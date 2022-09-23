DUI laws in Nevada

In Nevada, you could end up with a DUI conviction in three ways:[3]

Regardless of your blood alcohol level (BAL), you drove or were in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (including prescription medications) to an unsafe degree.

You drove with a BAL of 0.08 or higher, as proven with a blood test or breathalyzer test.

A breath or blood sample was taken within two hours of driving and found to have a concentration of alcohol of 0.08 or higher.

DUI penalties

The penalties of receiving a DUI conviction in Nevada can be severe, but the consequences depend on whether you have a prior record.



Requirement First Offense Second Offense Third Offense Incident Resulted in Death or Substantial Bodily Harm Jail time or community service Two days to six months 10 days to six months One to six years Up to 20 years in prison Fines and penalties $400 fine and $60 chemical fee $750 to $1,000 fine $2,000 to $5,000 fine $5,000 fine DUI education course Yes No No No Treatment program No Yes No No Driver’s license revocation 185 days One year Three years Varies

Before a conviction of a first, second, or third offense, a driver can request alcohol or drug treatment to potentially minimize the penalties. For example, enrolling in an approved program may help you avoid jail time or reduce the fines.

DUI and driving records

A DUI conviction will remain on your criminal history file for life. If you’re convicted of a felony DUI in the future, you’ll be charged with a felony for any subsequent DUI arrest. The DUI conviction will remain on your driving history and affect your insurance rate for up to 10 years.

If the state revokes your driver’s license, you’ll have to complete the requirements for reinstatement and submit a request to regain driving privileges.

DUI insurance

If you’re convicted of a DUI, you’ll likely need to get an SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility, which proves you carry the state-minimum amount of coverage. Your insurer has to file the form with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The state will require you to maintain SR-22 coverage for at least three years from the date of your driver’s license reinstatement.[4] If you have a lapse in coverage, your insurer will notify the DMV, and your SR-22 requirement will restart.

Minimum car insurance requirements in Nevada

In Nevada, drivers must maintain auto insurance policies that meet the following minimum coverage requirements: