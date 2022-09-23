Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
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Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
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David Marlett is the Managing Director of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center. He is a professor in the Department of Finance, Banking, and Insurance at Appalachian State University and holds the IIANC Distinguished Professorship. David also serves on the Board of Directors for the Invest program and previously chaired the Loman Advisory Committee for the CPCU Society.
David has taught courses in Risk Management and Insurance for the last 25 years, starting at Florida State University while in the doctoral program. Prior to graduate school, David worked as a commercial lines underwriter for USF&G in Tampa.
He serves as a resource on insurance issues and is a frequent media contributor. He has been quoted by a wide range of outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, Reuters, and NPR.
David has been reviewing articles for Insurify since March 2025.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
If speeding tickets, DWIs, or at-fault accidents have made it difficult for you to get cheap car insurance in Texas, you still have options. State Farm, Allstate, and Mile Auto offer the cheapest rates for high-risk drivers in Texas, with minimum coverage that ranges from $53 to $76 per month, on average.
Texas requires all drivers to carry minimum liability insurance, but high-risk drivers may struggle to find cheap coverage or an insurer that will sell them a policy. On average, Texas drivers with clean records pay $111 per month for liability insurance, while drivers with a recorded incident pay $132.
Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance coverage as a high-risk driver in the Lone Star State.
Nearly 8% of Texas drivers have an incident on their records that can make insurers view them as high-risk drivers, according to Insurify data.
The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA) is a state program that assigns insurance companies to high-risk drivers previously rejected by at least two insurers.[1]
If you have a conviction for a drug offense, DWI, or driving without a valid license, Texas state law requires you to file an SR-22 financial responsibility certificate.[2]
Best car insurance for high-risk drivers in Texas
Auto insurance costs can vary depending on the specific traffic violations you have that qualify you as a high-risk driver. The best way to find the right coverage for your needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.
You may want to start your search for the most affordable high-risk auto insurance with State Farm, USAA, and The General.
State Farm: Best for low rates
|User Reviews
4.0
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$43/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$84/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
State Farm is a standard insurance company that writes policies for high-risk drivers. Although State Farm’s rates for high-risk drivers likely exceed its premiums for low-risk drivers, the company generally has cheaper premiums than companies that exclusively sell coverage to high-risk drivers.
Offers SR-22 certification
Rated highly in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Lower-than-average score on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index
Gap insurance not available
Policies only available through a State Farm agent
Very low rating from customers on Trustpilot
USAA: Best for military members
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.1 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$78/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$150/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
For active-duty military members, veterans, their spouses and children, and pre-commissioned officers, USAA is one of the best options for high-risk insurance. With a very high J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating and programs like pay-as-you-drive, good student discounts for teens, and on-base military discounts, USAA can help you afford auto insurance even after an incident makes it tough for you to find an insurer.
Offers SR-22 certification
Rated highly in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Offers usage-based insurance options
Only available for active-duty and retired military members and their families
No live 24/7 customer phone support
Very low rating from customers on Trustpilot
The General: Best for very high-risk drivers
|User Reviews
3.3
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.1 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$92/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$204/mo
Customers appreciate the ease of payment and availability of ID cards but are dissatisfied with the high premiums and poor customer service. They also report issues with claims handling and unexpected rate increases.
Customers appreciate the ease of payment and availability of ID cards but are dissatisfied with the high premiums and poor customer service. They also report issues with claims handling and unexpected rate increases.
The General specializes in non-standard auto insurance for high-risk drivers. That means the company can serve Texas drivers who standard auto insurers have declined to insure. Drivers with a bad credit history, past at-fault accidents, or lapses in coverage that lasted five years or more might find that The General is a good option for their needs.
Offers SR-22 certification
Competitive prices for very high-risk drivers
Has a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best
Higher-than-average score on the NAIC complaint index
Not rated by J.D. Power for claims satisfaction
Limited coverage options
Cheapest car insurance for Texas high-risk drivers by driver profile
Each insurance company has its own way of defining and setting rates for high-risk drivers. But some common characteristics of high-risk drivers include:
Multiple accidents (even if you weren’t at fault)
Traffic violations
Driving without a license or insurance
Speeding tickets
DUI or DWI convictions
Multiple claims
Inexperience
Poor credit
Coverage gaps (or no previous coverage)
The following table shows average monthly car insurance premiums for different high-risk drivers in Texas, based on Insurify data.
