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Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in Texas (2026)

State Farm offers the cheapest rates in Texas for high-risk drivers, averaging $53 monthly for drivers with incidents on their records.

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Progressive LogoAllstate LogoLiberty Mutual LogoUSAA LogoThe General LogoBristol West Logo120+ more

Cheapest recent rates in Texas for drivers with a traffic citation

Recent Texas car insurance prices for Buick, Volkswagen, Nissan, and more.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Texas within the last 10 days. Last updated on April 28, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 500+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from April 28, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Texas within the last 10 days. Last updated on April 28, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 500+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from April 28, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
Katie Powers
Written byKatie Powers
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

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David Marlett
Reviewed byDavid Marlett
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David Marlett is the Managing Director of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center. He is a professor in the Department of Finance, Banking, and Insurance at Appalachian State University and holds the IIANC Distinguished Professorship. David also serves on the Board of Directors for the Invest program and previously chaired the Loman Advisory Committee for the CPCU Society.

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If speeding tickets, DWIs, or at-fault accidents have made it difficult for you to get cheap car insurance in Texas, you still have options. State Farm, Allstate, and Mile Auto offer the cheapest rates for high-risk drivers in Texas, with minimum coverage that ranges from $53 to $76 per month, on average.

Texas requires all drivers to carry minimum liability insurance, but high-risk drivers may struggle to find cheap coverage or an insurer that will sell them a policy. On average, Texas drivers with clean records pay $111 per month for liability insurance, while drivers with a recorded incident pay $132.

Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance coverage as a high-risk driver in the Lone Star State.

Quick Facts

  • Nearly 8% of Texas drivers have an incident on their records that can make insurers view them as high-risk drivers, according to Insurify data.

  • The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA) is a state program that assigns insurance companies to high-risk drivers previously rejected by at least two insurers.[1]

  • If you have a conviction for a drug offense, DWI, or driving without a valid license, Texas state law requires you to file an SR-22 financial responsibility certificate.[2]

Best car insurance for high-risk drivers in Texas

Auto insurance costs can vary depending on the specific traffic violations you have that qualify you as a high-risk driver. The best way to find the right coverage for your needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.

You may want to start your search for the most affordable high-risk auto insurance with State Farm, USAA, and The General.

State Farm: Best for low rates

State Farm logolow rates
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$84/mo
4.0
Best choice in TexasBased on 17,502 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Texas for
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Texas for
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Showing 75 reviews from Texas drivers - See all 7,455 State Farm reviews
Robert
Verified Review
Best Price and Good Service
Reviewed in Texas on April 27, 2026
Good price, good customer service.
Timothy
Verified Review
One satisfied State Farmer in San Antonio
Reviewed in Texas on April 26, 2026
State Farm provided me with competitive rates, excellent customer service, and even checked on me from time to time. I have no issues.
Steve
Verified Review
Good insurance until...
Reviewed in Texas on April 21, 2026
State Farm was good until I added a new car, and then things got ridiculously priced. I switched, and now my home insurance is about to be switched from State Farm.
Jeri
Verified Review
Progressive vs State Farm
Reviewed in Texas on April 20, 2026
I wish I could have stayed with State Farm; however, finances rule these days, so I had to switch to Progressive. By doing that, I saved over $200/month. So far, I have not had to use Progressive for anything yet.
Edward
Verified Review
Good, but…
Reviewed in Texas on April 17, 2026
Good, but it's getting too expensive, even with no accidents or tickets.
Geralyn
Verified Review
Good customer service
Reviewed in Texas on April 14, 2026
Fair and affordable.
Justina
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Texas on April 13, 2026
The cost of insurance keeps going up.
Juan
Verified Review
Recently, almost all vehicle insurance companies are falsely quoting prices for senior citizens. My example: I'm 76 years old, travel less than 16 miles per month, have my truck in a carport, and have been given false quotes of as little as $39 per month. When I call, the least amount I'm quoted is $250. All I need is liability insurance and no home insurance.
Reviewed in Texas on April 12, 2026
Recently, almost all vehicle insurance companies are falsely quoting prices for senior citizens. My example: I'm 76 years old, travel less than 16 miles per month, have my truck in a carport, and have been given false quotes of as little as $39 per month. When I call, the least amount I'm quoted is $250. All I need is liability insurance and no home insurance.
Mark
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Texas on April 9, 2026
The cost is too high; it has increased by 300% in 3 years.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.84
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm is a standard insurance company that writes policies for high-risk drivers. Although State Farm’s rates for high-risk drivers likely exceed its premiums for low-risk drivers, the company generally has cheaper premiums than companies that exclusively sell coverage to high-risk drivers.

