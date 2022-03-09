4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Nevada SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Updated March 9, 2022

Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Nevada (2022)

For drivers with SR-22 in Nevada, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.

To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Nevada. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Nevada.

CarrierAvg. Monthly Cost
Kemper$242
Travelers$260
Mercury$335
Dairyland$345

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Nevada?

Nevadans with clean driving records are already paying $285 per month on average—that's pretty high. With an SR-22 requirement, that average gets an 18 percent bump, to $337. That extra $52 per month can certainly add up.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate
$285
With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate
$337
$52 ▴
18.25% ▴
Difference in Average Monthly Rate
Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.

What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Nevada?

With enough driving violations on your record—or just one that's very serious—a court or the DMV might order you to get SR-22 insurance, having decided that you are a "high-risk" driver or that you are likely to continue driving without insurance. This means that for three years, you must find an insurance company to certify to the DMV that you have proper car insurance.

The SR-22 is a form the insurance company files with the DMV, and then you carry a copy in your car as proof that you have financial responsibility while on the road. Since your record is going to have whatever violations earned you the SR-22, your rates will probably go up. Not all carriers offer SR-22 insurance. But you can find an SR-22 policy that works.

How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Nevada?

With good or average credit, you'll see an average of $69 added to your monthly insurance premium, totalling $355–$358 per month. Excellent credit can soften the blow of an SR-22: compared to drivers with no violations, their bills go up $62. With poor credit, SR-22s bump average insurance premiums up $75, to $388 per month.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Rate - No ViolationAvg. Monthly Rate - SR-22Difference
Excellent$257$319$62
Good$287$355$69
Average$289$358$69
Poor$313$388$75

How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Nevada

An SR-22 requirement is an important opportunity to take stock of your insurance situation and ensure that you're getting the best coverage at the lowest price. Insurify can help you get a great policy and the peace of mind that comes with knowing you've got the best deal. Compare quotes from 20 top carriers in just a few minutes, all for free and personalized for you.

Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Nevada

Without a car, it can feel silly to have to buy insurance just to get your license back. If this is your dilemma, call insurance companies directly and ask them if they have non-owner SR-22 policies. You're most likely to qualify if you borrow cars from someone other than a roommate or spouse.

Alternatives to an SR-22 in Nevada

Nevada requires insurance for you to drive, and there's no other way to be insured on the road than buying SR-22 insurance when you're required to do so. Over the border in California, a $35,000 security deposit to the state DMV will do the trick, but not in Nevada.

How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Nevada

Getting the SR-22 insurance that's tailored to your needs requires a broad search across the industry. Insurify can help you do this for free, and in just a few minutes, with a personalized quote tool that will help you find the best deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • SR-22s are required for three years in Nevada. Make sure you never let your coverage lapse—there's no grace period in Nevada, and the penalties and fees for reinstatement can be steep.

  • If you leave Nevada, you're still required to maintain your SR-22. It's very important that you make sure your SR-22 doesn't lapse—if there's a gap in your coverage, you might have to start over on your three-year requirement.

  • If your license is revoked and you're told you need SR-22 insurance to get it reinstated, you will indeed need to buy SR-22 insurance to drive again. This can be a burden if you don't own a car. But ask around for non-owner insurance if it's the case for you—you might save some money.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