Driver Profile
Average Monthly Cost: Liability Only
Average Monthly Cost: Full Coverage
|Clean record
|$111
|$207
|Speeding tickets
|$139
|$259
|At-fault accident
|$147
|$274
|With a DUI/DWI
|$152
|$284
|Poor credit
|$139
|$259
|Teen/young driver
|$217
|$406
|Senior/70+ driver
|$94
|$176
Cheapest car insurance for Texas high-risk drivers with speeding tickets
Exceeding the speed limit can increase your insurance costs. Insurers view drivers who speed as more likely to get into accidents, which means they tend to increase premium rates for drivers with speeding tickets. If you have multiple speeding tickets on your record, your insurance company may even drop your coverage.
Compare average premiums for Texas drivers with speeding tickets below.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|State Farm
|$55
|$107
|9.3
|Mile Auto
|$77
|$162
|8.8
|Allstate
|$79
|$155
|8.9
|Progressive
|$80
|$153
|8.7
|GEICO
|$92
|$192
|9.2
|USAA
|$101
|$194
|9.1
|First Acceptance
|$114
|$271
|0.0
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$117
|$258
|6.1
|Alinsco
|$118
|$226
|0.0
|Lone Star
|$120
|$281
|0.0
|Mercury
|$120
|$191
|7.5
|GAINSCO
|$121
|$229
|7.9
|The General
|$123
|$273
|7.1
|Dairyland
|$124
|$299
|7.7
|Freedom National
|$124
|$316
|0.0
|Nationwide
|$127
|$244
|9.0
|Bristol West
|$130
|$247
|6.7
|Clearcover
|$131
|$224
|7.1
|Mendota
|$133
|$258
|0.0
|Covercube
|$134
|$308
|0.0
|Root
|$139
|$224
|7.9
|AssuranceAmerica
|$139
|$262
|5.8
|Sun Coast
|$145
|$286
|0.0
|National General
|$147
|$240
|7.0
|Direct Auto
|$147
|$227
|8.3
|Elephant
|$147
|$224
|8.6
|Safeco
|$152
|$222
|8.1
|Loop
|$153
|$276
|0.0
|Chubb
|$168
|$323
|7.1
|Trexis One
|$170
|$344
|0.0
|21st Century
|$202
|$386
|7.3
|Liberty Mutual
|$239
|$341
|8.4
Cheapest car insurance for Texas high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident
An accident can happen to anyone, but having an at-fault accident can increase your insurance costs significantly. Insurers view drivers with a past accident as more likely to have another and increase their rates accordingly.
If you have more than one recent at-fault accident, your insurance company may even decide to drop your coverage. At that point, you may need to find a high-risk insurance company to get the coverage you need.
Compare average car insurance premiums for Texas drivers with past at-fault accidents below.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|State Farm
|$57
|$111
|9.3
|Allstate
|$82
|$160
|8.9
|Progressive
|$85
|$161
|8.7
|Mile Auto
|$85
|$180
|8.8
|GEICO
|$92
|$193
|9.2
|USAA
|$105
|$202
|9.1
|First Acceptance
|$120
|$287
|0.0
|Alinsco
|$124
|$240
|0.0
|Lone Star
|$127
|$298
|0.0
|The General
|$127
|$281
|7.1
|Mercury
|$130
|$207
|7.5
|GAINSCO
|$130
|$247
|7.9
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$131
|$288
|6.1
|Freedom National
|$131
|$335
|0.0
|Nationwide
|$132
|$254
|9.0
|Dairyland
|$132
|$318
|7.7
|Bristol West
|$136
|$259
|6.7
|Root
|$140
|$226
|7.9
|Mendota
|$140
|$273
|0.0
|Covercube
|$142
|$326
|0.0
|AssuranceAmerica
|$145
|$274
|5.8
|Clearcover
|$148
|$252
|7.1
|Sun Coast
|$154
|$303
|0.0
|National General
|$157
|$258
|7.0
|Direct Auto
|$160
|$247
|8.3
|Loop
|$161
|$293
|0.0
|Elephant
|$161
|$244
|8.6
|Safeco
|$162
|$236
|8.1
|Chubb
|$176
|$339
|7.1
|Trexis One
|$180
|$364
|0.0
|21st Century
|$209
|$399
|7.3
|Liberty Mutual
|$250
|$356
|8.4
Cheapest car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in Texas with a DWI
Driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs puts everyone on the road at risk. Texas charges a fine of up to $2,000, imposes up to 180 days in jail, and revokes your driver’s license for up to one year for your first offense.[3]
Insurance companies recognize the dangers of driving while intoxicated and will likely raise your rates or drop your coverage if you receive a DWI conviction.