Pros

  • Offers SR-22 certification

  • Rated highly in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

  • Lower-than-average score on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Policies only available through a State Farm agent

  • Very low rating from customers on Trustpilot

USAA: Best for military members

USAA logomilitary members
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$150/mo
4.9
Best choice in TexasBased on 3,494 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Texas for
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Texas for
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Showing 44 reviews from Texas drivers - See all 1,547 USAA reviews
Nancy
Verified Review
USAA has the best auto rates in Texas!
Reviewed in Texas on April 12, 2026
USAA was the perfect fit for me. They had lower rates than any other agency. I’m retired and like to have lower rates because I drive 1,000 miles per year. So, I’ll stay with USAA as long as they are the best for people who drive less than working people.
Clifford
Verified Review
USAA - Our Insurance Agent for 55 Years
Reviewed in Texas on April 4, 2026
Service is adequate.
Scott
Verified Review
Way too expensive
Reviewed in Texas on March 29, 2026
Costs double the price of other insurers.
Esther
Verified Review
USAA Auto Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on March 24, 2026
The car insurance is very expensive. It is good insurance if you can afford it, but I am getting to where I can no longer afford it. I am looking around now for good insurance that I can afford and not break the bank. USAA is very good, but it's just too expensive for me.
Charles
Verified Review
Sparks's Review
Reviewed in Texas on March 8, 2026
They are a good company and provide excellent customer service, but they have increased their prices so much! That is my reason for leaving them. We have had them for over 40 years!
Paul
Verified Review
Discount Restrictions
Reviewed in Texas on February 22, 2026
I have two cars. The discount for not using a phone is good, but both cars must meet minimum mileage before the discount can be applied.
Alex
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in Texas on February 19, 2026
Be careful because they were raising rates on us.
Harvey
Verified Review
Overall Outstanding Service
Reviewed in Texas on February 18, 2026
Excellent and professional service. My minor complaint is that it is somewhat expensive.
William
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Texas on February 16, 2026
Great service, expensive.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

For active-duty military members, veterans, their spouses and children, and pre-commissioned officers, USAA is one of the best options for high-risk insurance. With a very high J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating and programs like pay-as-you-drive, good student discounts for teens, and on-base military discounts, USAA can help you afford auto insurance even after an incident makes it tough for you to find an insurer.

Pros

  • Offers SR-22 certification

  • Rated highly in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

  • Offers usage-based insurance options

Cons

  • Only available for active-duty and retired military members and their families

  • No live 24/7 customer phone support

  • Very low rating from customers on Trustpilot

The General: Best for very high-risk drivers

The General logovery high-risk drivers
User Reviews
3.3
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$92/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$204/mo
3.3
A solid option in TexasBased on 1,321 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about The General

Customers appreciate the ease of payment and availability of ID cards but are dissatisfied with the high premiums and poor customer service. They also report issues with claims handling and unexpected rate increases.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Texas for
High-risk drivers
Robust mobile app
SR-22 insurance
How drivers feel about The General

Customers appreciate the ease of payment and availability of ID cards but are dissatisfied with the high premiums and poor customer service. They also report issues with claims handling and unexpected rate increases.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best in Texas for
High-risk drivers
Robust mobile app
SR-22 insurance
Showing 11 reviews from Texas drivers - See all 552 The General reviews
Anthony
Verified Review
Smoke & Mirrors...I do not recommend.
Reviewed in Texas on April 17, 2026
Expensive and they raise rates when changing vehicles? I'm already looking for a new company 4 months in. I do not recommend.
Allen
Verified Purchase
So far, so good. I wish I had the ability to pay in advance. Sometimes I have the money before the payment due date, and it doesn't allow me to prepay.
Reviewed in Texas on April 9, 2026
So far, so good. I wish I had the ability to pay in advance. Sometimes I have the money before the payment due date, and it doesn't allow me to prepay.
Angela
Verified Purchase
Deceptive
Reviewed in Texas on April 2, 2026
Did not get the price that was originally agreed upon, which was $70, and I'm paying $90 a month.
Grace
Verified Review
Cost Effective Budget Wise
Reviewed in Texas on March 24, 2026
Very accommodating.
Chesta
Verified Review
Insurance Review
Reviewed in Texas on February 11, 2026
I just think they charge more, and every time I renew, they raise my monthly amount.
Teresa
Verified Review
Somewhat Happy Person
Reviewed in Texas on December 17, 2025
The insurance was good, but every six months it keeps rising.
Chivas
Verified Review
Forever will be my insurance company!
Reviewed in Texas on December 7, 2025
Best coverage and great value!
Rayetta
Verified Review
Unhappy Customer
Reviewed in Texas on November 30, 2025
I'm still shopping. I just can't see paying that amount for liability. Sure, I've had a few tickets, but they don't have accident forgiveness.
Maria
Verified Review
Too Expensive
Reviewed in Texas on November 20, 2025
Our experience has been somewhat okay. However, it is very expensive. If I had the time, I'd look for something else.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
585
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
3.51
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

