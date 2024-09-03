At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
The state of Texas requires licensed teenage drivers to have auto insurance to drive, so if you have a teen driver in your house, you’ll likely need to put them on your policy — even if they just have a learner’s permit.[1]
Adding an inexperienced teen driver to your car insurance policy can be pricey and cause your rates to jump. But you may be able to find ways to save, like good student discounts, to help keep costs manageable. You can also see if it’s cheaper to buy them a separate policy.
Here’s a closer look at what you need to know about insuring a teen driver in Texas, comparing quotes, and how to keep rates down.
Insurance requirements for teen drivers in Texas
In Texas, the insurance requirements for licensed teen drivers are the same as those for adult drivers. All Texas drivers must carry the state-mandated minimum liability insurance to cover damage they might cause in an accident:[2]
$30,000 in bodily injury liability per person
$60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident
$25,000 in property damage liability per accident
The state recommends letting your insurer know as soon as your teen starts to drive, turns 16, or gets their learner’s permit. If the company finds out about your teen driver, you could be on the hook for back premium payments, or your insurer could deny claims or choose not to renew your policy.
Good to Know
As a parent or caregiver of a teen driver, you have the choice to add them to your existing policy or buy them a separate policy. In general, it’s usually cheaper to put your teen on your plan. If you decide on a separate policy, remember teens younger than 18 can’t buy their own policy without written consent from a parent or guardian.
Driver’s license requirements for teen drivers in Texas
Provide evidence showing they’re enrolled in school or obtained a high school diploma or its equivalent
Have the learner’s permit for at least six months or until they turn 18
Be accompanied by a licensed adult driver age 21 or older when driving
Texas teen drivers can apply for a provisional license after having their learner’s permit for at least six months. With a provisional license, Texas teens can’t:
Drive with more than one non-family passenger in the vehicle younger than 21
Drive between midnight and 5 a.m. unless it’s necessary for work, a school-related activity, or a medical emergency
Use a wireless communication device while driving, including hands-free devices
The Texas provisional license expires at age 18. After expiration, Texas teen drivers must visit a local driver’s license office to get a non-provisional license.
How adding a teen driver affects Texas car insurance rates
Your rates will increase when you add a teen driver to your car insurance policy. Insurify data estimates that a Texas parent in their 40s who adds a teen driver can expect car insurance premiums to increase by roughly 50%. This substantial hike is primarily due to the increased risk of accidents associated with teen drivers.
Insurance companies base their rates on risk, and the risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among drivers ages 16–19 than among any other age group. The fatal crash rate is almost three times as high for drivers in this age group as for drivers 20 and older per mile driven.[4]
The type of car your teen drives also affects their rates. For example, if you don’t specify which vehicle they’ll be driving, your insurer will base the rate on whichever vehicle has the highest premium on your plan. But when your teen is the main driver on a certain vehicle, the insurer will calculate rates for that car.
Cost of car insurance for teens in Texas
On average, adult drivers pay about $185 per month for car insurance in Texas. In contrast, the average monthly cost for Texas teens is $203.
The table below shows a few Texas insurance companies and their average monthly rates for adults-only policies and coverage with a teen driver.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Adults Only
▲▼
Average Quote: With Teen Driver
▲▼
State Farm
$37
$85
GEICO
$41
$90
Allstate
$53
$124
Mile Auto
$54
$134
Hugo
$57
$136
USAA
$67
$151
Nationwide
$84
$194
Safeco
$84
$199
Mercury
$85
$205
Progressive
$98
$233
Dairyland
$104
$232
Chubb
$113
$274
Clearcover
$113
$267
National General
$120
$296
Elephant
$129
$291
21st Century
$131
$297
Liberty Mutual
$131
$299
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Pros and cons of adding a teen driver to your car insurance in Texas
Adding a teenager to your car insurance policy is typically cheaper than buying them their own policy. But like any financial decision, it’s important to consider the advantages and disadvantages.
Pros
Convenience: Managing a single car insurance policy for the entire family is easier than handling multiple individual policies.
Discounts: Some insurance companies offer multi-car or good student discounts, which can help offset higher premiums.
Comprehensive coverage: Adding a teen to your policy ensures they’re adequately covered, protecting them and others (and the vehicle) in case of an accident.
Cons
Higher premiums: Adding a teen driver will almost certainly increase your premiums because of their higher risk profile.
Claims history: Any accidents or claims resulting from your teen driver will affect your insurance history and could lead to more premium increases.
Potential loss of discounts: If your teen driver is in an accident, you might lose some existing discounts, like safe driving or accident-free discounts.
