Athena Valentine Lent is a finance columnist for Slate and the author of Budgeting for Dummies (Wiley, 2023). Her writing has appeared in BuzzzFeed, The College Investor, GOBankingRates, Money Under 30, and Keeper Tax among other places. Her personal finance blog, Money Smart Latina, won the Plutus Award for "Best Personal Finance Content for Underserved Communities" in 2020 and was nominated for "Blog of the Year" in 2022. When not working she can be found with her main man, a polydactyl cat named Harrison George.
The average rate for car insurance in Nebraska is $143 per month, or $1,715 per year. Residents in the affectionately nicknamed Cornhusker State pay slightly less than the national car insurance average of $155. Nebraska drivers are legally required to carry uninsured and underinsured motorists coverage and liability.
In this article, you’ll see what affects your car insurance rates in Nebraska and also identify ways to lower your costs.
Quick Facts
The average monthly cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Nebraska is $85, and the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance is $201.
Nebraska allows drivers to take a driving safety course to remove points from their record.
Located in Tornado Alley, Grand Island has the highest rates for car insurance in Nebraska.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska?
The average cost of car insurance in Nebraska is $85 per month for liability only. Liability insurance covers the other party’s property damage and bodily injuries you cause in an accident. This coverage is also a state requirement.[1]
It’s important to note that Nebraska also requires drivers to carry both uninsured and underinsured motorists coverage in addition to liability coverage. Full-coverage car insurance in Nebraska includes both of these requirements, as well as comprehensive and collision coverages.
The average cost for a full-coverage auto insurance policy is $201 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
25
41
American Family
34
57
USAA
38
63
GEICO
39
66
Allstate
42
69
State Farm
43
71
Clearcover
52
79
Safeco
52
114
Nationwide
57
95
Progressive
61
102
Farmers
71
118
Midvale Home & Auto
72
127
Shelter
72
121
AssuranceAmerica
72
114
Dairyland
89
207
Liberty Mutual
92
173
The General
93
242
Foremost
102
214
Bristol West
120
267
Average Nebraska car insurance rates by city
Rates vary from city to city depending on the population, reported accidents, crime rate, and more. Insurance companies also take into account the fact that 90.8% of Nebraska’s workforce uses a motor vehicle to commute to work every day.[2] This results in more people on the road.
Insurance companies prepare for claims caused by weather-related incidents, most notably tornadoes. Nearly all of Nebraska is located in Tornado Alley, and the southern region of the state tends to see the most, which includes cities such as Grand Island.[3] Car insurance rates tend to be higher here.
In the table below, you can see how average insurance quotes differ in cities across the state.
Average Nebraska car insurance rates by age
In Nebraska, young drivers age 15–30pay the most for auto insurance. The lowest car insurance quotes in Nebraska are offered to people in their 60s. However, once senior drivers reach their 70s and beyond, they start paying more as their reduced faculties make them more susceptible to accidents.
Here, you can see how average insurance quotes in Nebraska change based on driver age.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Nebraska
Nebraska allows insurers to use gender when determining your insurance quote. Statistically, men pay more for insurance because they’re more likely to spend more time on the road than women. Men are also more likely to engage in risky behavior while driving, including DUIs and speeding. Teen males pay the highest rates due to elevated crash rates, making them the most high-risk drivers.
Age
Male
Female
16
$420
$344
35
$200
$181
50
$154
$148
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Nebraska
Nebraska has an in-depth rating system to calculate points on your driving record, making it easy for insurance agents to determine your average annual rate. But drivers can take a Driver Improvement Course for a two-point credit, allowing them to potentially reduce their average cost of auto insurance.[4]
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$85
$201
With accident
$131
$311
With speeding ticket
$125
$297
With DUI
$148
$351
Average Nebraska car insurance rates by marital status
Your marital status can change more than just your taxes; it can also affect your car insurance rate. Married people get slightly cheaper auto insurance quotes because insurers see them as less risky.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$86
$205
Married
$82
$197
Average Nebraska car insurance rates by credit tier
Insurers in Nebraska can’t deny you auto insurance based on your credit history alone.[5] However, like most states, Nebraska does allow insurers to factor in your credit history when determining your rate. This generally translates to people with poor credit paying more for car insurance than people with good or excellent credit.
Nebraska car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you get the best car insurance in Nebraska? Here are some commonly asked questions regarding car insurance from motorists statewide.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska?
The average cost of car insurance in Nebraska is $143 per month. However, your rates could be higher or lower based on your level of coverage, ZIP code, driving history, and vehicle.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Nebraska?
The cheapest car insurance in Nebraska is a liability-only policy offered by Auto-Owners, with a rate of $24 per month. Nebraska drivers can also find cheap coverage through American Family and USAA, the state’s second- and third-cheapest insurers. Their liability-only rates start at $34 and $38, respectively.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Nebraska?
Yes, car insurance costs vary by county in Nebraska. Counties in the southern part of Nebraska pay more because the higher frequency of tornadoes in this area increases the potential for future claims.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Nebraska?
The highest-rated auto insurance companies offering coverage in Nebraska are State Farm, Country Financial, and USAA. These insurers boast wide product offerings, strong financial stability, and well-regarded customer service.
What are the car insurance requirements in Nebraska?
Nebraska requires you to carry bodily injury ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident) and property damage ($25,000 per accident) liability for minimum coverage. Drivers in the state must also carry uninsured and underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident). You must have proof of insurance on you when driving.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
