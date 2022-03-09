Nevada SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Nevada?

With enough driving violations on your record—or just one that's very serious—a court or the DMV might order you to get SR-22 insurance, having decided that you are a "high-risk" driver or that you are likely to continue driving without insurance. This means that for three years, you must find an insurance company to certify to the DMV that you have proper car insurance.

The SR-22 is a form the insurance company files with the DMV, and then you carry a copy in your car as proof that you have financial responsibility while on the road. Since your record is going to have whatever violations earned you the SR-22, your rates will probably go up. Not all carriers offer SR-22 insurance. But you can find an SR-22 policy that works.