Can You Own a Car Without Insurance in Texas?

Texas car insurance requirements

Like every state except New Hampshire, Texas requires drivers to have minimum liability coverage. This coverage ensures you can provide some financial compensation for property damage or medical expenses if a court finds you at fault in an accident. Drivers should consider purchasing additional coverage to protect against claims in a civil lawsuit that exceeds their insurance limit.

According to the Texas Department of Insurance, state law requires the following minimum insurance coverages:

$30,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability

Texas is an at-fault state, which means the at-fault driver in an accident must pay for damages and injuries they cause. Texas has a modified comparative fault rule, which means that if both parties are at fault, they may only collect if they’re less than 51% fault in the accident. The fault percentage can affect the amount of damages someone can collect.

Optional car insurance coverages for Texas drivers

In addition to the minimum amount of coverage Texas requires, other insurance options may provide additional protection. You should note that most insurance professionals recommend that drivers purchase more than the state’s minimum to ensure coverage of all damages.

If your auto insurance doesn’t sufficiently cover damages, you could face a lawsuit for additional compensation from the injured party. Some other types of car insurance coverage you might consider include:

Collision coverage Collision insurance pays for repairs or replacement of your car after an accident that involves a collision with another vehicle or object.

Comprehensive coverage Comprehensive insurance pays for damages or replacements if anything other than a collision, like theft or vandalism, damages or destroys your car.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage An uninsured/underinsured motorist policy offers additional protection against accidents with uninsured drivers who don’t have enough (or any) car insurance.

Personal injury protection coverage PIP insurance pays for lost wages, bodily injury, and other non-medical expenses. Unlike other coverages, Texas insurance policies automatically include PIP unless you decline it in writing.

Accident forgiveness coverage Not all insurers offer it, but accident forgiveness can help ensure your car insurance premium doesn’t increase at renewal following your first at-fault accident. You generally need to have at least three years of a clean driving record to be eligible to buy this optional coverage.

Rental reimbursement coverage You can purchase this type of insurance to help cover costs if you need a rental car or to use ridesharing services while your vehicle undergoes repairs following an accident.

Roadside assistance coverage Roadside assistance coverage ensures you can save money on emergency repairs, such as a flat tire, locked keys, jump-starting your vehicle, or towing your car to a repair facility.