Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Abilene, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Abilene is $218 per month or $2,616 annually.
Car insurance in Abilene is $52 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Abilene on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Abilene, TX
Insurance rates in Abilene cost about $218 per month on average, with costs ranging from $92 to $561. Rates depend on a variety of factors, including what type of car you drive, your driving history, your age and credit score, and other factors. The best way to get cheap car insurance in Abilene is to shop around and compare car insurance rates from multiple insurers.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Abilene, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Abilene?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Abilene, with rates starting at $92 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
As you can see from the table below, rates in Abilene can vary widely. Since the cheapest rates vary depending on your personal circumstances, it’s a good idea to get a personalized quote.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$92
|Travelers
|$184
|Bristol West
|$189
|State Auto
|$199
|Dairyland
|$202
|Liberty Mutual
|$206
|Nationwide
|$241
|Mile Auto
|$110
|Clearcover
|$128
|Apparent
|$140
|Elephant
|$142
|Direct Auto
|$161
|Kemper Specialty
|$168
|Safeco
|$175
|AssuranceAmerica
|$175
|Kemper
|$189
|Mercury
|$189
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$190
|Pronto
|$195
|GAINSCO
|$198
|Texas Ranger
|$201
|Aggressive
|$212
|Alinsco
|$216
|Foremost
|$217
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$221
|Quantum
|$224
|Jupiter
|$226
|Kemper Preferred
|$231
|SafeAuto
|$237
|Aspen
|$266
|The General
|$289
|Freedom National
|$298
|Infinity
|$325
|Hallmark
|$416
|Stillwater
|$561
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Abilene Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Accidents in your driving history can also affect your car insurance rates[2]. A clean driving record will typically result in lower rates while moving violations or DUIs could raise your rates. Accidents and other violations typically stay on your driving record for several years.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$193
|Speeding Ticket
|$259
|At-Fault Accident
|$282
|DUI
|$384
See More:
Abilene Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score can also influence your insurance rates[3]. Insurers typically see drivers with high credit scores as less risky, so the higher your credit score, the cheaper your monthly premium will be.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$167
|Good
|$197
|Average
|$217
|Poor
|$336
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Abilene
For Abilene drivers looking to get a cheap auto insurance policy, it’s a good idea to compare rates from different insurance companies. Since insurers weigh different personal factors differently when calculating your rates, getting personalized quotes is the best way to ensure that you’re getting a good deal.
With Insurify, it’s easy to get fast, accurate car insurance quotes in just a few minutes. Simply provide some information about yourself and your vehicle, and you’ll receive personalized quotes from top insurers, with no sign-up required. Then, you can get a policy that meets your insurance needs online or with an insurance agency over the phone.
Frequently Asked Questions
In order to get the best car insurance rates in Abilene, you should be sure to do your due diligence when researching car insurance companies. You should look for a car insurance policy from a company that has low rates, good customer service, flexible coverage options, and extra perks like discounts for bundling auto and home insurance or renters insurance policies.
Car insurance premiums cost $218 per month on average in Abilene. Rates range from $92 on the low end to $561 on the high end. The cost of auto insurance coverage varies depending on the type of car you drive, your driving history, and other personal factors.
How much drivers with similar profiles pay for car insurance coverage varies from state to state and city to city. Some location-specific factors that can affect car insurance rates include population density, the percentage of uninsured motorists in a particular area, and the rate of accidents.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 7, 2022
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 7, 2022
- Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed July 7, 2022