The General specializes in non-standard auto insurance for high-risk drivers. That means the company can serve Texas drivers who standard auto insurers have declined to insure. Drivers with a bad credit history, past at-fault accidents, or lapses in coverage that lasted five years or more might find that The General is a good option for their needs.

Pros

  • Offers SR-22 certification

  • Competitive prices for very high-risk drivers

  • Has a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best

Cons

  • Higher-than-average score on the NAIC complaint index

  • Not rated by J.D. Power for claims satisfaction

  • Limited coverage options

Cheapest car insurance for Texas high-risk drivers by driver profile

Each insurance company has its own way of defining and setting rates for high-risk drivers. But some common characteristics of high-risk drivers include:

  • Multiple accidents (even if you weren’t at fault)

  • Traffic violations

  • Driving without a license or insurance

  • Speeding tickets

  • DUI or DWI convictions

  • Multiple claims

  • Inexperience

  • Poor credit

  • Coverage gaps (or no previous coverage)

The following table shows average monthly car insurance premiums for different high-risk drivers in Texas, based on Insurify data.

Driver Profile
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Cost: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Cost: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Clean record$111$207
Speeding tickets$139$259
At-fault accident$147$274
With a DUI/DWI$152$284
Poor credit$139$259
Teen/young driver$217$406
Senior/70+ driver$94$176
Disclaimer: Table data is based on real-time Texas quotes from Insurify’s network of 500+ insurance partners. Actual rates may vary depending on the policyholder’s individual profile and coverage needs.

Cheapest car insurance for Texas high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

Exceeding the speed limit can increase your insurance costs. Insurers view drivers who speed as more likely to get into accidents, which means they tend to increase premium rates for drivers with speeding tickets. If you have multiple speeding tickets on your record, your insurance company may even drop your coverage.

Compare average premiums for Texas drivers with speeding tickets below.

The below rates in Texas are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 PM PDT. 
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
sort ascsort desc
State Farm$55$1079.3
Mile Auto$77$1628.8
Allstate$79$1558.9
Progressive$80$1538.7
GEICO$92$1929.2
USAA$101$1949.1
First Acceptance$114$2710.0
Commonwealth Casualty$117$2586.1
Alinsco$118$2260.0
Lone Star$120$2810.0
Mercury$120$1917.5
GAINSCO$121$2297.9
The General$123$2737.1
Dairyland$124$2997.7
Freedom National$124$3160.0
Nationwide$127$2449.0
Bristol West$130$2476.7
Clearcover$131$2247.1
Mendota$133$2580.0
Covercube$134$3080.0
Root$139$2247.9
AssuranceAmerica$139$2625.8
Sun Coast$145$2860.0
National General$147$2407.0
Direct Auto$147$2278.3
Elephant$147$2248.6
Safeco$152$2228.1
Loop$153$2760.0
Chubb$168$3237.1
Trexis One$170$3440.0
21st Century$202$3867.3
Liberty Mutual$239$3418.4
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Texas car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Texas may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for Texas high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident

An accident can happen to anyone, but having an at-fault accident can increase your insurance costs significantly. Insurers view drivers with a past accident as more likely to have another and increase their rates accordingly.

If you have more than one recent at-fault accident, your insurance company may even decide to drop your coverage. At that point, you may need to find a high-risk insurance company to get the coverage you need.

