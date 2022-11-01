4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
The Biggest Little City in the World
Reno lies on the western corner of the Silver State and is home to nearly 250,000 residents. Just twenty miles from Lake Tahoe (and zero miles from the nearest casino!), Reno has something for everyone.
Car travel is the main mode of transportation for over 90 percent of Reno residents. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Reno. Search and save on the best car insurance policies in Reno today.
Car Insurance in Reno, NV
The average cost of Nevada car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Reno, NV to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Reno is $177 per month, or $2124 annually.
Car insurance in Reno is $35 less than the average cost of car insurance in Nevada.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Reno on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Reno, NV
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Reno
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$80 /mo
|Progressive
|$119 /mo
|Nationwide
|$128 /mo
|The General
|$146 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Reno, NV
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Reno. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$173 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$183 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$186 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$234 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$152 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Nevada Cities
|Las Vegas
|$194/mo
|Henderson
|$158/mo
|North Las Vegas
|$221/mo
|Sparks
|$172/mo
|Reno
|$118/mo
|Nevada
|$173/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nevada
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nevada roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nevada[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nevada is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Reno Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Drivers of every age fill the streets of Reno. But as the table below suggests, clearly younger Reno drivers cost more to insure. This is because, statistically speaking, they signal a higher accident risk. While drivers in their 30s, 40s, and 50s enjoy the cheapest average rates in Reno ($162, $164, and $149, respectively), teen drivers and those in their 20s can pay up to 88 percent more. Insurance rates for Reno drivers in their 60s also reflect higher risk indicators than the age groups around them, with rates topping out at $414.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$281
|20s
|$227
|30s
|$163
|40s
|$165
|50s
|$150
|60s
|$415
|70s
|$151
|80s
|$142
Reno Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
There’s no reason to run a red light in Reno, especially if you care about the damage it can do to your driving record. What’s the benefit of keeping your driving record pristine? Responsible drivers with no offenses on their record pay on average just $186 per month for insurance. Compare this with drivers whose records are marred by mistakes. Rates for drivers with a speeding violation jump to $212 on average, while having an at-fault accident will cost you even more, at $245 a month in car insurance.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$187
|Speeding Ticket
|$213
|At-Fault Accident
|$246
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$144
Reno Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Not everyone knows that credit score is one piece of data that insurance algorithms use for determining your rates. This is because credit score is a good indication of a person’s risk. If you aren’t actively managing your score, you should start. First, you want to correct any mistakes that may be affecting your rates. Secondly, you want to do everything in your power to raise your score. One good practice is paying your bills on time—including your car insurance premiums. Drivers with an excellent credit score in Reno can expect to pay an average of $219 for car insurance monthly, while those with just an average credit score will pay an average of 40 percent more.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$220
|Good
|$223
|Average
|$158
|Poor
|$170
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Nevada
Find local Reno agents
Alpine Insurance Associates6160 Plumas,
Suite 100, Reno, NV 89519
Comstock Insurance Agencies, Inc.9424 Double R Blvd,
Reno, NV 89521
Amity Insurance Services Inc3100 Mill Street \#102,
Reno, NV 89502
Suburbia Corp. dba:Patrick W Condon & Associates619 S Arlington Ave.,
Reno, NV 89509
Lacerda Group770 Trademark Dr \# 202,
Reno, NV 89521-5926
Snoaspen Insurance Group, Inc.10775 Double R. Blvd,
Reno, NV 89521
Breen Insurance Inc.7155 Park Valley Ct,
Reno, NV 89523
Ardent Insurance Inc6119 Ridgeview Ct. \#500,
Reno, NV 89519
USI Insurance Services5355 Kietzke Lane Ste 1,
Reno, NV 89511
Wilkins & Associates Insurance Services, Inc.140 W. Huffaker Lane,
Ste 508, Reno, NV 89511-4012
Reno DMV Information
There is one major DMV outpost in the city of Reno, located on Galletti Way. Here, residents can change their address, obtain a driver’s license, and complete vehicle registrations. The DMV is open from 8:30 AM to 5 PM with special morning and evening hours on weekdays. You may be able to skip the lines and access what you need via its online portal or by visiting a Reno DMV Kiosk.
Public Transit in Reno
RTC Reno is the public bus system that operates throughout the Greater Reno and Sparks area. With reliable schedules and affordable rates, RTC helps residents and visitors navigate around Reno. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis, also operate across Reno.
For more detailed Nevada city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Reno
As American drivers know too well, enough precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
With an estimated 10.6 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout Nevada, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Reno, NV Car Insurance
Driving uninsured puts yourself and cars around you in great danger. You should never drive while uninsured. If you’re caught driving uninsured in Nevada, you face hundreds in fines, loss of driving privileges, reinstatement fees, and mandatory filing of SR-22 insurance.
If you're convicted of a DUI in Nevada, the fallout can be drastic. The DUI lookback period in Nevada is seven years. For first-time offenders, a DUI can lead to two days to six months in jail, community service, hundreds in fines, license suspension, driving school refresher, mandatory substance abuse programming, and installation of an ignition interlocking device.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Reno and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How Reno Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Reno, Nevada below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Reno drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Nevada in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Reno
#6
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Nevada
#6
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Nevada
#4
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Nevada
#3
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Nevada
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Reno drivers rank 4 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Reno with an accident: 7.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Reno drivers rank 4 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Reno with a DUI: 2.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Nevada, Reno drivers rank 7 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Reno with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Nevada, Reno drivers rank 8 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Reno with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Nevada, Reno drivers rank 6 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Reno with a speeding ticket: 8.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Reno drivers rank 10 in clean driving records across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Reno with clean record: 78.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Reno drivers rank 5 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Reno with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.28%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
