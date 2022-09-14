>Car Insurance>Texas

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Huntsville, Texas (2023)

Huntsville drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto.

Sarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Updated September 20, 2023
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey

  • 7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Contributor to top media, including USA Today

A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.

Edited byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny Smith

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Huntsville drivers pay $166 per month for car insurance, a little bit less than the overall state average of $175 per month. Liability-only coverage costs an average of $104 in Huntsville, while full coverage averages $229 per month.

The Rocket City’s relatively small population of about 47,000 and low auto theft rate may partly contribute to its affordable car insurance. But if you want to lower your rates even more, you have ways to do so. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Huntsville, Texas.

Quick Facts

  • Texas insurers can consider your credit history when determining your premiums.

  • Huntsville teens pay an average of $297 per month for car insurance.

  • Texas is an at-fault state for car insurance, which means the insurer of the at-fault driver is responsible for paying damages in an accident.

ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Best car insurance companies in Huntsville

Car insurance companies look at several factors to determine your premium, including your age, ZIP code, driving record, and vehicle type. Insurers may offer different rates for the same coverage, so it’s crucial to compare car insurance companies before buying a policy.

You can jump-start your search by checking out some of the top insurance companies offering cheap rates in Huntsville, Texas.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

State Farm offers Huntsville drivers some of the cheapest rates. When combined with plenty of discount opportunities and affordable coverage, this insurer is a good choice for drivers on a budget. A high customer satisfaction rating makes State Farm an even more attractive option.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Relatively low average rates

Cons

  • No gap insurance options

  • Not the cheapest for every driver

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for veterans: USAA

USAA offers a range of financial products to military members, veterans, and their families. In addition to auto insurance, you can find home insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, and banking services. With a high customer satisfaction rating and AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), USAA is an excellent choice if you qualify for coverage.

Pros

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Safe drivers can save up to 30% through the SafePilot program

Cons

  • Only available to veterans, military members, and their families

  • Customer support unavailable on Sunday

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

GEICO is one of the largest insurers in the country, offering a wide range of coverages. It has affordable rates, a variety of discounts, and an accident forgiveness program. It also has an excellent financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) from AM Best.

Pros

  • Many available discounts

  • Offers accident forgiveness

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • No rideshare insurance

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Huntsville

You must have liability car insurance to drive legally in Texas.[1] With this minimum coverage, your insurance company will help you pay for another party’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs after an at-fault accident.

As the most bare-bones option, it’s usually the cheapest type of insurance. Huntsville drivers pay an average monthly rate of $104 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best quotes for liability coverage in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm36
GEICO39
Mile Auto46
Allstate51
USAA65
Safeco78
Progressive88
State Auto90
Mercury94
Midvale Home & Auto96
Dairyland99
Nationwide100
Chubb109
Clearcover109
Commonwealth Casualty111
Liberty Mutual113
National General114
Elephant116
Direct Auto124
21st Century126
GAINSCO130
The General139
Bristol West146
AssuranceAmerica151
Infinity178
Foremost200
Hallmark203
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Huntsville

Full-coverage car insurance adds comprehensive and collision coverages to your policy, along with your minimum liability insurance. If you collide with another car or object, collision coverage will help you repair or replace your vehicle. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage from non-collision events, like weather, theft, and vandalism.

If you have an auto loan, the lender may require you to carry this type of insurance. But the robust coverage might be a good option for you, even if you’ve already paid off your vehicle. Vehicle damages can add up very quickly, leaving your pocket hurting.

