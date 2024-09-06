How Long Does an Accident Affect Your Car Insurance in Texas?

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Updated September 9, 2024 | Reading time: 4 minutes
If you’re a driver in Texas, you should know that an accident will affect your car insurance rates. While how long it affects your rates depends on your particular situation, it can be from three to five years or even longer. Factors like your car insurance company and the severity of the car accident will play a role in the time frame.
How long an accident stays on your driving record in Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety determines how long an auto accident stays on your driving record.
In most cases, a minor at-fault accident with no injuries and minor damages will remain on your driving history for three years from the date it occurs. But if you cause a major accident that leads to severe injuries, fatalities, or substantial property damage, it may stay on your record for up to five years or longer.
After law enforcement investigates an accident and fills out an accident report, it won’t send the report to car insurance companies. Instead, auto insurers may ask for the police report once someone files an insurance claim or lawsuit related to the crash.[1]
How long an accident affects your Texas car insurance rates
In general, the effect of a car accident on your car insurance rates in Texas lasts between three and five years. You can expect most insurance companies to surcharge your premiums during this time period after the incident. Keep in mind that if an insurance company finds out you caused the accident through a serious infraction like reckless driving or driving under the influence, it may choose to non-renew your policy or even cancel it mid-term.[2]
Factors that influence how long an accident affects rates
Not all motor vehicle accidents in Texas are equally serious. That’s why some factors might cause an accident to affect your premiums for longer. If you’ve had multiple accidents or serious traffic violations and have an active claims history, your accident might affect your car insurance costs for longer.
Each car insurance company has its own criteria to determine how long an accident influences rates. After an accident, talk to your agent to determine how long it will affect your rates.
How much an accident increases car insurance in Texas
When you get into a car accident in the Lone Star State, your car insurance company will consider you a high-risk driver. As a result, your car insurance premium will typically increase.[3]
Texans with a clean record pay $119 per month for liability insurance compared to drivers with an accident, who pay $173 per month, Insurify data shows. If you’re involved in an at-fault accident, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance will go up by 26% or more, according to Insurify data.
Here’s a look at monthly full-coverage rates from top insurers for drivers with clean driving records compared to drivers with accidents.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, September 1 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Clean Record
▲▼
Average Quote: With Accident
▲▼
State Farm
$67
$90
GEICO
$73
$99
Allstate
$94
$128
Progressive
$174
$239
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to save on Texas car insurance with an accident on your record
These tips can help you score lower premiums on an auto policy with an at-fault accident on your record.
Look for discounts. Most auto insurance companies offer a variety of discounts to policyholders. You may be able to save money and lock in a lower rate on your car insurance policy with a discount. Look for auto-pay discounts, multi-car discounts, or good student discounts.
Bundle policies. If you need another type of insurance policy, such as homeowners or renters insurance, buying both products from the same company is a good idea. Many insurers will reward you with a bundling discount.
Shop around. Do your research and get quotes from at least three different car insurers. Compare premiums, insurance coverage options, discounts, and reputation to zero in on the most affordable premium.
Opt for accident forgiveness.Accident forgiveness is an optional policy you might want to consider in addition to liability insurance if you hope to avoid rate increases. It can ensure your rate won’t rise after your first accident.
Raise your deductibles. Your collision and comprehensive deductibles are the amount of money you have to pay out of pocket for a covered claim before your insurance company pays. A higher deductible can reduce your premium, but it means you’ll have to pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.
How long an accident affects your insurance in Texas FAQs
Below are some common questions about accidents and how they affect insurance premiums in Texas.
How can you avoid a car insurance increase after an accident in Texas?
With an accident forgiveness policy, you may be able to keep your premium the same after your first at-fault accident. Keep in mind that not all insurers offer accident forgiveness programs, and you’ll likely have to meet certain criteria before coverage applies.
Will your insurance go up if someone hits you in Texas?
Your car insurance rate may increase even if someone else hits you in Texas. The state doesn’t have any laws that prohibit insurance companies from doing this.
How long does it take for an accident to fall off your driving record in Texas?
Per state laws and the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas car accidents usually leave your driving record after three to five years.
Do all car accidents show up on your driving record in Texas?
No. Not all accidents will appear on your driving record in Texas. If you’re involved in a minor fender bender or collision and it’s not your fault, you may not see it on your record.
Do police automatically report car accidents to insurers in Texas?
No. Police don’t automatically send car accident reports to car insurance companies in Texas. An insurance company typically requests a crash report after someone files a car accident claim or lawsuit.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
