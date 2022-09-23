Cheapest car insurance for Texas high-risk drivers by driver profile

Each insurance company has its own way of defining and setting rates for high-risk drivers. But some common characteristics of high-risk drivers include:

Multiple accidents (even if you weren’t at fault)

Traffic violations

Driving without a license or insurance

Speeding tickets

DUI or DWI convictions

Multiple claims

Inexperience

Poor credit

Coverage gaps (or no previous coverage)

The following table shows average monthly car insurance premiums for different high-risk drivers in Texas, based on Insurify data.

Driver Profile Average Monthly Cost: Liability Only Average Monthly Cost: Full Coverage Clean record $111 $207 Speeding tickets $139 $259 At-fault accident $147 $274 With a DUI/DWI $152 $284 Poor credit $139 $259 Teen/young driver $217 $406 Senior/70+ driver $94 $176 Disclaimer: Table data is based on real-time Texas quotes from Insurify’s network of 500+ insurance partners. Actual rates may vary depending on the policyholder’s individual profile and coverage needs.

Cheapest car insurance for Texas high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

Exceeding the speed limit can increase your insurance costs. Insurers view drivers who speed as more likely to get into accidents, which means they tend to increase premium rates for drivers with speeding tickets. If you have multiple speeding tickets on your record, your insurance company may even drop your coverage.

Compare average premiums for Texas drivers with speeding tickets below.

The below rates in Texas are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 PM PDT. Insurance Company Average Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. State Farm $55 $107 9.3 Mile Auto $77 $162 8.8 Allstate $79 $155 8.9 Progressive $80 $153 8.7 GEICO $92 $192 9.2 USAA $101 $194 9.1 First Acceptance $114 $271 0.0 Commonwealth Casualty $117 $258 6.1 Alinsco $118 $226 0.0 Lone Star $120 $281 0.0 Mercury $120 $191 7.5 GAINSCO $121 $229 7.9 The General $123 $273 7.1 Dairyland $124 $299 7.7 Freedom National $124 $316 0.0 Nationwide $127 $244 9.0 Bristol West $130 $247 6.7 Clearcover $131 $224 7.1 Mendota $133 $258 0.0 Covercube $134 $308 0.0 Root $139 $224 7.9 AssuranceAmerica $139 $262 5.8 Sun Coast $145 $286 0.0 National General $147 $240 7.0 Direct Auto $147 $227 8.3 Elephant $147 $224 8.6 Safeco $152 $222 8.1 Loop $153 $276 0.0 Chubb $168 $323 7.1 Trexis One $170 $344 0.0 21st Century $202 $386 7.3 Liberty Mutual $239 $341 8.4 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Texas car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Texas may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for Texas high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident

An accident can happen to anyone, but having an at-fault accident can increase your insurance costs significantly. Insurers view drivers with a past accident as more likely to have another and increase their rates accordingly.

If you have more than one recent at-fault accident, your insurance company may even decide to drop your coverage. At that point, you may need to find a high-risk insurance company to get the coverage you need.

Compare average car insurance premiums for Texas drivers with past at-fault accidents below.

The below rates in Texas are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 PM PDT. Insurance Company Average Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. State Farm $57 $111 9.3 Allstate $82 $160 8.9 Progressive $85 $161 8.7 Mile Auto $85 $180 8.8 GEICO $92 $193 9.2 USAA $105 $202 9.1 First Acceptance $120 $287 0.0 Alinsco $124 $240 0.0 Lone Star $127 $298 0.0 The General $127 $281 7.1 Mercury $130 $207 7.5 GAINSCO $130 $247 7.9 Commonwealth Casualty $131 $288 6.1 Freedom National $131 $335 0.0 Nationwide $132 $254 9.0 Dairyland $132 $318 7.7 Bristol West $136 $259 6.7 Root $140 $226 7.9 Mendota $140 $273 0.0 Covercube $142 $326 0.0 AssuranceAmerica $145 $274 5.8 Clearcover $148 $252 7.1 Sun Coast $154 $303 0.0 National General $157 $258 7.0 Direct Auto $160 $247 8.3 Loop $161 $293 0.0 Elephant $161 $244 8.6 Safeco $162 $236 8.1 Chubb $176 $339 7.1 Trexis One $180 $364 0.0 21st Century $209 $399 7.3 Liberty Mutual $250 $356 8.4 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Texas car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Texas may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in Texas with a DWI

Driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs puts everyone on the road at risk. Texas charges a fine of up to $2,000, imposes up to 180 days in jail, and revokes your driver’s license for up to one year for your first offense.[3]

Insurance companies recognize the dangers of driving while intoxicated and will likely raise your rates or drop your coverage if you receive a DWI conviction.

Below, you can see average insurance premiums for Texas drivers with a past DWI.

The below rates in Texas are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 PM PDT. Insurance Company Average Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. State Farm $60 $118 9.3 Allstate $86 $167 8.9 Progressive $88 $167 8.7 Mile Auto $88 $187 8.8 GEICO $98 $205 9.2 USAA $110 $211 9.1 First Acceptance $125 $298 0.0 The General $125 $277 7.1 Alinsco $129 $248 0.0 Mercury $129 $205 7.5 Lone Star $132 $309 0.0 Commonwealth Casualty $135 $296 6.1 Freedom National $136 $347 0.0 Nationwide $138 $264 9.0 Dairyland $140 $337 7.7 GAINSCO $142 $270 7.9 Bristol West $145 $275 6.7 Mendota $145 $283 0.0 Clearcover $145 $247 7.1 Covercube $147 $338 0.0 Root $148 $238 7.9 AssuranceAmerica $153 $289 5.8 Sun Coast $159 $314 0.0 Direct Auto $164 $254 8.3 National General $166 $271 7.0 Loop $167 $303 0.0 Safeco $173 $252 8.1 Elephant $173 $263 8.6 Chubb $185 $357 7.1 Trexis One $187 $377 0.0 21st Century $206 $395 7.3 Liberty Mutual $264 $376 8.4 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Texas car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Texas may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance rates for teens and young drivers in Texas

Teen drivers were involved in more than 176,600 car accidents in Texas in 2025, according to state Department of Transportation data. Of those, 825 resulted in fatalities.

Inexperience and developing driving skills put young drivers at greater risk for accidents. Texas addresses those risks with a graduated driver licensing program that helps teens safely gain experience and improve their driving skills.

The following table shows average monthly liability-only and full-coverage quotes from top insurers for teen drivers in Texas.

The below rates in Texas are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 PM PDT. Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. State Farm $87 $169 9 Allstate $125 $244 9 Progressive $125 $239 9 GEICO $132 $277 9 Mile Auto $134 $284 9 USAA $150 $288 9 Mercury $166 $263 8 The General $172 $381 7 Clearcover $177 $302 7 First Acceptance $178 $425 0 Dairyland $181 $435 8 Alinsco $184 $355 0 Lone Star $188 $441 0 Root $188 $304 8 GAINSCO $188 $358 8 Bristol West $190 $362 7 Commonwealth Casualty $192 $424 6 Freedom National $194 $496 0 Nationwide $198 $381 9 Mendota $208 $404 0 Covercube $210 $482 0 Sun Coast $227 $449 0 Elephant $228 $346 9 AssuranceAmerica $233 $441 6 Direct Auto $236 $365 8 Loop $239 $433 0 Safeco $244 $355 8 National General $245 $400 7 Trexis One $266 $539 0 Chubb $281 $542 7 21st Century $286 $548 7 Liberty Mutual $343 $489 8 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Texas car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Texas may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance rates for drivers over 70 in Texas

Texas seniors were involved in 61,224 crashes in 2025, of which 488 were fatal. Senior drivers in Texas are nearly twice as likely to be involved in a fatal accident as teen drivers, based on state Department of Transportation data.

Because serious accident risks increase for seniors after age 70, insurance rates generally start to increase again. Here’s a look at what top Texas insurers charge seniors in their 70s.