Below, you can see average insurance premiums for Texas drivers with a past DWI.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|State Farm
|$60
|$118
|9.3
|Allstate
|$86
|$167
|8.9
|Progressive
|$88
|$167
|8.7
|Mile Auto
|$88
|$187
|8.8
|GEICO
|$98
|$205
|9.2
|USAA
|$110
|$211
|9.1
|First Acceptance
|$125
|$298
|0.0
|The General
|$125
|$277
|7.1
|Alinsco
|$129
|$248
|0.0
|Mercury
|$129
|$205
|7.5
|Lone Star
|$132
|$309
|0.0
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$135
|$296
|6.1
|Freedom National
|$136
|$347
|0.0
|Nationwide
|$138
|$264
|9.0
|Dairyland
|$140
|$337
|7.7
|GAINSCO
|$142
|$270
|7.9
|Bristol West
|$145
|$275
|6.7
|Mendota
|$145
|$283
|0.0
|Clearcover
|$145
|$247
|7.1
|Covercube
|$147
|$338
|0.0
|Root
|$148
|$238
|7.9
|AssuranceAmerica
|$153
|$289
|5.8
|Sun Coast
|$159
|$314
|0.0
|Direct Auto
|$164
|$254
|8.3
|National General
|$166
|$271
|7.0
|Loop
|$167
|$303
|0.0
|Safeco
|$173
|$252
|8.1
|Elephant
|$173
|$263
|8.6
|Chubb
|$185
|$357
|7.1
|Trexis One
|$187
|$377
|0.0
|21st Century
|$206
|$395
|7.3
|Liberty Mutual
|$264
|$376
|8.4
Cheapest car insurance rates for teens and young drivers in Texas
Teen drivers were involved in more than 176,600 car accidents in Texas in 2025, according to state Department of Transportation data. Of those, 825 resulted in fatalities.
Inexperience and developing driving skills put young drivers at greater risk for accidents. Texas addresses those risks with a graduated driver licensing program that helps teens safely gain experience and improve their driving skills.
The following table shows average monthly liability-only and full-coverage quotes from top insurers for teen drivers in Texas.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|State Farm
|$87
|$169
|9
|Allstate
|$125
|$244
|9
|Progressive
|$125
|$239
|9
|GEICO
|$132
|$277
|9
|Mile Auto
|$134
|$284
|9
|USAA
|$150
|$288
|9
|Mercury
|$166
|$263
|8
|The General
|$172
|$381
|7
|Clearcover
|$177
|$302
|7
|First Acceptance
|$178
|$425
|0
|Dairyland
|$181
|$435
|8
|Alinsco
|$184
|$355
|0
|Lone Star
|$188
|$441
|0
|Root
|$188
|$304
|8
|GAINSCO
|$188
|$358
|8
|Bristol West
|$190
|$362
|7
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$192
|$424
|6
|Freedom National
|$194
|$496
|0
|Nationwide
|$198
|$381
|9
|Mendota
|$208
|$404
|0
|Covercube
|$210
|$482
|0
|Sun Coast
|$227
|$449
|0
|Elephant
|$228
|$346
|9
|AssuranceAmerica
|$233
|$441
|6
|Direct Auto
|$236
|$365
|8
|Loop
|$239
|$433
|0
|Safeco
|$244
|$355
|8
|National General
|$245
|$400
|7
|Trexis One
|$266
|$539
|0
|Chubb
|$281
|$542
|7
|21st Century
|$286
|$548
|7
|Liberty Mutual
|$343
|$489
|8
Cheapest car insurance rates for drivers over 70 in Texas
Texas seniors were involved in 61,224 crashes in 2025, of which 488 were fatal. Senior drivers in Texas are nearly twice as likely to be involved in a fatal accident as teen drivers, based on state Department of Transportation data.