Compare average car insurance premiums for Texas drivers with past at-fault accidents below.

The below rates in Texas are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 PM PDT. 
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
sort ascsort desc
State Farm$57$1119.3
Allstate$82$1608.9
Progressive$85$1618.7
Mile Auto$85$1808.8
GEICO$92$1939.2
USAA$105$2029.1
First Acceptance$120$2870.0
Alinsco$124$2400.0
Lone Star$127$2980.0
The General$127$2817.1
Mercury$130$2077.5
GAINSCO$130$2477.9
Commonwealth Casualty$131$2886.1
Freedom National$131$3350.0
Nationwide$132$2549.0
Dairyland$132$3187.7
Bristol West$136$2596.7
Root$140$2267.9
Mendota$140$2730.0
Covercube$142$3260.0
AssuranceAmerica$145$2745.8
Clearcover$148$2527.1
Sun Coast$154$3030.0
National General$157$2587.0
Direct Auto$160$2478.3
Loop$161$2930.0
Elephant$161$2448.6
Safeco$162$2368.1
Chubb$176$3397.1
Trexis One$180$3640.0
21st Century$209$3997.3
Liberty Mutual$250$3568.4
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Texas car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Texas may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in Texas with a DWI

Driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs puts everyone on the road at risk. Texas charges a fine of up to $2,000, imposes up to 180 days in jail, and revokes your driver’s license for up to one year for your first offense.[3]

Insurance companies recognize the dangers of driving while intoxicated and will likely raise your rates or drop your coverage if you receive a DWI conviction.

Below, you can see average insurance premiums for Texas drivers with a past DWI.

The below rates in Texas are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 PM PDT. 
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
sort ascsort desc
State Farm$60$1189.3
Allstate$86$1678.9
Progressive$88$1678.7
Mile Auto$88$1878.8
GEICO$98$2059.2
USAA$110$2119.1
First Acceptance$125$2980.0
The General$125$2777.1
Alinsco$129$2480.0
Mercury$129$2057.5
Lone Star$132$3090.0
Commonwealth Casualty$135$2966.1
Freedom National$136$3470.0
Nationwide$138$2649.0
Dairyland$140$3377.7
GAINSCO$142$2707.9
Bristol West$145$2756.7
Mendota$145$2830.0
Clearcover$145$2477.1
Covercube$147$3380.0
Root$148$2387.9
AssuranceAmerica$153$2895.8
Sun Coast$159$3140.0
Direct Auto$164$2548.3
National General$166$2717.0
Loop$167$3030.0
Safeco$173$2528.1
Elephant$173$2638.6
Chubb$185$3577.1
Trexis One$187$3770.0
21st Century$206$3957.3
Liberty Mutual$264$3768.4
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Texas car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Texas may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance rates for teens and young drivers in Texas

Teen drivers were involved in more than 176,600 car accidents in Texas in 2025, according to state Department of Transportation data. Of those, 825 resulted in fatalities.

Inexperience and developing driving skills put young drivers at greater risk for accidents. Texas addresses those risks with a graduated driver licensing program that helps teens safely gain experience and improve their driving skills.

The following table shows average monthly liability-only and full-coverage quotes from top insurers for teen drivers in Texas.

The below rates in Texas are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 PM PDT. 
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
sort ascsort desc
State Farm$87$1699
Allstate$125$2449
Progressive$125$2399
GEICO$132$2779
Mile Auto$134$2849
USAA$150$2889
Mercury$166$2638
The General$172$3817
Clearcover$177$3027
First Acceptance$178$4250
Dairyland$181$4358
Alinsco$184$3550
Lone Star$188$4410
Root$188$3048
GAINSCO$188$3588
Bristol West$190$3627
Commonwealth Casualty$192$4246
Freedom National$194$4960
Nationwide$198$3819
Mendota$208$4040
Covercube$210$4820
Sun Coast$227$4490
Elephant$228$3469
AssuranceAmerica$233$4416
Direct Auto$236$3658
Loop$239$4330
Safeco$244$3558
National General$245$4007
Trexis One$266$5390
Chubb$281$5427
21st Century$286$5487
Liberty Mutual$343$4898
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Texas car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Texas may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance rates for drivers over 70 in Texas

Texas seniors were involved in 61,224 crashes in 2025, of which 488 were fatal. Senior drivers in Texas are nearly twice as likely to be involved in a fatal accident as teen drivers, based on state Department of Transportation data.

