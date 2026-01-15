Charlie Hope D’Anieri is an experienced copywriter, researcher, and journalist. He has written about business formation and home and auto insurance for several years and covered agriculture and politics for outlets including The Guardian, The New Republic, and many others. A graduate of Middlebury College, he also holds a master’s degree in English Language & Literature from The University of Maryland-College Park.
Many Texas drivers look for no-deposit or zero-down auto insurance. But every policy requires at least a small payment to initiate coverage. No-deposit or zero-down policies allow you to pay your premium in flexible installments. These policies typically require only the first month’s premium and don’t have any processing fees.
It’s possible to find cheap car insurance in Texas without paying your premium in full. Here’s what you should know about finding affordable car insurance rates in Texas with the lowest initial payment.
Many car insurance companies accept monthly premium payments.
Your initial payment may be as low as one month’s premium.
Pay-per-mile and usage-based car insurance can lower your payments.[1]
Cheapest low-deposit car insurance companies in Texas
In Texas, no-deposit or zero-down car insurance can mean one of two things.
In some cases, it means you don’t have to pay an additional fee to activate your car insurance coverage — only your first month’s premium. In other cases, it refers to paying your premium in monthly installments or on a no-deposit incremental payment plan.
But you won’t be able to secure a car insurance policy without making some form of payment. This is typically the premium for your first month of coverage.
The table below shows the companies offering the cheapest liability-only coverage in Texas.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|State Farm
|$58
|Mile Auto
|$73
|Allstate
|$82
|Progressive
|$83
|GEICO
|$97
|USAA
|$103
|Mercury
|$113
|Root
|$118
|Dairyland
|$120
|The General
|$123
|Bristol West
|$124
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$124
|Nationwide
|$130
|GAINSCO
|$131
|AssuranceAmerica
|$134
|Hugo
|$135
|Clearcover
|$135
|Sun Coast
|$140
|Safeco
|$142
|Direct Auto
|$145
|National General
|$148
|Elephant
|$152
|Chubb
|$176
|21st Century
|$203
|Liberty Mutual
|$263
What no-deposit car insurance means in Texas
There’s no such thing as a no-deposit Texas car insurance policy — at a minimum, you’ll need to pay your first month’s premium. The term “no-deposit insurance” typically refers to flexible or monthly payments.
Some car insurance companies assess a processing fee or one-time payment in addition to your first month’s premium to start your policy. A company that advertises a “no-deposit” policy might not charge this fee.
But be careful: No-deposit car insurance doesn’t mean your policy starts with no money down. You’ll still have to pay your first month’s premium before your coverage begins.
If your initial car insurance premium is more than you can manage due to a tight budget, consider pay-per-mile insurance, which calculates your premium based on your driving habits. In addition, comparing car insurance companies, as well as maintaining a clean driving record, continuous coverage, and a good credit history, can help lower your car insurance costs.
Be cautious of coverage offers that sound too good to be true
When you’re shopping for cheap car insurance, beware of scams and fraud. Watch out for the following red flags:
Super-low rates: If an auto insurance quote seems too good to be true, then take a closer look. It might be fake.[2]
Policies with a “free month” of coverage: Look at the fine print. Your auto insurance coverage isn’t likely to start until you make some form of payment.
Request for payment before completing paperwork: Be sure to read and sign your policy documents before making any payment — even if the initial payment is low.
A shadowy insurance agent: The agent selling your policy should be licensed with a public profile. You can verify their license on the Texas Department of Insurance website.
How to qualify for low-deposit car insurance in Texas
The following tips can help you find affordable auto insurance with a low down payment:[3]
Ask about available discounts
When speaking with insurers, ask about car insurance discounts. If you stack them up, your auto insurance rates may decrease significantly.
Decrease your coverage
If you have an older car that you can afford to replace if it’s totaled, consider a liability-only policy to lower your insurance costs.
Improve your credit history
Car insurance companies in Texas are allowed to consider your credit history to help determine your rates.[4] Maintaining or improving your credit score can result in lower insurance premiums.
Consider a usage-based policy
If you don’t drive often or you demonstrate safe driving behavior, you can save money with usage-based or telematics car insurance. These programs track your driving for a set time and reward safe driving with lower premiums.
Maintain a clean driving record
Insurance companies examine your driving history before offering you a car insurance quote. Accidents and violations lead to higher car insurance costs.
Alternatives to no-deposit car insurance in Texas
While it’s not possible to start an insurance policy without an initial payment, you have ways to lower your up-front costs in Texas:
Monthly payments: Nearly all auto insurance companies accept monthly payments on six- or 12-month policies. You may pay slightly more overall due to service fees, but paying monthly makes coverage more affordable for many drivers.
Bundling policies: You’ll often get a discount for bundling your car and renters insurance (or homeowners insurance) with the same company.
High-deductible insurance: Ask your insurance agent to raise the comprehensive and collision deductibles on your policy to decrease your monthly car insurance premiums.
Liability-only coverage: Choosing Texas state-minimum car insurance coverage limits means lower rates. While liability-only coverage allows you to drive legally in Texas, it doesn’t protect your vehicle. A full-coverage policy covers theft, vandalism, and physical damage resulting from an accident.
Texas car insurance requirements
Texas law requires drivers to carry enough insurance to meet the state’s minimum coverage limits:
$30,000 in personal injury liability coverage per person (up to $60,000 per accident)
$25,000 in property damage liability coverage
These state-minimum coverage limits may not be sufficient to protect you if you’re involved in a serious accident. For instance, if you total someone else’s car or cause an accident that injures multiple people, you could be responsible for damages that far exceed these coverage limits. Without adequate insurance, you’ll have to pay those expenses out of pocket.
Keep in mind that liability-only coverage doesn’t protect your vehicle. A full-coverage policy, which includes comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, pays to repair your vehicle if you’re at fault in an accident.
Very cheap no-deposit car insurance in Texas FAQs
See the answers below to frequently asked questions about very cheap no-deposit car insurance in Texas.
Can you really get $0-down car insurance in Texas?
No. Coverage with no down payment doesn’t exist. Be cautious if someone offers to sell you a car insurance policy that starts before you pay. This coverage option is uncommon and may signal potential fraud or a scam.
Which companies offer low-deposit car insurance in Texas?
Many companies offer car insurance with flexible payment plans and low down payments. Paying your premium monthly rather than in a lump sum will give you a significantly lower initial payment.
Does Texas law allow no-deposit insurance?
Yes. It’s possible to find no-down-payment Texas car insurance. But for coverage to take effect, you’ll have to make an up-front payment — usually your first month’s premium.
Can you get car insurance without a deposit?
Yes. Even if an insurer calls it a deposit, you’re typically paying for your first month of coverage. You’ll need to make that first month’s payment to start your policy and ensure you’re covered.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Texas right now?
State Farm, Mile Auto, and Allstate are among the cheapest car insurance companies in Texas. You’ll find the best rate by comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