How to add a teen to your car insurance policy
To avoid potential extra costs or more serious consequences with your insurer, it’s important not to let your teenager drive until they’re covered. You may also have to insure them even if they’re away at school in another city or state, depending on your policy.
Adding a teen driver to your car insurance is usually a straightforward process. While it might vary from company to company, you’ll typically follow these steps:
Notify your insurance company. Call your insurance agent or the insurance company’s customer service line to inform them you need to add a teen driver to your policy. You should do this as soon as your teen gets their learner’s permit or license.
Provide necessary information. Be prepared to provide details about your teen, including their full name, date of birth, and driver’s license number. Your insurance company may also need to know which vehicle they’ll drive. You’ll also need to let the insurer know if your teen is away at school or not living with you.
Review your coverage options. Discuss whether you need to change the coverages on your policy. Make sure your liability limits are high enough to protect you financially if your teen is involved in an at-fault accident. Consider comprehensive and collision insurance to cover damage to your vehicle.
Look into discounts. Ask about any discounts your teen might qualify for, like savings for maintaining good grades, having an anti-theft or telematics device installed in the car, or taking a defensive driving course.
Compare rates. Before finalizing your coverage, take some time to compare rates from different insurance companies. Rates vary widely from company to company, so this step can save you a lot of money.
When to add a teen driver in Texas
In Texas, parents and caregivers aren’t legally required to add a teen with a learner’s permit to their insurance. But it might be a good idea anyway.
If your teen is involved in an accident while learning to drive in your vehicle and isn’t listed as a driver, your insurance company might deny your claim or cancel your policy, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
Once your teen has a provisional license, you need to insure them.
Alternatives to adding a teen driver to a parent’s policy in Texas
Adding your teen driver to your existing policy is the easiest option, but you have a couple other ways to insure your child.
Buy a separate policy. You can buy a separate insurance policy for your teen. But this is usually more expensive than adding them to the family policy because your teen won’t be able to benefit from multi-car, good credit, or bundling discounts.
Purchase non-owner car insurance. Non-owner car insurance provides liability-only coverage for drivers who don’t own a car but occasionally drive cars that belong to someone else. This typically isn’t an option if you own a car — your insurance company may require you to list your teen as a driver on your policy. But it might be an option if you don’t own a vehicle but your teen might drive a car that someone else owns, like your ex-spouse or another family member or friend.
How to save on car insurance for teen drivers in Texas
Adding a teen driver to your insurance policy can be expensive. Consider these strategies to help find cheap car insurance.[5]
Educate your teen
Discuss the importance of safe driving habits with your teenager. Explain how driving habits affect insurance rates (and discounts), and emphasize the need to drive safely to help avoid accidents or other traffic violations.
Take advantage of discounts
Insurance companies offer various discounts that can help you lower the cost of insuring a teen driver. Ask your insurance agent if your family qualifies for a good student discount, multi-vehicle discount, or a discount for taking a defensive driving course. If your teen attends college away from home and won’t drive your vehicle regularly, you may qualify for a student away at school discount.
Choose the right vehicle
Assigning your teen driver an older, safer car can be more affordable. Consider purchasing a used vehicle that has a good safety rating. Selecting liability-only coverage on this vehicle can also reduce your expenses.
Opt for higher deductibles
Increasing your deductible can lower your premium. While you’ll pay more out of pocket when you have a claim, you can reduce your monthly costs.
Adding a teenager to car insurance in Texas FAQs
Check out the additional information below about adding a teenager to your car insurance in Texas.
Can you drive your parents’ car without being on their insurance in Texas?
Technically, yes, but it’s not a good idea.
In most states, car insurance policies have permissive use provisions that extend coverage to anyone who uses the car with the owner’s permission. But if you’re involved in an accident while driving your parents’ vehicle and your insurance company discovers you aren’t listed as a driver on their policy, your insurer could deny the claim or cancel your coverage.
How long can a child stay on their parents’ car insurance in Texas?
A child can stay on their parent or caregiver’s insurance if they live in the same household (or are a dependent away at college) and drive one of the family vehicles. While no official age cutoff exists, drivers need to get their own auto insurance policy once they move out or buy a car in their own name.
How much does your insurance go up after adding a teenager?
On average, car insurance premiums in Texas increase by 50% after a teen driver is added to the policy. But your rates will vary depending on your insurance company, your and your teen’s driving record, and other factors.
Can a teenager get their own car insurance in Texas?
Yes, teen drivers can get their own car insurance in Texas. But it’s usually more expensive than adding them to the family policy.
Do you have to add a teen driver with a permit to your car insurance?
In Texas, you don’t have to add a teenage driver to your insurance if they only have a learner’s permit. But once they get a driver’s license, they’re legally required to be insured if they ever get behind the wheel.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.