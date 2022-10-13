Parked Car Insurance: What You Should Know
Updated October 13, 2022
If you’re not driving your car, you won’t cause a car accident with it. Do you really need car insurance for a parked vehicle?
The short answer is yes—damage can still occur even if your car is parked in a garage or storage facility. Luckily, you can get a special car storage insurance policy that will protect your car if it’s affected by vandalism, theft, weather, or damage from animals. Find coverage limits and insurance premiums for parked cars by doing your own car insurance comparison.
Parked car insurance is another name for only having comprehensive insurance.
There are several requirements you must meet to drop liability coverage.
Insurance coverage for cars in storage is very affordable.
While there’s no such thing as "parked car insurance", comprehensive insurance coverage may be able to help you financially if your car is hit while parked.
The term “parked car insurance” is simply another name for dropping liability coverage and only carrying comprehensive coverage for a vehicle that you’re not driving. This is a popular choice for people who keep cars in long-term storage (for example, classic car collectors) and for military personnel who are deployed for long stretches of time.
The car insurance you need for a parked car depends a lot on how you store it.
A vehicle that’s in storage for a long time probably only needs comprehensive insurance because it’s unlikely that it will be hit by another car, which means you won’t need collision insurance or uninsured motorist coverage.
Car insurance companies will usually offer comprehensive-only coverage as a stand-alone policy only if you can prove you have a second vehicle (a “daily driver”) that you have covered with property damage liability and bodily injury liability that meets your state’s requirements for insurance.
Parking your unused car in your driveway? You probably need more than comprehensive coverage, even if you don’t drive your car. Your vehicle could still be damaged in a hit-and-run accident, and comprehensive-only coverage wouldn’t cover that.
Insurance providers usually require vehicles to be stored for at least 30 to 60 days to qualify for car storage insurance. Also, if your long-term parking solution is on the street, you probably need to register your car and carry property damage liability insurance.
There are three key types of insurance that you’ll want to familiarize yourself with when you’re figuring out how to insure your parked car.
Comprehensive insurance covers damage from environmental factors, like floods and fires. It will also kick in if your vehicle is stolen or vandalized. Parked car insurance is typically a comprehensive-only policy unless you choose additional types of coverage.
Collision insurance is usually for accidents where you are at fault. It covers the cost of repairing your own car.
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage is for when the other driver is at fault, but they either don’t have insurance or their insurance doesn’t cover the cost of repairs. This also covers hit-and-run accidents in some states.
Who is at fault if a parked car is damaged? It depends on the circumstances. Usually, the at-fault driver’s insurance would pay, but there are some circumstances where that’s not true.
If you hit a parked car, you must try to find the car’s owner or leave a note with your contact information and information about your insurance company so the other driver can file an insurance claim. If you don’t do this, you could be found guilty of a hit-and-run accident.
Your own insurance should help with repairing the other car in this type of incident. If you have collision coverage, that will help with damage to your car.
If you know who hit your parked car, their liability insurance should help cover the damage. Stay calm and get their contact and insurance information. If you don’t know who hit your car, your comprehensive coverage or uninsured motorist property damage coverage should kick in.
Insurance costs can be a real thorn in a driver’s side. Fortunately, car insurance comparison tools make it easy to get insurance quotes so you can compare deductibles and other differences between policies.
If you’re able to file a claim with the other driver’s insurance, your own rates shouldn’t go up. However, if you have to go through your own insurance company or a claim is filed against you by another driver, your premiums will probably go up.
This depends on your state. Most states require insurance for registered cars. However, California allows you to notify the DMV that you’re not driving your vehicle anymore. An affidavit of non-use will allow you to keep a registered vehicle without insurance, but it will be more expensive to insure the vehicle when you bring it out of storage because of the coverage lapse.
Usually, no, because you aren’t the owner yet. Most lenders require full-coverage auto insurance for as long as you’re still paying down the loan. If you’re leasing the car and drop your full coverage, the lender may purchase force-placed insurance to cover their interests and add it to the cost of your lease.
You could, but you shouldn’t. Canceling your auto insurance policy creates a gap in your record of being insured, which makes you look like a higher-risk customer. Your vehicle also won’t be protected from accidents if you drop your coverage.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.