Because serious accident risks increase for seniors after age 70, insurance rates generally start to increase again. Here’s a look at what top Texas insurers charge seniors in their 70s.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|State Farm
|$33
|$64
|9
|Allstate
|$49
|$96
|9
|Mile Auto
|$54
|$113
|9
|GEICO
|$56
|$118
|9
|Progressive
|$57
|$110
|9
|USAA
|$65
|$125
|9
|Mercury
|$73
|$115
|8
|Nationwide
|$75
|$144
|9
|First Acceptance
|$82
|$195
|0
|The General
|$82
|$181
|7
|Alinsco
|$84
|$163
|0
|Lone Star
|$86
|$202
|0
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$87
|$192
|6
|Root
|$88
|$143
|8
|Bristol West
|$88
|$168
|7
|Freedom National
|$89
|$227
|0
|Dairyland
|$90
|$217
|8
|GAINSCO
|$92
|$175
|8
|AssuranceAmerica
|$94
|$178
|6
|Mendota
|$95
|$185
|0
|National General
|$96
|$158
|7
|Covercube
|$96
|$221
|0
|Clearcover
|$97
|$165
|7
|Chubb
|$100
|$192
|7
|Direct Auto
|$100
|$155
|8
|Sun Coast
|$104
|$206
|0
|Safeco
|$104
|$151
|8
|Elephant
|$105
|$160
|9
|Loop
|$110
|$198
|0
|Trexis One
|$122
|$247
|0
|21st Century
|$125
|$239
|7
|Liberty Mutual
|$158
|$225
|8
Car insurance requirements for high-risk drivers in Texas
Texas requires all drivers to carry minimum coverage to drive legally. Specifically, you must carry enough insurance to cover at least:[4]
$30,000 for bodily injury liability per person
$60,000 for bodily injury liability per accident
$25,000 for property damage liability[
If you’re a high-risk driver with a poor driving record, Texas may require you to file an SR-22 financial responsibility certificate with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The SR-22, which your insurance agent or company files for you, certifies that you carry the state’s minimum motor vehicle insurance. If you need to file an SR-22 form, you may need to turn to a high-risk insurance company.
If you can’t find insurers that will sell you an applicable insurance policy because of your high-risk status, you can still get minimum coverage through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA). This program assigns an insurance company to a high-risk driver who’s been rejected by at least two insurers. But you can’t get full-coverage car insurance through TAIPA.
Penalties for driving without insurance
Texas takes driving without insurance very seriously. For a first offense, an uninsured driver will have to pay a fine of $175–$350.
A second offense will result in a fine of $350–$1,000, suspension of license and registration, and impoundment of your vehicle until you can provide proof of insurance. You can face up to 180 days of vehicle impoundment, and you’ll have to pay a $15 daily impoundment fee.
Who’s a high-risk driver in Texas?
Insurance companies determine whether a driver qualifies as high-risk. Insurers look for risk factors that make it more likely that a driver will file a claim.
The following factors increase the likelihood of filing a future insurance claim, compared to the average driver.
Traffic violations and tickets
Texas state law specifies that certain convictions require you to file an SR-22 form, including DUIs, drug offenses, and driving without a valid license. Having too many minor violations and tickets may also make you a higher-risk driver.
Accidents and claims
Having a car accident can increase your rate, even if it’s not a severe accident. At-fault accidents indicate that you’re more likely to file a claim.
Credit and financial history
Texas insurers can use your credit history to help determine your premiums, but they can’t deny you coverage solely because of poor credit.
Age and driving experience
Teen drivers are inexperienced, which makes them some of the riskiest and most expensive to insure. Similarly, older drivers may have slower reaction times than they used to, making them more likely to cause an accident.
Vehicle type and usage
What kind of vehicle you drive and how you drive it can affect risk factors.
Shop for Texas Car Insurance
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How to lower your car insurance rates as a high-risk driver in Texas
A high-risk driver in Texas will pay higher insurance premiums than someone with a clean driving history. But you can use a few strategies to improve your driving record and reduce the cost of your auto insurance coverage:
Take a defensive driving course. The Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation will sometimes dismiss eligible traffic citations if the driver takes a driving safety course, and many insurers offer discounts to drivers who complete such a course.[5] Taking a defensive driving class can also help you avoid traffic violations in the future.