Because serious accident risks increase for seniors after age 70, insurance rates generally start to increase again. Here’s a look at what top Texas insurers charge seniors in their 70s.

The below rates in Texas are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 PM PDT. 
Insurance Company
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Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
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Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
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State Farm$33$649
Allstate$49$969
Mile Auto$54$1139
GEICO$56$1189
Progressive$57$1109
USAA$65$1259
Mercury$73$1158
Nationwide$75$1449
First Acceptance$82$1950
The General$82$1817
Alinsco$84$1630
Lone Star$86$2020
Commonwealth Casualty$87$1926
Root$88$1438
Bristol West$88$1687
Freedom National$89$2270
Dairyland$90$2178
GAINSCO$92$1758
AssuranceAmerica$94$1786
Mendota$95$1850
National General$96$1587
Covercube$96$2210
Clearcover$97$1657
Chubb$100$1927
Direct Auto$100$1558
Sun Coast$104$2060
Safeco$104$1518
Elephant$105$1609
Loop$110$1980
Trexis One$122$2470
21st Century$125$2397
Liberty Mutual$158$2258
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Texas car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Texas may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance requirements for high-risk drivers in Texas

Texas requires all drivers to carry minimum coverage to drive legally. Specifically, you must carry enough insurance to cover at least:[4]

  • $30,000 for bodily injury liability per person

  • $60,000 for bodily injury liability per accident

  • $25,000 for property damage liability[

If you’re a high-risk driver with a poor driving record, Texas may require you to file an SR-22 financial responsibility certificate with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The SR-22, which your insurance agent or company files for you, certifies that you carry the state’s minimum motor vehicle insurance. If you need to file an SR-22 form, you may need to turn to a high-risk insurance company.

Good to Know

If you can’t find insurers that will sell you an applicable insurance policy because of your high-risk status, you can still get minimum coverage through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA). This program assigns an insurance company to a high-risk driver who’s been rejected by at least two insurers. But you can’t get full-coverage car insurance through TAIPA.

Penalties for driving without insurance

Texas takes driving without insurance very seriously. For a first offense, an uninsured driver will have to pay a fine of $175–$350.

A second offense will result in a fine of $350–$1,000, suspension of license and registration, and impoundment of your vehicle until you can provide proof of insurance. You can face up to 180 days of vehicle impoundment, and you’ll have to pay a $15 daily impoundment fee.

Who’s a high-risk driver in Texas?

Insurance companies determine whether a driver qualifies as high-risk. Insurers look for risk factors that make it more likely that a driver will file a claim.

The following factors increase the likelihood of filing a future insurance claim, compared to the average driver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Traffic violations and tickets

    Texas state law specifies that certain convictions require you to file an SR-22 form, including DUIs, drug offenses, and driving without a valid license. Having too many minor violations and tickets may also make you a higher-risk driver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d7333ddf2e/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_046-car-accident.svg

    Accidents and claims

    Having a car accident can increase your rate, even if it’s not a severe accident. At-fault accidents indicate that you’re more likely to file a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c766092b3a/banking-96x96-yellow_031-credit-card.svg

    Credit and financial history

    Texas insurers can use your credit history to help determine your premiums, but they can’t deny you coverage solely because of poor credit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/789c6c481b/car-and-driving-96x96-green_007-driver.svg

    Age and driving experience

    Teen drivers are inexperienced, which makes them some of the riskiest and most expensive to insure. Similarly, older drivers may have slower reaction times than they used to, making them more likely to cause an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7d6bccfe65/car-and-driving-96x96-blue_019-car.svg

    Vehicle type and usage

    What kind of vehicle you drive and how you drive it can affect risk factors.

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How to lower your car insurance rates as a high-risk driver in Texas

A high-risk driver in Texas will pay higher insurance premiums than someone with a clean driving history. But you can use a few strategies to improve your driving record and reduce the cost of your auto insurance coverage:

  • Take a defensive driving course. The Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation will sometimes dismiss eligible traffic citations if the driver takes a driving safety course, and many insurers offer discounts to drivers who complete such a course.[5] Taking a defensive driving class can also help you avoid traffic violations in the future.

