Short-term car insurance, also called temporary auto insurance, can be challenging to secure in Nevada. Finding temporary auto insurance in Nevada is doable, but you may need to do some extra research to find a company willing to offer a short-term car insurance policy since most terms are at least six months.
The average cost of a liability insurance policy in Nevada is $183 per month, but here’s what you need to know about finding short-term policies and comparing rates in the Silver State.
Nevada doesn’t have a grace period policy for driving without insurance.[1]
If you drive without car insurance in Nevada, you can face $250 to $1,750 in fines.[1]
Nevada drivers can buy liability coverage for as short as three days with car insurance company Hugo.
Is temporary car insurance available in Nevada?
Most car insurers don’t offer car insurance policies for less than six-month terms. Temporary car insurance policies are more expensive to underwrite — if you file a claim, chances are you haven’t paid enough car insurance premiums to balance out the cost of the claim.
If you need car insurance coverage for less than six months in Nevada, you have some options. But which coverage type is right for you depends on the reason you need temporary car insurance coverage. You can also work with an insurance agent to help you find the right insurance products for your needs.
Hugo is a car insurance company that specializes in short-term coverage. Eligible drivers can purchase coverage from Hugo for as little as three days at a time and turn their insurance on and off as needed.
Getting non-owner car insurance in Nevada
One option for getting temporary car insurance is buying a non-owner car insurance policy. Non-owner car insurance is for people who regularly drive vehicles they don’t own.
The difference between a non-owner and other policies is the scope of coverage. Non-owner insurance typically offers only liability coverage, paying for damages and injuries others sustain in an accident.
On the other hand, a standard car insurance policy can have full coverage, providing liability insurance as well as comprehensive and collision insurance. Full coverage offers more protection for the driver, their vehicle, and others involved in an accident. Typically, a non-owner policy only lasts for six months to a year and can be more affordable than other types of policies.
Someone might need non-owner car insurance if they frequently rent vehicles and want more coverage beyond what rental agencies offer. It could also benefit drivers who borrow cars regularly from friends or family and want additional liability coverage beyond the owner’s policy. This temporary coverage can also come in handy for people who want to maintain a continuous insurance history.
Canceling your policy early in Nevada
If you’re struggling to find a temporary car insurance policy that meets your needs, you aren’t tied to it. You can buy a standard policy and then cancel it if you’re unhappy with your coverage options or premiums.
To cancel car insurance, you need to contact your insurance company, either by phone, online, or through written notice to request the cancellation. Your insurer may require specific information, like your policy number, effective date of cancellation, and a reason for ending the coverage.
After canceling, it’s important to purchase a new policy promptly to comply with legal requirements if you plan to keep driving your car.
Driving while uninsured can result in severe penalties in Nevada, a state that requires minimum liability insurance coverage. The state doesn’t allow any grace periods, which means even lapsing in coverage for one day can result in penalties.
Nevada enforces a system of fees and fines from $250 to $1,750, depending on how long you go without coverage. You also risk vehicle registration suspension.
Getting car insurance for a rental car in Nevada
When renting a car, you can typically get coverage through the rental car company by purchasing its insurance options. However, double-check if you already have coverage through your current car insurance company or your credit card so you don’t overspend for duplicate coverage.[2]
Your personal car insurance policy might extend coverage to the rental car, but check your policy details beforehand, as coverage can vary. Some credit cards also offer rental car insurance as a cardholder benefit. However, to get this coverage, you usually need to book the rental car with the card. It’s always a good idea to confirm coverage specifics with both your insurance company and credit card issuer before declining coverage from the rental agency.
Best car insurance companies for short-term car insurance in Nevada
Want to find cheap temporary car insurance in the Silver State? It’s helpful to get quotes from a handful of different Nevada auto insurance companies to see which can offer you coverage for the lowest rate.
This table breaks down the cheapest six-month car insurance policies in Nevada.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
COUNTRY Financial
37
4.2
State Farm
55
4.5
GEICO
65
4.2
USAA
76
4.5
Allstate
98
4.2
Midvale Home & Auto
126
3.7
Farmers
152
3.8
Safeco
153
3.8
Nationwide
157
4.3
Mercury
164
3.6
Sun Coast
170
0.0
Travelers
182
4.3
Progressive
186
3.9
American Family
187
4.3
Liberty Mutual
198
3.8
Dairyland
201
3.3
Bristol West
299
2.2
Car insurance for students in Nevada
If a student moves to Nevada for college and plans to drive their car, they typically need to update their insurance policy to reflect their new location. They should inform their insurance company about the change in address and usage to ensure proper coverage while in Nevada. It’s essential to update this information to comply with state regulations and have adequate coverage.
Student drivers may decide to not bring their car to college but still need car insurance coverage when they’re home from school. Parents with children who move to college and won’t be driving their car while away might be able to adjust their policy accordingly. They can inform their insurance company about the change in the child’s status as a non-driver.
Typical car insurance policies last for six months or longer. Drivers looking for shorter coverage might explore non-traditional options like non-owner car insurance, which provides liability coverage for people who don’t own a vehicle. You can also consider Hugo, an online car insurance company that offers liability policies for as short as three days at a time.
Is temporary car insurance legit?
Temporary car insurance is legitimate and available in certain situations, though it’s much less common than standard policies.
Can you drive a car without insurance if you just bought it in Nevada?
In Nevada, you can’t drive a car you just bought without the proper coverage. If you do, you risk facing major penalties up to $1,750. Nevada has no grace period, which means you must have insurance before driving your new car.[1]
How long can you be without car insurance in Nevada?
You can’t drive a car without proper insurance coverage for even a single day in Nevada without risking very expensive fines — especially if you’re a repeat offender.[1]
