Parked Car Insurance: What You Should Know

What is parked car insurance coverage?

What is parked car insurance? While there’s no such thing as "parked car insurance", comprehensive insurance coverage may be able to help you financially if your car is hit while parked.

The term “parked car insurance” is simply another name for dropping liability coverage and only carrying comprehensive coverage for a vehicle that you’re not driving. This is a popular choice for people who keep cars in long-term storage (for example, classic car collectors) and for military personnel who are deployed for long stretches of time.

The car insurance you need for a parked car depends a lot on how you store it.

Cars in Long-Term Storage

A vehicle that’s in storage for a long time probably only needs comprehensive insurance because it’s unlikely that it will be hit by another car, which means you won’t need collision insurance or uninsured motorist coverage.

Car insurance companies will usually offer comprehensive-only coverage as a stand-alone policy only if you can prove you have a second vehicle (a “daily driver”) that you have covered with property damage liability and bodily injury liability that meets your state’s requirements for insurance.

Cars Stored at Home

Parking your unused car in your driveway? You probably need more than comprehensive coverage, even if you don’t drive your car. Your vehicle could still be damaged in a hit-and-run accident, and comprehensive-only coverage wouldn’t cover that.

Insurance providers usually require vehicles to be stored for at least 30 to 60 days to qualify for car storage insurance. Also, if your long-term parking solution is on the street, you probably need to register your car and carry property damage liability insurance.