On average, full coverage costs Huntsville drivers $2,746 per year. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm58
GEICO63
Allstate82
Mile Auto90
USAA102
Clearcover135
Mercury145
Travelers148
Progressive153
Safeco164
Nationwide167
Midvale Home & Auto171
Elephant173
Chubb175
Stillwater180
21st Century201
AssuranceAmerica207
Direct Auto207
State Auto208
Liberty Mutual226
Dairyland242
Bristol West244
National General252
Infinity268
The General272
Commonwealth Casualty276
GAINSCO293
Foremost352
Hallmark401
Car insurance requirements in Texas

The Lone Star State requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of insurance to legally operate a vehicle.[1] In this at-fault state, you’ll need insurance that at least meets the following requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

In Texas, all insurers must include a minimum of $2,500 in personal injury protection per person per accident in all auto policies.[2] This coverage helps with your medical expenses if you’re injured in an accident, as well as a percentage of lost wages and other associated costs. If you want to refuse this coverage, you must do so by writing to your insurer.[1]

Liability-only coverage is a bare minimum option. If you want more financial protection, consider the following coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for repairs to your vehicle after a collision with a vehicle or another object, like a tree or telephone pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after damage from a non-collision incident, like severe weather or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage pays for damages if you get into an accident with a driver without enough insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Huntsville drivers with a clean record tend to pay less for insurance than drivers with incidents on their driving record. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) can all negatively affect your car insurance costs. Insurance companies tend to think of drivers with a checkered past as a higher risk to insure, which leads to higher premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Insurance companies tend to charge higher premiums for drivers with a speeding ticket. How much your rates will increase depends on how fast you’re going and how many speeding tickets you already have on your record.[3]

Huntsville drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $143 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm8150
GEICO8854
Allstate11471
Mile Auto12564
USAA14290
Clearcover188151
Mercury201131
Progressive213122
Safeco228108
Nationwide232139
Midvale Home & Auto238133
Elephant240161
Chubb243151
21st Century279175
AssuranceAmerica288210
Direct Auto288172
State Auto289125
Liberty Mutual314157
Dairyland336138
Bristol West339203
National General350158
Infinity372247
The General378193
Commonwealth Casualty383154
GAINSCO407181
Foremost489278
Hallmark557282
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Cleaning up after an at-fault accident is often complicated and expensive. Beyond the initial costs, an at-fault accident usually leads to higher insurance premiums because it indicates you may be a risky driver.[3]

In Huntsville, drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $244 per month for auto insurance. Below are some of the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm8653
GEICO9358
Allstate12175
Mile Auto13368
USAA15196
Clearcover200161
Mercury215139
Progressive226130
Safeco243115
Nationwide247148
Midvale Home & Auto253142
Elephant256172
Chubb259161
21st Century297186
AssuranceAmerica306223
Direct Auto306183
State Auto308133
Liberty Mutual334167
Dairyland358146
Bristol West361216
National General373169
Infinity397263
The General402206
Commonwealth Casualty408164
GAINSCO433192
Foremost521296
Hallmark593300
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence (DUI) was a contributing factor in a significant number of fatal crashes in Texas in 2021.[4] The high stakes of this risky behavior often lead insurance companies to charge higher rates for drivers with a DUI on their driving record. Some insurers may even refuse to provide you coverage after a DUI.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Huntsville is $277 — significantly higher than the average for a driver with a clean record. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9760
GEICO10666
Allstate13886
Mile Auto15177
USAA171109
Clearcover227183
Mercury244158
Progressive257148
Safeco275131
Nationwide280168
Midvale Home & Auto287161
Elephant291195
Chubb294183
21st Century338212
AssuranceAmerica348254
Direct Auto348208
State Auto349151
Liberty Mutual380190
Dairyland406166
Bristol West410245
National General423191
Infinity450299
The General457233
Commonwealth Casualty464186
GAINSCO492218
Foremost591336
Hallmark673341
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Senior drivers in Huntsville often start to see their car insurance costs rise around age 75. Insurers see senior drivers as riskier than most other age groups and charge them higher rates to make up for the increased risk.

