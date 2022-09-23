Is temporary car insurance available in Nevada?

Most car insurers don’t offer car insurance policies for less than six-month terms. Temporary car insurance policies are more expensive to underwrite — if you file a claim, chances are you haven’t paid enough car insurance premiums to balance out the cost of the claim.

If you need car insurance coverage for less than six months in Nevada, you have some options. But which coverage type is right for you depends on the reason you need temporary car insurance coverage. You can also work with an insurance agent to help you find the right insurance products for your needs.

Good to Know Hugo is a car insurance company that specializes in short-term coverage. Eligible drivers can purchase coverage from Hugo for as little as three days at a time and turn their insurance on and off as needed.

Getting non-owner car insurance in Nevada

One option for getting temporary car insurance is buying a non-owner car insurance policy. Non-owner car insurance is for people who regularly drive vehicles they don’t own.

The difference between a non-owner and other policies is the scope of coverage. Non-owner insurance typically offers only liability coverage, paying for damages and injuries others sustain in an accident.

On the other hand, a standard car insurance policy can have full coverage, providing liability insurance as well as comprehensive and collision insurance. Full coverage offers more protection for the driver, their vehicle, and others involved in an accident. Typically, a non-owner policy only lasts for six months to a year and can be more affordable than other types of policies.

Someone might need non-owner car insurance if they frequently rent vehicles and want more coverage beyond what rental agencies offer. It could also benefit drivers who borrow cars regularly from friends or family and want additional liability coverage beyond the owner’s policy. This temporary coverage can also come in handy for people who want to maintain a continuous insurance history.

Canceling your policy early in Nevada

If you’re struggling to find a temporary car insurance policy that meets your needs, you aren’t tied to it. You can buy a standard policy and then cancel it if you’re unhappy with your coverage options or premiums.

To cancel car insurance, you need to contact your insurance company, either by phone, online, or through written notice to request the cancellation. Your insurer may require specific information, like your policy number, effective date of cancellation, and a reason for ending the coverage.

After canceling, it’s important to purchase a new policy promptly to comply with legal requirements if you plan to keep driving your car.

Driving while uninsured can result in severe penalties in Nevada, a state that requires minimum liability insurance coverage. The state doesn’t allow any grace periods, which means even lapsing in coverage for one day can result in penalties.

Nevada enforces a system of fees and fines from $250 to $1,750, depending on how long you go without coverage. You also risk vehicle registration suspension.

Getting car insurance for a rental car in Nevada

When renting a car, you can typically get coverage through the rental car company by purchasing its insurance options. However, double-check if you already have coverage through your current car insurance company or your credit card so you don’t overspend for duplicate coverage.[2]

Your personal car insurance policy might extend coverage to the rental car, but check your policy details beforehand, as coverage can vary. Some credit cards also offer rental car insurance as a cardholder benefit. However, to get this coverage, you usually need to book the rental car with the card. It’s always a good idea to confirm coverage specifics with both your insurance company and credit card issuer before declining coverage from the rental agency.