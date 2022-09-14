Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Huntsville drivers with a clean record tend to pay less for insurance than drivers with incidents on their driving record. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) can all negatively affect your car insurance costs. Insurance companies tend to think of drivers with a checkered past as a higher risk to insure, which leads to higher premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Insurance companies tend to charge higher premiums for drivers with a speeding ticket. How much your rates will increase depends on how fast you’re going and how many speeding tickets you already have on your record.[3]

Huntsville drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $143 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Cleaning up after an at-fault accident is often complicated and expensive. Beyond the initial costs, an at-fault accident usually leads to higher insurance premiums because it indicates you may be a risky driver.[3]

In Huntsville, drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $244 per month for auto insurance. Below are some of the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence (DUI) was a contributing factor in a significant number of fatal crashes in Texas in 2021.[4] The high stakes of this risky behavior often lead insurance companies to charge higher rates for drivers with a DUI on their driving record. Some insurers may even refuse to provide you coverage after a DUI.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Huntsville is $277 — significantly higher than the average for a driver with a clean record. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.