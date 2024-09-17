What is 30/60/25 insurance?

In Texas, 30/60/25 insurance stands for the minimum requirements for liability insurance. Each coverage limit represents the maximum amount your insurance company will pay toward a single claim.

A policy with 30/60/25 coverage limits provides the following:

$30,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person

$60,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident

Important Information It’s important to note that 30/60/25 insurance only covers third-party claims of bodily injury and property damage. It doesn’t provide any coverage for your medical expenses or vehicle damage in the event of an accident or other incident.

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability insurance covers another person’s medical bills, expenses, and lost wages if they get injured in an accident that you caused. Your coverage also extends to other drivers listed on your policy, like a spouse or teen driver, if they cause an accident.[2]

The minimum Texas liability coverage has two bodily injury liability policy limits — $30,000 for each person’s injuries in an accident and $60,000 for all injuries in an accident. Costs can add up quickly in multi-car accidents or serious crashes. If the medical bills exceed your policy limits, the injured person can sue you for the remaining amount owed.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability insurance covers damage to other people’s property that you cause in an at-fault accident. This can include damage to another vehicle, a storefront, a fence, a mailbox, or another physical structure. Your property damage liability insurance also applies to other drivers insured on your policy.

A 30/60/25 insurance policy only has a single coverage limit of $25,000 for all the property damage you cause to others in an accident. If a claim exceeds the $25,000 limit, you’ll have to pay the difference out of pocket.