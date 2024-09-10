Cheapest Liability Car Insurance in Texas

What does liability car insurance cover in Texas?

The state of Texas requires all car owners to buy two types of liability coverage to help pay for damage they might cause in a car accident: bodily injury liability and property damage liability.

Bodily injury liability coverage pays the medical bills if you injure someone. Property damage liability coverage pays to fix the damage you cause to other people’s property, like their cars, homes, or the contents of their vehicle.

Your policy will pay these expenses up to the limits you selected when you bought it. You’ll generally be responsible for paying out of pocket for any damages over your policy limit amount.[2]

For example, if you’ve purchased an auto insurance policy with Texas minimum liability limits, it’ll reimburse any one person for up to $30,000 in medical costs. If you caused bodily harm to multiple people, your insurer will pay up to $60,000 for everyone’s costs combined. Similarly, if you damage anyone’s personal property, your insurance coverage will only pay out up to $25,000.

That can make for a big bill if you wreck someone’s brand-new luxury car or rear-end a bus carrying a high school sports team, for example. That’s why many experts recommend choosing higher coverage limits if you can afford it.