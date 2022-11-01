4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Abilene, TX, for 2022

Personal Finance Writer
Margaret Wack is a personal finance writer with a master's from St. John's College. She has written about finance and insurance topics for publications including Investopedia, Bankrate, MoneyGeek, The Simple Dollar, Money Under 30, and more. She has also written for sites like Angi, US News & World Report, ArtfulTea, and Reviews.com. Connect with Margaret on LinkedIn.
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Abilene is $218 per month or $2,616 annually.

  • Car insurance in Abilene is $52 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Abilene on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Abilene, TX

Insurance rates in Abilene cost about $218 per month on average, with costs ranging from $92 to $561. Rates depend on a variety of factors, including what type of car you drive, your driving history, your age and credit score, and other factors. The best way to get cheap car insurance in Abilene is to shop around and compare car insurance rates from multiple insurers.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$92
Travelers
$184
Bristol West
$189
State Auto
$199
Dairyland
$202

Cheapest Car Insurance in Abilene, TX

What is the cheapest car insurance in Abilene?

Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Abilene, with rates starting at $92 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.

As you can see from the table below, rates in Abilene can vary widely. Since the cheapest rates vary depending on your personal circumstances, it’s a good idea to get a personalized quote.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$92
Travelers$184
Bristol West$189
State Auto$199
Dairyland$202
Liberty Mutual$206
Nationwide$241
Mile Auto$110
Clearcover$128
Apparent$140
Elephant$142
Direct Auto$161
Kemper Specialty$168
Safeco$175
AssuranceAmerica$175
Kemper$189
Mercury$189
Commonwealth Casualty$190
Pronto$195
GAINSCO$198
Texas Ranger$201
Aggressive$212
Alinsco$216
Foremost$217
Midvale Home & Auto$221
Quantum$224
Jupiter$226
Kemper Preferred$231
SafeAuto$237
Aspen$266
The General$289
Freedom National$298
Infinity$325
Hallmark$416
Stillwater$561
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Abilene Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Accidents in your driving history can also affect your car insurance rates[2]. A clean driving record will typically result in lower rates while moving violations or DUIs could raise your rates. Accidents and other violations typically stay on your driving record for several years.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$193
Speeding Ticket$259
At-Fault Accident$282
DUI$384
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Abilene Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score can also influence your insurance rates[3]. Insurers typically see drivers with high credit scores as less risky, so the higher your credit score, the cheaper your monthly premium will be.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$167
Good$197
Average$217
Poor$336
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Abilene

For Abilene drivers looking to get a cheap auto insurance policy, it’s a good idea to compare rates from different insurance companies. Since insurers weigh different personal factors differently when calculating your rates, getting personalized quotes is the best way to ensure that you’re getting a good deal.

With Insurify, it’s easy to get fast, accurate car insurance quotes in just a few minutes. Simply provide some information about yourself and your vehicle, and you’ll receive personalized quotes from top insurers, with no sign-up required. Then, you can get a policy that meets your insurance needs online or with an insurance agency over the phone.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • In order to get the best car insurance rates in Abilene, you should be sure to do your due diligence when researching car insurance companies. You should look for a car insurance policy from a company that has low rates, good customer service, flexible coverage options, and extra perks like discounts for bundling auto and home insurance or renters insurance policies.

  • Car insurance premiums cost $218 per month on average in Abilene. Rates range from $92 on the low end to $561 on the high end. The cost of auto insurance coverage varies depending on the type of car you drive, your driving history, and other personal factors.

  • How much drivers with similar profiles pay for car insurance coverage varies from state to state and city to city. Some location-specific factors that can affect car insurance rates include population density, the percentage of uninsured motorists in a particular area, and the rate of accidents.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 7, 2022
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 7, 2022
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed July 7, 2022
