How Much is Insurance for a 16-Year-Old in Texas?

The average teenage driver in Texas pays around $215 per month for liability-only coverage, while the national average across all ages for liability insurance is $188. But not everyone will pay the same rate. Insurance companies consider several factors when determining your premiums.
Learn about the factors that affect teen driver car insurance costs, as well as some ways to save money on teen insurance policies in Texas.
Average cost of insurance for 16-year-olds in Texas
Parents of 16-year-old drivers can expect to pay higher premiums than average, as insurers consider teens to be high-risk drivers. This table outlines the average cost of liability-only policies from some top insurers in Texas.
Insurer
▲▼
Average Liability-Only Rate for Teens
▲▼
Allstate
$93
GEICO
$65
Liberty Mutual
$301
Nationwide
$146
Progressive
$179
State Farm
$64
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cost of adding a teen to parent’s policy vs. their own policy
Parents or guardians have two options when paying for insurance to protect their teen driver. They can add the young driver to their own policy, or they can purchase a separate car insurance policy for their teen. Each option has its benefits and disadvantages.
In many cases, it’s more convenient to add a teenager to your family policy. Many insurance companies offer discounts for student drivers and multi-car policies. Additionally, it’s typically cheaper to add a driver to your existing policy than to pay for separate coverage.
Some parents may prefer to purchase a separate policy to facilitate the teen driver’s transition when they leave home or to allow the young driver to pay for their own coverage, but that’s often more expensive, as you can see in the table below.
Drivers
▲▼
Liability Only
▲▼
Full Coverage
▲▼
Two parents + a teen driver
$296
$599
Two parents
$157
$316
Teen drivers on their own policy
$184
$372
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Factors affecting insurance rates for 16-year-olds in Texas
Insurance companies consider multiple factors when determining car insurance rates for teenage drivers, including:
Age and gender: One major factor auto insurance companies consider is a driver’s age and gender. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that teen drivers are at a higher risk for auto accidents, with 16-year-old male drivers in particular at the highest risk of death in car accidents.[1] The CDC also reports that crash risks are higher during the first few months after a teen gets their driver’s license.
Driving experience: Younger drivers have less experience, but they can take safe driving courses to boost their knowledge and potentially earn some auto insurance discounts. Parents can help their teens by taking them out for practice routes once they have a learner’s permit.
Vehicle type: Car insurance companies often offer discounts for owners who choose vehicles with extra safety features like backup cameras and lane alerts.[2]
Geographic location: Your ZIP code can also affect the average cost of car insurance. Drivers in more urban areas with busier roads will likely pay higher rates than drivers who spend less time on high-traffic roads.[3] Bigger cities also have a higher risk of vandalism and theft.
Driving record: Your driving record shows insurance companies how likely you are to file claims. The average cost of your auto insurance correlates with the number of incidents on your record compared with your experience on the road. The more incidents on your record in a short amount of time, the higher your insurance premiums will be.
Coverage type: Liability-only policies are cheaper thanfull-coverage policies. But liability coverage only protects other drivers and passengers involved in an accident with your teen driver. Liability provides minimum coverage and doesn’t cover medical expenses or property damage to your vehicle. Full-coverage car insurance may be more expensive, but it offers more protection for your young driver, including collision coverage.
Discounts and bundles: One of the easiest ways to save money on an insurance policy is to look at discount and bundle options. For example, many auto insurers offer discounts for good grades in high school and safe driving course completion.[4]
How Texas teen car insurance rates compare to nearby states
Teen drivers in Texas pay considerably more per month than the national average of $188 per month for liability coverage. But Texas teens pay less than young drivers in Louisiana.
Here, you can see how the average rate for liability coverage for Texas teens compares to those in bordering states.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Comparing teen driver rates in Texas with other age groups
Young drivers pay the highest insurance coverage rates due to their lack of driving experience. The good news is those rates will go down as teens age into adulthood before climbing again once drivers reach their 70s.
The following table shows the average monthly liability coverage rate for people in different age groups.
Average Monthly Liability Rate by Age
How to reduce insurance costs for 16-year-olds
Texas drivers can spend thousands of dollars per year on auto insurance coverage. But taking a few minutes to put in extra work can help lower that cost substantially. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance or the most coverage for the best price, these tips can help you find what you need.
Ask about good student discounts
A good student discount can lower premiums for teenagers with at least a “B” average on their report card or who are attending college away from home without their vehicle.
Take a defensive driving course
Some insurance companies offer discounted rates for drivers who complete approved defensive driving courses. These classes help you recognize and avoid potentially hazardous conditions on the road.
Opt for a higher deductible
One of the simplest ways to lower your policy premium is to choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible means paying more out of pocket if your vehicle needs repairs following an accident, but your monthly rates will be lower because you’re taking on more of the up-front risk yourself.
Choose the right car
In addition to maximizing your teen driver’s and passengers’ safety, the right vehicle can save you money on your insurance policy as well. Look for vehicles with safety features like backup cameras, lane alerts, and a security system.
Bundle policies or join your parents’ insurance
Teen drivers will almost always save money by joining a parent’s policy. In addition, all policyholders can save money by bundling multiple policies like home, auto, and life insurance.
Compare rates
The best way to save money on your auto insurance policy is to compare coverage options from the cheapest car insurance companies. Make sure to look at what type of coverage you get for the cost, as well as discounts and additional benefits (like roadside assistance or mobile app).
Cost of insurance for a 16-year-old in Texas FAQs
If you still have questions surrounding getting insurance for a 16-year-old in Texas, check out the answers below.
How does the cost of car insurance for a 16-year-old in Texas compare to other states?
The average car insurance cost for teen drivers in Texas is $215 for liability coverage — higher than the national average of $188 per month for teen drivers. In addition, rates for Texas teen drivers are higher than those in most bordering states.
What factors influence the insurance premiums for a 16-year-old driver in Texas?
Insurance companies consider gender, age, driving record, location, experience, and the type of vehicle when setting policy rates. You can save money by taking advantage of various discounts from your insurer.
Are there discounts available for 16-year-old drivers in Texas to lower their insurance costs?
Yes. New drivers in Texas can take advantage of multiple discounts, including good student discounts, safe-driving programs, safe-driving course discounts, and bundling insurance products into one policy. Teen drivers also generally benefit financially by adding their vehicle to their parent’s insurance policy instead of opting for a separate policy.
How can a 16-year-old in Texas find the most affordable car insurance options?
The best way for teen drivers to find affordable auto insurance is to compare coverages and rates from multiple companies using a price-comparison platform. Consider the amount of coverage, the type of coverage, discount options, and extra benefits an insurance policy offers before making your final choice.
Does the type of car a 16-year-old drives affect the insurance cost in Texas?
Yes. Teenage drivers should choose vehicles with high safety ratings. If they choose a vehicle with safety features like a backup camera and security system, they may also qualify for additional discounts.
Angela Brown is a freelance writer with 17 years of professional writing and editing experience. She specializes in finance, real estate, and insurance content. Angela uses her experience to create easy-to-understand content that helps consumers understand tough topics better. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and planning vacations.