Huntsville seniors can find liability rates as low as $24 per month. Below are the average monthly car insurance quotes for seniors in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm2918
GEICO3220
Allstate4126
Mile Auto4523
USAA5133
Clearcover6855
Mercury7347
Progressive7744
Safeco8239
Nationwide8450
Midvale Home & Auto8648
Elephant8758
Chubb8855
21st Century10163
AssuranceAmerica10476
Direct Auto10462
State Auto10445
Liberty Mutual11357
Dairyland12150
Bristol West12273
National General12657
Infinity13489
The General13770
Commonwealth Casualty13956
GAINSCO14765
Foremost177100
Hallmark201102
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teen drivers’ lack of experience behind the wheel tends to translate into higher car insurance premiums. But teen drivers can still find savings by shopping around, seeking good student discounts, driving a safe vehicle, and sticking with their parents’ insurance policy.[5]

On average, teen drivers in Huntsville pay $186 per month for liability-only coverage. Below are the average insurance quotes for teens in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm10465
GEICO11370
Allstate14792
Mile Auto16283
USAA183117
Clearcover242196
Mercury260169
Progressive275158
Safeco294140
Nationwide300180
Midvale Home & Auto307172
Elephant311208
Chubb314196
21st Century361226
AssuranceAmerica372271
Direct Auto372223
State Auto373162
Liberty Mutual406203
Dairyland434178
Bristol West438262
National General452205
Infinity481320
The General488250
Commonwealth Casualty495199
GAINSCO526233
Foremost632359
Hallmark720364
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville

Huntsville drivers must carry a minimum amount of insurance. But that doesn’t mean you have to overpay for this unavoidable expense. Here’s a look at some strategies for locking in the best rates:

  • Look for discounts. Always look for discount options before finalizing your policy. Most insurance companies offer a variety of discounts, so you likely qualify for one or two.

  • Shop around. Every insurer looks at your situation differently, providing varying rates. Comparing quotes from different companies can help you find the best rate.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible usually leads to lower premiums. This might be a good option if you have the money to pay for a higher deductible out of pocket.

  • Bundle your home and auto policies. Many insurance companies offer a discount for purchasing multiple insurance policies.

Huntsville car insurance quotes by credit tier

Texas allows insurance companies to consider your credit score to determine premiums.[6] Auto insurance companies have determined that drivers with excellent or good credit scores are less likely to file a claim, so these drivers often pay lower rates. In contrast, drivers with poor credit scores tend to pay more for car insurance.

Explore average car insurance costs by credit score below:

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Huntsville?

The overall average price of car insurance in Huntsville is $166, slightly less than the state average of $175. However, it’s a bit more expensive than the national average of $139.

Rates vary from city to city within the Lone Star State. For example, Houston drivers pay more than drivers in Huntsville, with an average monthly quote of $235. But Austin, El Paso, and Fort Worth drivers often pay less. It’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

More cities in Texas

Drivers face different car insurance rates based on a range of factors, including location. Drivers generally pay more for insurance in urban areas with more traffic and higher crime rates. In contrast, drivers in rural areas with less congestion tend to pay less.

Compare the average quotes for other cities in Texas below:

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Arlington$124$233
Austin$127$220
Dallas$137$260
El Paso$93$208
Fort Worth$121$226
Houston$165$305
Irving$133$260
Plano$124$241
San Antonio$124$228
Huntsville car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Huntsville.

  • How much is car insurance in Huntsville, Texas?

    Car insurance in Huntsville costs $166 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $229 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $104 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Huntsville?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Huntsville, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Huntsville choices include USAA and GEICO.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Huntsville?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville, with liability rates averaging $36. You can also find low rates with GEICO and Mile Auto, which have liability-only rates of $39 and $46, respectively.

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in Texas?

    All drivers in Texas must carry car insurance. You must have at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Texas?

    The overall average cost of car insurance per month in Texas is $175. Drivers pay $116 per month for liability coverage and $233 for full coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Guide." Accessed September 12, 2023
  2. Texas Office of Public Insurance Council. "Understanding PIP vs Med-Pay." Accessed September 13, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed September 12, 2023
  4. Texas Department of Transportation. "Crash Contributing Factors." Accessed September 12, 2023
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance for teen drivers." Accessed September 12, 2023
  6. Texas Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring and Insurance." Accessed September 12, 2023
