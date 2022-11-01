4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Sparks, NV
Because Nevada law requires their citizens to have auto insurance coverage, finding the right car insurance policy for you is an important step towards safe driving in Sparks. With Insurify , you can compare customized free quotes from national carriers like State Farm and GEICO along with local providers so you can quickly find the cheapest deal for auto insurance rates.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Sparks is $185 per month, or $2220 annually.
Car insurance in Sparks is $27 less than the average cost of car insurance in Nevada.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Sparks on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Sparks, NV
The cost of car insurance can differ depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance company weighs information like your driving history and your age a little bit differently. While the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest premiums on average, it’s important to compare quotes to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal.
|Insurance Provider in Sparks
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Sun Coast
|$120 /mo
|Safeco
|$129 /mo
|Travelers
|$138 /mo
|Kemper
|$146 /mo
|Kemper Specialty
|$165 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Sparks, NV
While buying cheap car insurance to save money is important, it’s also important to make sure you are getting high quality auto insurance. The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. The following are our top rated carriers that offer car insurance in Sparks.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Safeco
|86
|$129 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$205 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$138 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Nevada Cities
|Las Vegas
|$194/mo
|Henderson
|$158/mo
|Reno
|$118/mo
|North Las Vegas
|$221/mo
|Sparks
|$172/mo
|Nevada
|$173/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nevada
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nevada roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nevada[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nevada is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Sparks Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Did you know that your age can affect your insurance rates? Young drivers are the most expensive to insure due to their inexperience on the road, while older drivers see the lowest premiums. Here’s what you can expect to pay for an auto insurance policy in Nevada based on your age. Keep in mind that these are statewide averages and rates may vary in Sparks.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Teens
|$583
|20s
|$358
|30s
|$261
|40s
|$246
|50s
|$219
|60s
|$214
|70s
|$249
|80s
|$260
Sparks Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you have an infraction on your driving record such as a DUI or a speeding ticket, insurance companies tend to view you as a higher risk to insure. A driver with a clean record will see lower rates than a driver with an infraction in their history. Here’s what drivers with any of these incidents pay compared to a driver with a clean record in Sparks, Nevada.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clean Record
|$174
|Speeding Ticket
|$232
|At-Fault Accident
|$223
|DUI
|$345
See More:
Sparks Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many insurance providers use your credit score when determining your premium. That’s because research shows that drivers with bad credit account for a higher percentage of paid claims. If you have good or excellent credit, you’ll likely see lower rates. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance Sparks, Nevada based on your credit score:
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$176
|Good
|$188
|Average
|$219
|Bad
|$272
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Nevada
Find local Sparks agents
Steven Melching Insurance DBA Battle Born Insurance1714 A Street,
Sparks, NV 89431
Heuer Insurance Agency, Inc.5050 Vista Blvd Ste 101,
Sparks, NV 89436-2845
Interstate Insurance Services Inc1016 N Rock Blvd Ste. 101,
Sparks, NV 89431
Pronto Auto Insurance707 Pyramid Way,
Sparks, NV 89431
Michelle Terelak: Allstate Insurance2955 Vista Blvd Ste 103,
Sparks, NV 89434
Express Insurance Llc1197 Rock Blvd,
Sparks, NV 89431
High Sierra Insurance4894 Sparks Blvd,
Sparks, NV 89436
Shawna Honea: Allstate Insurance716 H St,
Sparks, NV 89431
AllForOne Insurance and Planning414 S Rock Blvd \#1,
Sparks, NV 89431
Action Auto Insurance1100 E Plumb Ln Ste F,
Reno, NV 89502
Sparks DMV Information
While there is no Department of Motor Vehicles office in Sparks, Nevada, drivers in the city can visit nearby Reno for all DMV services. The Reno DMV is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and visitors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment in advance. The office is located at:
890 Trademark Dr
Reno, NV 89521
(775) 684-4368
Public Transportation in Sparks
Although many people drive in and around Sparks, the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe offers bus routes around the area and to nearby cities like Reno and Las Vegas. A single ride for an adult passenger costs $2 and a day pass costs $3, so if you’re planning on commuting more than once in a day, a day pass is worth the extra dollar.
If you want more privacy than public transportation can offer but don’t want to deal with the hassle of driving your own vehicle, Uber and Lyft operate in the Sparks area.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Sparks
As Nevada drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time calling multiple insurance agents to find the perfect auto insurance policy. Instead, use Insurify for all your insurance needs and find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in under five minutes.
With an estimated 10.6 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout Nevada, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsuredmotorist — use Insurify to find the best and cheapest car insurance out there. You can also use Insurify insurance services to shop for home insurance and life insurance.
For more detailed Nevada city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Sparks, NV Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to identify the car insurance companies that can offer you the cheapest premiums in Sparks. You’ll just need to enter your information once to get started. From there, we’ll provide quotes from national insurance providers like Allstate and Progressive along with quotes from local providers so you can find the best rate for you.
The average cost of car insurance in Sparks, Nevada is $122 per month, or $1,464 per year. However, keep in mind that rates will vary based on a driver's age, gender, driving record, and credit score. That’s why it’s always important to shop around and compare quotes with Insurify in order to find the best deal in car insurance for you.
When you consider that Reno and Las Vegas are popular party cities, it’s easy to see why residents may pay more for car insurance. Drinking and driving tends to occur all too often, even in cities like Sparks, leading to accidents and subsequently higher rates for everyone. Individual factors in your driving record like a speeding ticket or DUI will also drive up your rates.
Insurify Insights
How Sparks Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Sparks, Nevada below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Sparks drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Nevada in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Sparks
#5
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Nevada
#5
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Nevada
#3
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Nevada
#5
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Nevada
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Sparks drivers rank 6 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Sparks with an accident: 7.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Sparks drivers rank 3 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Sparks with a DUI: 2.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Nevada, Sparks drivers rank 5 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Sparks with a reckless driving offense: 1.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Nevada, Sparks drivers rank 4 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Sparks with a reckless driving violation: 2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Nevada, Sparks drivers rank 5 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Sparks with a speeding ticket: 9.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Sparks drivers rank 8 in clean driving records across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Sparks with clean record: 79.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Sparks drivers rank 2 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Nevada.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Sparks with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.82%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Nevada Department of Business and Industry. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022