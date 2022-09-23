Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Table of contents
Because drunk driving arrests are more common in Nevada than in other states, the state has harsher penalties.[1] Besides the potential for fines, jail time, or the loss of your driver’s license, you’ll likely also face steep increases in car insurance premiums if you have a DUI.
On average, drivers with a DUI on their record pay $277 per month for state-minimum liability coverage, compared to drivers with a clean record who pay $171 for liability-only policies.
Even with a DUI, you still have ways to find more affordable car insurance in Nevada. Here’s what you need to know.
Accidents involving impaired drivers make up more than 40% of traffic fatalities in Nevada.
On average, Nevada drivers with DUIs on their record pay $446 per month for full coverage.
In Nevada, if you’re convicted of a DUI, you’ll likely need to carry an SR-22 for three years.
Cheapest car insurance quotes after a DUI in Nevada
After a DUI conviction, insurance companies consider you high risk. So, insurance rates for drivers with DUIs vary significantly by insurance company. While some insurance companies charge hundreds or even thousands more for coverage, other insurance companies are more competitive. For example, COUNTRY Financial and State Farm tend to have the lowest rates for drivers with DUIs on their records.
Below are the cheapest companies for DUI insurance in Nevada:
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|COUNTRY Financial
|$52
|State Farm
|$76
|USAA
|$107
|Allstate
|$137
|Farmers
|$215
|Mercury
|$215
|Nationwide
|$222
|Root
|$230
|Sun Coast
|$245
|Safeco
|$247
|Direct Auto
|$249
|Travelers
|$257
|American Family
|$262
|Progressive
|$294
|Dairyland
|$304
|Bristol West
|$409
|Liberty Mutual
|$417
How a DUI affects car insurance rates in Nevada
After a DUI conviction, you can expect a steep increase in car insurance rates. In Nevada, people with clean driving records pay an average of $223 per month. By contrast, drivers with a DUI pay an average of $362 per month.
The table below shows the average liability rates for drivers with a DUI and drivers with a clean record.
With DUI
Without DUI
|Average driver
|$277
|$171
How to get car insurance with a DUI in Nevada
After a DUI conviction, getting adequate auto coverage can be challenging, but it’s possible if you follow these steps:[2]
1. Complete legal requirements
Depending on your case, you may face fines, penalties, community service, jail time, or lose your license. The court may also order you to complete a DUI education course. In some cases, you may be able to operate a vehicle if you agree to install an approved ignition interlock device, also known as a car breathalyzer. Whatever the terms are, make sure you follow them to the letter to avoid increasing your sentence.
2. Maintain coverage
Keep your policy active. You’ll likely need to carry an SR-22. If you let it lapse, your rates may increase, your SR-22 requirement resets, and it may make it more difficult to find an insurer that’ll issue you a policy.
3. Shop around
Request quotes from several insurers. Every insurance company rates high-risk drivers differently. Many companies will insure drivers with a DUI, but rates can vary.
4. Consider non-standard insurers
Non-standard insurance companies typically specialize in policies for high-risk drivers, including people with histories of accidents or DUIs.
5. Check with the Nevada Automobile Insurance Plan
If you have trouble securing coverage on your own, you may be eligible for a policy through the Nevada Automobile Insurance Plan (NAIP).
DUI laws in Nevada
In Nevada, you could end up with a DUI conviction in three ways:[3]
Regardless of your blood alcohol level (BAL), you drove or were in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (including prescription medications) to an unsafe degree.
You drove with a BAL of 0.08 or higher, as proven with a blood test or breathalyzer test.
A breath or blood sample was taken within two hours of driving and found to have a concentration of alcohol of 0.08 or higher.
DUI penalties
The penalties of receiving a DUI conviction in Nevada can be severe, but the consequences depend on whether you have a prior record.
Requirement
First Offense
Second Offense
Third Offense
Incident Resulted in Death or Substantial Bodily Harm
|Jail time or community service
|Two days to six months
|10 days to six months
|One to six years
|Up to 20 years in prison
|Fines and penalties
|$400 fine and $60 chemical fee
|$750 to $1,000 fine
|$2,000 to $5,000 fine
|$5,000 fine
|DUI education course
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Treatment program
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Driver’s license revocation
|185 days
|One year
|Three years
|Varies
Before a conviction of a first, second, or third offense, a driver can request alcohol or drug treatment to potentially minimize the penalties. For example, enrolling in an approved program may help you avoid jail time or reduce the fines.
DUI and driving records
A DUI conviction will remain on your criminal history file for life. If you’re convicted of a felony DUI in the future, you’ll be charged with a felony for any subsequent DUI arrest. The DUI conviction will remain on your driving history and affect your insurance rate for up to 10 years.
If the state revokes your driver’s license, you’ll have to complete the requirements for reinstatement and submit a request to regain driving privileges.
DUI insurance
If you’re convicted of a DUI, you’ll likely need to get an SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility, which proves you carry the state-minimum amount of coverage. Your insurer has to file the form with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
The state will require you to maintain SR-22 coverage for at least three years from the date of your driver’s license reinstatement.[4] If you have a lapse in coverage, your insurer will notify the DMV, and your SR-22 requirement will restart.
Minimum car insurance requirements in Nevada
In Nevada, drivers must maintain auto insurance policies that meet the following minimum coverage requirements:
$25,000 in bodily injury liability per person
$50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident
$20,000 in property damage liability
DUI car insurance in Nevada FAQs
If you have a DUI and are researching coverage options in Nevada, the following information can help you make an informed decision.
What is the cheapest car insurance company in Nevada after a DUI?
In Nevada, COUNTRY Financial has the lowest rates for drivers with DUIs on their records, with a monthly average of $52 for liability coverage. Every insurance company rates high-risk drivers differently, so it’s worth it to compare multiple insurers to secure a low rate.
How long will a DUI affect your car insurance premium?
A DUI will stay on your record permanently. But as long as you don’t have a repeat offense, it shouldn’t affect your car insurance rates after 10 years.
How much is DUI insurance in Nevada?
People with DUIs on their driving records pay an average of $362 per month for coverage in Nevada, according to Insurify data.
How much does SR-22 insurance cost in Nevada?
On average, SR-22 insurance that meets state-minimum liability insurance costs $270 per month in Nevada.
How long is an SR-22 required in Nevada?
If you need an SR-22 form, you’re required to maintain it for at least three years from the date your driver’s license was reinstated. If you have a lapse in coverage, your SR-22 requirement might restart.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- UNLV. "Driving Under the Influence: Arrests and Fatalities."
- Nevada DMV. "DUI Laws."
- State Bar of Nevada Legal Information. "Driving Under the Influence."
- Nv.gov. "License Reinstatement."
