Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Spring, TX, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Spring is $276 per month or $3,312 annually.

  • Car insurance in Spring is $6 more than the average cost of insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Spring on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Spring, TX

It can be a challenge to find the cheapest auto insurance that fits both your personal details and insurance needs. Since there are so many companies offering low-cost car insurance and because there are so many factors that can affect your rates, Insurify puts all its research at your fingertips to make finding and comparing car insurance a lot easier.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$161
Travelers
$203
State Auto
$216
Nationwide
$267
Bristol West
$269

Cheapest Car Insurance in Spring, TX

What is the cheapest car insurance in Spring?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Spring, with rates starting at $161 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.

As this chart shows, there is an abundance of insurance companies operating in Spring. Premiums range from $119 to $457 on average, but your individual rate will likely vary on your personal driving details. Always compare quotes to find the best car insurance for your needs.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$161
Travelers$203
State Auto$216
Nationwide$267
Bristol West$269
Dairyland$273
Liberty Mutual$306
Mile Auto$119
Clearcover$171
Apparent$180
Elephant$186
Safeco$197
Foremost$210
Kemper Preferred$211
Acuity$219
SafeAuto$225
Mercury$231
AssuranceAmerica$235
Midvale Home & Auto$250
Kemper$276
Commonwealth Casualty$281
Kemper Specialty$297
Texas Ranger$298
GAINSCO$303
Jupiter$335
Alinsco$343
Stillwater$356
Freedom National$357
Aggressive$359
Aspen$364
Quantum$367
Pronto$369
Infinity$369
The General$402
Hallmark$457
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Spring Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

As you can see in the table below, you will often get the cheapest insurance when you maintain a clean driving record[2]. Accidents and driving infractions can raise the price of your auto policy by as much as $100 per month. Since other factors affect the price of insurance as well, let Insurify find you quotes for the cheapest car insurance available.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$267
Speeding Ticket$358
At-Fault Accident$390
DUI$531
Spring Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

In general, maintaining good credit will help you get the cheapest car insurance possible[3]. Insurance companies will often look at your credit score when determining rates, so if you can keep your credit high, you may be able to keep your insurance rates low.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$227
Good$268
Average$295
Poor$457
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Spring

When you’re looking for affordable car insurance, make sure to compare car insurance rates. Even though a certain provider in Spring might have the cheapest car insurance on average, your individual rate may vary based on your personal details.

By entering details about yourself, your car, and your driving history, you can get quotes for the cheapest car insurance in your city from Insurify. It uses the information from over four million insurance applications to determine which local companies offer the cheapest car insurance that’s right for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • To find the cheapest insurance available to you, you need to compare quotes from different companies. But since so many variables affect the cost of car insurance, you cannot just compare company averages—you need to compare what companies will offer you specifically.

  • Depending on your personal details and which insurer you choose, car insurance policies in Spring can range anywhere between $119 and $457 on average. Your individual premium will depend on various factors such as your driving history, credit score, and vehicle type.

  • When it comes to finding cheap car insurance, consider your personal history as well as the traffic, weather, crime, and accident statistics of your city. Spring ranks extremely high in Texas when it comes to certain driving infractions, and this might be one reason Spring insurance tends to be a bit higher than the Texas average.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed June 14, 2022
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed June 14, 2022
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed June 14, 2022
