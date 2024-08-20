Save up to $852 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Full-coverage car insurance usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It can help pay for a variety of expenses, such as medical bills and property damage after an at-fault accident, damage from colliding with another vehicle or stationary object, and damage stemming from non-collision events like a fire or an object falling on your vehicle.
Like most states, Texas only requires drivers to have a minimum amount of liability insurance — full coverage is optional. But if you lease or finance your vehicle, you’ll likely have to buy full coverage to satisfy your lender’s requirements.
Texas law requires drivers to buy 30/60/25 worth of liability coverage, but full coverage is optional.[1]
Full-coverage insurance can cover damages to your vehicle after a variety of accidents and incidents, no matter who’s at fault.
When you buy a new car insurance policy in Texas, your insurer will automatically add uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and personal injury protection. If you don’t want these coverages, you can decline them.
What is full-coverage car insurance in Texas?
Full-coverage car insurance in Texas is typically a combination of three types of coverages, including:
Liability insurance
A liability-only policy helps pay for another party’s injuries and property damage after you cause an accident. But it won’t cover damage to your personal vehicle or pay for medical bills if you’re at fault.
Collision insurance
Collision insurance protects you against car damage in an accident, even if you’re responsible for it. It applies to accidents with other vehicles and objects, such as poles and guardrails.
Comprehensive insurance
Comprehensive car insurance covers vehicle damage from non-collision events. You may use it after an incident such as a fire, hailstorm, theft, or vandalism.
It’s important to note that while full-coverage auto insurance provides more financial protection, it doesn’t cover every situation. You might want to explore additional coverage options or add-ons to fill in the gaps.
For example, roadside assistance may cover towing and other services during emergency situations on the road. Gap insurance can pay the difference between what you owe on your car loan or lease and the amount of your insurance payout — your vehicle’s diminished value — if you total your car. It’s up to you to determine which add-ons may make sense for your needs.
How much does full-coverage car insurance cost in Texas?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Texas is $247 per month. By comparison, the national average is $212. Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Texas.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
State Farm
$66
GEICO
$72
Allstate
$93
Mile Auto
$115
USAA
$118
Mercury
$144
Clearcover
$145
Nationwide
$152
Midvale Home & Auto
$170
Progressive
$173
Safeco
$177
Chubb
$200
Elephant
$227
21st Century
$231
AssuranceAmerica
$234
National General
$255
Direct Auto
$262
Dairyland
$272
Liberty Mutual
$293
The General
$294
Bristol West
$305
Infinity
$312
State Auto
$344
GAINSCO
$349
Commonwealth Casualty
$367
Hallmark
$450
Foremost
$468
What car insurance is required in Texas?
To drive legally in Texas, drivers must meet the minimum car insurance requirements of 30/60/25, which includes:
$30,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage:Bodily injury liability pays for medical bills, loss of income, pain and suffering, and funeral expenses after an at-fault accident.
$60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage: Since passengers can sustain injuries in car accidents, Texas laws also require bodily injury liability to protect more than two parties.
$25,000 in property damage coverage: Property damage insurance covers repair or replacement costs if you cause an accident and the other driver’s vehicle sustains damage.
Keep in Mind
It’s typically a good idea to carry more liability coverage than the state’s minimum requirement. A single accident could easily exceed the limits of a minimum-coverage policy, especially if it’s a multi-vehicle crash, or the accident totals another driver’s vehicle, the Texas Department of Insurance advises.
Unless you lease or finance your vehicle and your leasing company or lender requires full coverage, a full-coverage policy is optional in the Lone Star State. But the additional coverage may be worthwhile, as the required 30/60/25 liability coverage only pays for the other party’s medical costs and repair bills after an at-fault accident. If you cause a serious accident, this minimum insurance might not be enough to cover all the other driver’s expenses.
Plus, it won’t protect your vehicle at all in any situation and may leave you with hefty out-of-pocket repair costs. Let’s say you walk out to the parking lot after work one day and learn someone stole your car. A full-coverage policy would kick in and pay you (or a lienholder) the actual cash value of your vehicle. Without it, you’d be responsible for all the out-of-pocket costs, as liability insurance won’t apply.
Put simply, full-coverage car insurance can give you greater financial peace of mind on the road. Also, if you lease or finance your car, your auto loan or lease company might require this type of policy. It can protect them from financial losses that may occur to your car while you still owe money on it.
How to find cheap full-coverage car insurance in Texas
Fortunately, you can lock in affordable full-coverage auto insurance in Texas. Here are some tips to help you out.
Compare car insurance rates
For a great deal on full-coverage car insurance, shop around and compare all your options. It’s a good idea to get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies. As you compare them, pay attention to insurance premiums, customer service, and financial strength scores.
Ask for discounts
Most auto insurance companies offer discounts to policyholders. Discounts such as those for being claims-free, having safety equipment in your vehicle, or enrolling in automatic payments can lead to substantial savings.
Bundle policies
If you need another type of insurance policy, such as home insurance or renters insurance, you may save money if you bundle it with your full-coverage car insurance. Many car insurers reward customers who buy multiple products from them.
Increase your collision or comprehensive deductible
Your deductible is the amount you have to pay out of pocket before your collision or comprehensive coverage kicks in. A higher deductible may make sense if you’d like a lower premium and can afford higher out-of-pocket costs after an accident.
Drive safely
Drivers with clean motor vehicle records typically get the lowest car insurance rates.[2] That’s why you should make it a priority to drive safely and avoid serious traffic violations like speeding and DUIs.
Full-coverage car insurance in Texas FAQs
Below, you’ll find the answers to several frequently asked questions about full-coverage policies in the state of Texas.
Is full-coverage car insurance required in Texas?
Not legally. Texas doesn’t require drivers to carry full-coverage car insurance. But if you lease or finance your vehicle, your leasing company or lender will probably require you to buy full coverage. And even if you don’t have to buy it, full coverage is a good idea if you want greater financial protection.
Is Texas a no-fault state?
No. Texas isn’t a no-fault state. Instead, it’s an at-fault or tort state. This means that the insurance of the driver who causes an accident must pay for the other party’s vehicle damages and injuries.
How much does full-coverage car insurance cost in Texas?
In Texas, a full-coverage car insurance policy averages $247 per month for drivers with clean records. But some groups pay more. Texas teens face average full-coverage rates of $442 per month, while drivers with a DUI on their motor vehicle records see average monthly rates around $413.
To lock in the cheapest car insurance coverage, shop around and compare coverage options, take advantage of discounts, and maintain a clean driving record.
Does Texas require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?
Texas state law requires insurers to include uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage on all policies, but you can opt out of it by notifying your insurer in writing. But it’s a good idea to buy the coverage if you can afford it.
More than 8% of Texas drivers are uninsured.[3] If an uninsured driver causes an accident, uninsured motorist coverage could help pay for your damages and injuries.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.