT
The average cost of Connecticut car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Hartford, CT to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Hartford is $305 per month, or $3660 annually.
Car insurance in Hartford is $81 more than the average cost of car insurance in Connecticut.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Hartford on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Hartford, CT
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Hartford
|Insurance Provider in Hartford
|GEICO
|$123 /mo
|Travelers
|$220 /mo
|Nationwide
|$275 /mo
|The General
|$539 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Hartford, CT
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Hartford. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$366 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$453 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$324 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Connecticut Cities
|Bridgeport
|$285/mo
|New Haven
|$219/mo
|Stamford
|$202/mo
|Waterbury
|$224/mo
|Hartford
|$289/mo
|Connecticut
|$244/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.
Hartford Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
At $791 per month, most teenagers will have a tough time paying for car insurance without mom and dad’s help. Connecticuters can expect car insurance prices to go down as they add more years of driving experience. Just a few years for the young adults results in more than $350 in monthly savings. The rates continue to trend down, with most people over 30 paying less than the state’s $297 average. People in their 50s get the best deal and pay $550 less than the youngest drivers.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$792
|20s
|$421
|30s
|$278
|40s
|$269
|50s
|$226
|60s
|$235
|70s
|$238
|80s
|$306
Hartford Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Constitution State, safe driving rewards people on the road and at the bank. Insurance companies provide “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to those with clean records. Why do people with a failure to stop pay less than those with no violations? Drivers with violations often choose bare-bones policies, meaning they may choose liability only and not comprehensive or collision coverage. Drivers with violations or at-fault accidents on their records will be relieved to know that the mishaps stop affecting insurance rates after three years.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$359
|Speeding Ticket
|$386
|At-Fault Accident
|$377
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$295
Hartford Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
It may surprise Hartford residents that credit makes such a dramatic difference in what they pay for monthly premiums. Like most states, Connecticut allows insurance companies to rate drivers based on credit. Generally, the better credit drivers have, the less they pay for car insurance. So, why do those with poor credit pay less than those with average credit? People with better credit often finance costlier cars and buy more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, a move from average credit to excellent credit saves $120 per month, an over $1,400 per year price cut.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$266
|Good
|$338
|Average
|$386
|Poor
|$381
Find local Hartford agents
AssuredPartners New England, Inc.1 Financial Plz,
Hartford, CT 06103-4305
Tinker Realty & Insurance1136 Albany Avenue,
Hartford, CT 06112-2316
Shimkus, Murphy & Lemkuil, Inc.380 New Britain Avenue,
Hartford, CT 06106-3832
Nelson Insurance Inc821 Maple Ave,
Hartford, CT 06114
'People''s United Insurance Agency, Inc.'1 Financial Plz,
Hartford, CT 06103-2608
R-T Specialty, LLC20 Church St Ste 1500,
Hartford, CT 06103-1247
Sentinel Insurance Company, LTD1 Hartford Plaza,
Hartford, CT 06105
Northland Insurance Agency1 Tower Square,
Hartford, CT 06103
Amica Mutual Insurance Company101 E River Dr Fifth Floor,
East Hartford, CT 06108
Travelers Insurance300 Windsor St,
Hartford, CT 06120
Hartford DMV Information
Surprisingly, there are no DMV outposts in the city of Hartford. There is, however, a DMV office in Wethersfield, just south of Hartford. Their operating hours are 9 AM to 5 PM with varying morning and weekend hours. You may be able to skip your visit altogether and utilize their online portal to get the answers and services you need.
Public Transit in Hartford
Due to its proximity to other cities, Hartford benefits from lots of public transportation options. The CT Transit System offers visitors and residents convenient, affordable, and sprawling bus services in and around the city.. Amtrak and Greyhound provide train and long haul bus services at stations in and near Hartford. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis also operate across the city.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Hartford
As New England drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
There are nearly 1.4 million registered vehicles in Connecticut- and with an estimated 9.4 percent of Connecticut vehicles driving uninsured, with driving comes huge risk. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—use Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Hartford, CT Car Insurance
As a fault-based state, after a car accident, the driver found at-fault will be responsible for compensating other drivers and passengers for property damage and bodily injury. Blame may be split amongst multiple drivers, and damages would be split accordingly.
Driving uninsured puts yourself and those around you at great risk. An estimated 9.4 percent of drivers on Connecticut roads are uninsured or underinsured. If caught, uninsured drivers face hundreds in fines, civil penalties, license and registration suspension, SR-22 requirements, and even jail time.
DUIs can really damage a driver’s driving record. The punishment can be severe, too; Connecticut drivers risk two days to six months in jail, $500 to $1,000 in fines, 45-day license suspension, and interlocking ignition devices in their vehicles after their first DUI offense. Punishments worsen with subsequent offenses.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Connecticut and save on your insurance premiums is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify.com provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How Hartford Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Hartford, Connecticut below:
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Hartford
#10
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Connecticut
#28
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Connecticut
#28
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Connecticut
#6
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Connecticut
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Hartford drivers rank 37 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Hartford with an accident: 8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Hartford drivers rank 28 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Hartford with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Connecticut, Hartford drivers rank 16 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Hartford with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Connecticut, Hartford drivers rank 18 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Hartford with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Connecticut, Hartford drivers rank 10 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Hartford with a speeding ticket: 5.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Hartford drivers rank 17 in clean driving records across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Hartford with clean record: 82.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Hartford drivers rank 42 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #42
- Percent of drivers in Hartford with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.29%