  • Seek out legal advice. Whether you’re facing a citation for a serious violation or need to contest a ticket that you think is erroneous, it’s a good idea to consult a lawyer who specializes in traffic law. They can help you navigate the legal system and potentially minimize the damage to your driving record and how much your insurer raises your rates.

  • Improve your credit. The Texas Department of Insurance allows insurance companies to use your credit-based insurance score as a factor in determining your insurance rates. High-risk drivers who have bad credit pay more for insurance than low-risk drivers with good credit. Working to improve your credit score — by making on-time payments and reducing your debt-to-income ratio — can help you lower your rates.

  • Compare quotes from standard and non-standard insurers. When you need car insurance, you may immediately think of well-known insurers, like State Farm, Allstate, or GEICO. While standard insurers like these may cover high-risk drivers in some cases, it may be worth considering non-standard insurance companies. Non-standard auto insurance companies specifically serve high-risk drivers who might have trouble buying insurance. Texas has multiple non-standard insurers for you to consider.

Car insurance for high-risk drivers in Texas FAQs

Finding the best cheap high-risk car insurance can feel overwhelming. The following information can help answer your remaining questions about high-risk insurance in Texas.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in Texas for high-risk drivers?

    State Farm has the cheapest rates for high-risk drivers in Texas. Its average monthly rate for high-risk Texas drivers is $53 for liability-only policies.

  • How much does high-risk car insurance cost in Texas?

    On average, high-risk car insurance costs $247 per month for full coverage in Texas. The average for liability-only policies for high-risk drivers is $132 per month.

  • Who’s considered a high-risk driver in Texas?

    Generally, insurance companies consider drivers with violations on their records to be high-risk. That means if you have tickets, at-fault accidents, or DWI convictions in Texas, insurers could label you as a high-risk driver. Teen drivers and seniors older than 70 are also high-risk due to a greater likelihood of getting into an accident.

  • What is non-standard auto insurance?

    Non-standard auto insurance is usually coverage from a non-standard insurer that specializes in providing insurance to high-risk drivers. Non-standard insurers may be more likely to sell you a policy as a high-risk driver, but their rates are often higher due to the increased risk they take on.

  • How can a high-risk driver lower their premium in Texas?

    You can take steps to reduce your car insurance premium even as a high-risk driver. In the short term, compare quotes from multiple companies since insurers vary on what they charge high-risk drivers. Ask about any discounts you may qualify for, including any discounts for taking driver safety courses. Long-term, do your best to avoid further violations and practice safe driving habits. A good driving record can help you get cheaper car insurance in Texas.

  • How long are you considered a high-risk driver in Texas?

    If you have to file an SR-22 certificate in Texas, you must maintain SR-22 coverage for two years.

  • Do high-risk drivers pay lower insurance premiums?

    No. High-risk drivers are statistically more likely to file claims than low-risk drivers, which means they could potentially lead to higher payouts for car insurance companies. Auto insurance companies, including high-risk car insurance companies, pass that additional cost on to high-risk drivers in the form of higher premiums.

  • Why are you getting denied SR-22 car insurance?

    Texas drivers have to provide an SR-22 only if the state has suspended their driving privileges because of a traffic violation. Insurance companies consider such drivers to be high-risk and may refuse coverage, which means the insurer won’t provide an SR-22 certificate to the state.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

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Sources

  1. Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association. "For Insureds."
  2. Texas Department of Public Safety. "Section 9: SR-22 (Proof of Financial Responsibility)."
  3. Texas Department of Transportation. "Impaired driving and penalties - DUI/DWI."
  4. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
  5. Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation. "Taking a Driving Safety (Defensive Driving) Course."
Katie Powers
Written byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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John Leach
Edited byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
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John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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David Marlett
Reviewed byDavid MarlettAdvisor
David Marlett
David MarlettAdvisor

David Marlett is the Managing Director of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center. He is a professor in the Department of Finance, Banking, and Insurance at Appalachian State University and holds the IIANC Distinguished Professorship. David also serves on the Board of Directors for the Invest program and previously chaired the Loman Advisory Committee for the CPCU Society.

David has taught courses in Risk Management and Insurance for the last 25 years, starting at Florida State University while in the doctoral program. Prior to graduate school, David worked as a commercial lines underwriter for USF&G in Tampa.

He serves as a resource on insurance issues and is a frequent media contributor. He has been quoted by a wide range of outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, Reuters, and NPR.

David has been reviewing articles for Insurify since March 2025.

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