Seek out legal advice. Whether you’re facing a citation for a serious violation or need to contest a ticket that you think is erroneous, it’s a good idea to consult a lawyer who specializes in traffic law. They can help you navigate the legal system and potentially minimize the damage to your driving record and how much your insurer raises your rates.
Improve your credit. The Texas Department of Insurance allows insurance companies to use your credit-based insurance score as a factor in determining your insurance rates. High-risk drivers who have bad credit pay more for insurance than low-risk drivers with good credit. Working to improve your credit score — by making on-time payments and reducing your debt-to-income ratio — can help you lower your rates.
Compare quotes from standard and non-standard insurers. When you need car insurance, you may immediately think of well-known insurers, like State Farm, Allstate, or GEICO. While standard insurers like these may cover high-risk drivers in some cases, it may be worth considering non-standard insurance companies. Non-standard auto insurance companies specifically serve high-risk drivers who might have trouble buying insurance. Texas has multiple non-standard insurers for you to consider.
Car insurance for high-risk drivers in Texas FAQs
Finding the best cheap high-risk car insurance can feel overwhelming. The following information can help answer your remaining questions about high-risk insurance in Texas.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Texas for high-risk drivers?
State Farm has the cheapest rates for high-risk drivers in Texas. Its average monthly rate for high-risk Texas drivers is $53 for liability-only policies.
How much does high-risk car insurance cost in Texas?
On average, high-risk car insurance costs $247 per month for full coverage in Texas. The average for liability-only policies for high-risk drivers is $132 per month.
Who’s considered a high-risk driver in Texas?
Generally, insurance companies consider drivers with violations on their records to be high-risk. That means if you have tickets, at-fault accidents, or DWI convictions in Texas, insurers could label you as a high-risk driver. Teen drivers and seniors older than 70 are also high-risk due to a greater likelihood of getting into an accident.
What is non-standard auto insurance?
Non-standard auto insurance is usually coverage from a non-standard insurer that specializes in providing insurance to high-risk drivers. Non-standard insurers may be more likely to sell you a policy as a high-risk driver, but their rates are often higher due to the increased risk they take on.
How can a high-risk driver lower their premium in Texas?
You can take steps to reduce your car insurance premium even as a high-risk driver. In the short term, compare quotes from multiple companies since insurers vary on what they charge high-risk drivers. Ask about any discounts you may qualify for, including any discounts for taking driver safety courses. Long-term, do your best to avoid further violations and practice safe driving habits. A good driving record can help you get cheaper car insurance in Texas.
How long are you considered a high-risk driver in Texas?
If you have to file an SR-22 certificate in Texas, you must maintain SR-22 coverage for two years.
Do high-risk drivers pay lower insurance premiums?
No. High-risk drivers are statistically more likely to file claims than low-risk drivers, which means they could potentially lead to higher payouts for car insurance companies. Auto insurance companies, including high-risk car insurance companies, pass that additional cost on to high-risk drivers in the form of higher premiums.
Why are you getting denied SR-22 car insurance?
Texas drivers have to provide an SR-22 only if the state has suspended their driving privileges because of a traffic violation. Insurance companies consider such drivers to be high-risk and may refuse coverage, which means the insurer won’t provide an SR-22 certificate to the state.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association. "For Insureds."
- Texas Department of Public Safety. "Section 9: SR-22 (Proof of Financial Responsibility)."
- Texas Department of Transportation. "Impaired driving and penalties - DUI/DWI."
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
- Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation. "Taking a Driving Safety (Defensive Driving) Course."
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
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David Marlett is the Managing Director of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center. He is a professor in the Department of Finance, Banking, and Insurance at Appalachian State University and holds the IIANC Distinguished Professorship. David also serves on the Board of Directors for the Invest program and previously chaired the Loman Advisory Committee for the CPCU Society.
David has taught courses in Risk Management and Insurance for the last 25 years, starting at Florida State University while in the doctoral program. Prior to graduate school, David worked as a commercial lines underwriter for USF&G in Tampa.
He serves as a resource on insurance issues and is a frequent media contributor. He has been quoted by a wide range of outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, Reuters, and NPR.
David has been reviewing articles for Insurify since March 2025.