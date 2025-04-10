The basics of DUI insurance in Texas

Some states have a specified lookback period, which limits the length of time that someone, like a potential employer, can look back into your record and see offenses such as DUIs. But Texas has a lifetime lookback period.[2] This means that anyone authorized to check your driving or criminal record can see your DUI conviction, regardless of how long it’s been, unless you somehow get it expunged or sealed.

This will also affect the auto insurance-buying process because insurance companies can see your overall driving record and DUI conviction. It can be difficult to buy the coverage you want at the price you need, so you’ll likely need to shop around with multiple insurers before making a decision.

Even after you find an insurance company that will offer you a policy, you can expect to pay much higher car insurance premiums than Texas drivers with a clean record. Texas drivers with a past DUI pay $194 per month for liability insurance and $371 for full-coverage car insurance, compared to the national average costs of $105 for liability and $196 for full coverage.

How long will a DUI affect your car insurance premium?

Because Texas has a lifetime lookback period limit, insurance companies can potentially see your past DUI or multiple DUIs forever. This means a previous conviction has the potential to affect your insurance premiums for many years to come.

Insurance companies will charge you higher premiums to account for the added risk you may pose of future accidents and claims. But you’ll likely receive lower premiums over time if you remain free of repeat convictions.