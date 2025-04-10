Founder of personal finance site TomorrowsDollar.com
Table of contents
Driving under the influence of alcohol can affect your reaction time and judgment behind the wheel. It’s illegal in Texas and throughout the U.S. to drive while buzzed or drunk. In almost every state, it’s illegal to have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 grams per deciliter (g/dL) or more. In Utah, the limit is 0.05 g/dL.[1]
DUI convictions result in penalties, fines, and increased auto insurance rates for several years. The average cost of liability car insurance for a Texas driver with a past DUI is $194 per month, which is higher than the state average of $121.
Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance after a DUI in Texas.
Drivers can receive a DUI or DWI conviction in Texas if operating a motor vehicle while impaired.
DUI and DWI convictions can affect your ability to keep or buy auto insurance.
In addition to paying higher rates, drivers with a past DUI may need to have their insurer file an SR-22 certificate on their behalf.
DUI insurance rates in Texas
It’s easy to see how a DUI can affect your driving costs when comparing the average liability insurance premiums after a DUI conviction to average insurance rates in Texas.
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
|Texas
|$121
|$194
Cheapest DUI insurance in Texas
While you can expect to pay more for your auto insurance coverage after getting a DUI conviction, some car insurance companies offer lower premiums than others.
Here are some of the cheapest DUI insurance options in Texas.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
IQ Score
|State Farm
|$40
|$74
|9.3
|GEICO
|$44
|$81
|9.0
|Allstate
|$57
|$105
|8.9
|USAA
|$72
|$133
|9.4
|Nationwide
|$91
|$167
|8.7
The basics of DUI insurance in Texas
Some states have a specified lookback period, which limits the length of time that someone, like a potential employer, can look back into your record and see offenses such as DUIs. But Texas has a lifetime lookback period.[2] This means that anyone authorized to check your driving or criminal record can see your DUI conviction, regardless of how long it’s been, unless you somehow get it expunged or sealed.
This will also affect the auto insurance-buying process because insurance companies can see your overall driving record and DUI conviction. It can be difficult to buy the coverage you want at the price you need, so you’ll likely need to shop around with multiple insurers before making a decision.
Even after you find an insurance company that will offer you a policy, you can expect to pay much higher car insurance premiums than Texas drivers with a clean record. Texas drivers with a past DUI pay $194 per month for liability insurance and $371 for full-coverage car insurance, compared to the national average costs of $105 for liability and $196 for full coverage.
How long will a DUI affect your car insurance premium?
Because Texas has a lifetime lookback period limit, insurance companies can potentially see your past DUI or multiple DUIs forever. This means a previous conviction has the potential to affect your insurance premiums for many years to come.
Insurance companies will charge you higher premiums to account for the added risk you may pose of future accidents and claims. But you’ll likely receive lower premiums over time if you remain free of repeat convictions.
DUI penalties for drivers in Texas
Potential penalties you can face for a DUI in Texas include license suspension, fines, and jail time, depending on the details of the conviction, your overall driving history, and how many prior DUIs you’ve received.
Learn more about penalties for a first, second, and third DUI or DWI conviction in Texas below.
First offense: You’ll lose your driver’s license for up to one year, pay a fine of up to $2,000, and can spend up to 180 days in jail upon conviction (three mandatory days).
Second offense: Upon conviction, you’ll lose your driver’s license for up to two years, pay a fine of up to $4,000, and may spend between one month and one year in prison.
Third offense: You’ll lose your driver’s license for up to two years, pay a fine of up to $10,000, and spend between two and 10 years in prison.
You may also have to pay state fines ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 upon sentencing.
If you have a child in the vehicle with you when driving under the influence, you’ll face even harsher penalties. Impaired driving with a minor child includes a child endangerment charge and an additional fine of up to $10,000. You could lose your driver’s license for another 180 days and also spend up to two years in jail upon conviction.[3]
SR-22 certificate in Texas
Also known as a financial responsibility insurance certificate, an SR-22 form affirms that a high-risk driver carries at least state-minimum auto insurance coverage. Your insurance company will have to file it with the state for you. In addition to your liability coverage costs, many insurers also charge a small fee for filing an SR-22 form with the DMV.
Texas requires SR-22 insurance for some people with certain traffic violations, such as DUIs, multiple convictions for driving without insurance, or license suspension following an accident. When you hold an SR-22 certificate, your insurer will notify the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) of any insurance coverage changes, terminations, lapses, or cancellations.[4]
DUI car insurance in Texas FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about buying car insurance in Texas after a DUI.
How long does a DUI affect your insurance in Texas?
A DUI in Texas can theoretically affect your insurance premiums forever because the Lone Star State doesn’t have a maximum lookback period. An old conviction can still affect your car insurance rates and ability to shop for coverage — unless you have your DUI conviction expunged or your insurer only looks back at your driving record for a certain number of years. But the longer you drive without any other infractions, the more likely you are to see your rates begin to drop.
What is the best car insurance for a DUI in Texas?
The most affordable auto insurance company for Texas drivers with a past DUI is State Farm, which charges an average of $64 per month for liability-only coverage.
Do you have to tell your insurance company about a DUI conviction?
Most states don’t legally require drivers to inform their insurance company about a DUI. But an existing or new insurer will have access to your driving record when you buy or renew a policy. Insurance companies may even look into your driving record at regular intervals while you carry coverage. Even if you don’t tell your insurance company when it happens, the company will likely find out soon enough.
Can your insurer cancel your car insurance after a DUI?
Yes. Your insurer can choose to cancel your auto insurance policy mid-term or not renew it following a DUI conviction. If that occurs, you may have a difficult time finding replacement coverage, especially at an affordable price.
How much does DUI insurance cost in Texas?
Auto insurance in Texas following a DUI conviction will cost about $194 per month on average for liability coverage and $371 for full coverage. The actual premiums you’ll pay depend on factors like your age, your location, the vehicle you drive, your driving record, and more.
