Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Bundling home and auto insurance can simplify your coverage, lower your premiums, and make managing your policies easier. In Texas, many insurance companies offer discounts for bundling, but rates and service vary.
This guide compares five top bundling options to help you compare companies and choose the best fit for your needs.
Quick Facts
Bundling can save Texas drivers up to 25% on combined home and car insurance.
Some insurance companies offer additional discounts for low-mileage driving or home safety features.
Not all bundles are cheaper, so compare quotes from several companies before committing.
Best home and auto insurance companies in Texas
Below are the five best home and auto insurance companies for bundling in Texas. Each company’s Insurify Quality (IQ) Score and availability is included. You’ll also find the average bundling discount and typical annual cost when bundling policies.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Bundling Discount/Savings Claim
Bundled Annual Average
State Farm
9.3
Up to $1,356
$3,342
Mercury
7.5
Up to 14% off auto and 18% off homeowners
$4,479
USAA
9.1
Up to 10%
$4,714
Allstate
8.9
Up to 25%
$4,855
Nationwide
9.0
Up to 15%
$5,754
Our editorial team spent more than 350 hours developing the Insurify Quality (IQ) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. The team weighted criteria by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.
We rate each company on a 1 to 10 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. Insurify updates ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.
Third-party financial ratings: Insurify uses data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims.
Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 55,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also consider third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot.
Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the U.S., as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.
Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer's transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.
Availability and reach: Insurify scores availability and reach by identifying the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 11,325 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,061)
Roxlee
Verified Review
Need a new insurance company
Reviewed in Minnesota on July 2025
Don't waste your time. Good price to start, then raised $20.00 to $50.00 per month after month until I called and removed some options.
Marlene
Verified Review
State Farm
Reviewed in Ohio on July 2025
Great customer service.
Richard
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on July 2025
Adjusted the premium for low mileage. Friendly to this handicapped client.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.84
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: While State Farm doesn’t advertise a specific discount percentage, a 2024 survey of new policyholders found that customers saved up to $1,356 when bundling home and auto insurance.
State Farm stands out as the best overall choice for bundling home and auto insurance in Texas. The company is recognized for customer satisfaction, financial strength, a wide network of local agents, and competitive pricing.
State Farm also offers several discounts on home and auto policies that might appeal to Texas customers. For example, homeowners receive discounts for installing home security devices or upgrading their property with weather-resistant building materials. And Texas drivers may qualify for discounts when they buy cars with advanced safety features and anti-theft devices.
Pros
Many agents across Texas
Above-average customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power
Homeowners discounts for using impact-resistant roofing products and installing fire, smoke, or burglar alarms
Cons
Rates can be higher for customers with past claims
In high-risk areas, homeowners policies may require higher deductibles
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$97/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$161/mo
3.7
A solid optionBased on 552 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Mercury
Drivers appreciate the attentive customer service and claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and lack of transparency in pricing. Some also found the company to be lacking in empathy and flexibility.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Rideshare drivers
Numerous discounts
How drivers feel about Mercury
Drivers appreciate the attentive customer service and claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and lack of transparency in pricing. Some also found the company to be lacking in empathy and flexibility.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Rideshare drivers
Numerous discounts
Reviews (292)
Lawrence
Verified Review
Beware Homeowners
Reviewed in Georgia on June 2025
Sad company charging a 5% deductible for wind and hail damage, especially if the home is older than 5 years.
Scherrie
Verified Review
Rates
Reviewed in California on May 2025
Increased rates every half year.
Diana
Verified Review
Outrageous Premium Escalation
Reviewed in Florida on May 2025
To get my business, they promised a rate of $104 per month. Oops! Somebody made a calculation error; it was actually $127 per month. This amount has escalated every three months for the last 29 months. The June 2025 renewal rate is $256 per month. All this even though I have retired and for the last 18 months drive less than 25 miles per week. Add this to the fact that I have no tickets, no DUI, and filed no claims with any insurance company in more than 10 years.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
596
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.95
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Up to 14% off auto policy and 18% off homeowners policy
Mercury is a good choice for Texas drivers who prioritize affordability. The company offers some of the lowest average rates for car insurance in the state, affordable home insurance rates, and a generous bundling discount. This makes it a practical choice for budget-conscious households.
Mercury customers can save money if they live in a gated community, install protective devices (such as smoke alarms, burglar alarms, or deadbolts), or use fire-resistant construction materials. Car insurance discounts are available for maintaining a clean driving record, insuring multiple vehicles on the same policy, and installing anti-theft devices.
Pros
24/7 claims hotline
Gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, and custom equipment coverage add-ons
Discounts for paying in full, good grades, and safe driving
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings for homeowners insurance
Homeowners coverage options may be less extensive than some competitors
Customer service can vary depending on your independent agent
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$96/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$155/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 2,111 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,198)
Dianne
Verified Review
USAA is good for super good insurance, but it costs much more to receive 'benefits' I don't really need.
Reviewed in Indiana on July 2025
USAA is good for super good insurance, but it costs much more to receive 'benefits' I don't really need.
Winnie
Verified Review
My 57 Years with USAA
Reviewed in Texas on July 2025
Prices are in the range of other top-rated insurances, but the coverage is superior and the service is better. You don't have to wait days for an adjuster. They also pay quickly to top-rated businesses.
James
Verified Review
Great insurance for those who qualify.
Reviewed in Nebraska on July 2025
When a claim is made, USAA will settle the claim in a fast and reasonable manner. They have your back.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Up to 10%
USAA is known for its exceptional customer service. It earned the highest overall customer satisfaction score in home and auto insurance in recent J.D. Power surveys.[1][2] For military members, veterans, and their families, bundling home and auto insurance with USAA means reliable coverage and personalized assistance when making policy changes or filing a claim.
Texas is home to several military bases, and armed services members can benefit from USAA’s discounts for storing a car while deployed or garaging their vehicle on base. For homeowners, USAA offers discounts for having a monitored fire alarm or home security system, maintaining coverage with USAA for three consecutive years, and going without a claim for five or more years.
Pros
Lower homeowners insurance rates in Texas than competitors
Highest overall customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power
Customized discounts for military families
Cons
Available only to military members, veterans, and their families
Few local agents
Bundling discount is modest compared to some competitors
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$122/mo
3.9
A solid optionBased on 6,895 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,664)
Raymond
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Washington on July 2025
Good, a little pricey.
Ann
Verified Review
Rates Increased Despite Good Record
Reviewed in North Carolina on July 2025
Raising car insurance on a housed vehicle with little use.
Ernestine
Verified Review
My experience with the agency was excellent. He took his time to explain the policies.
Reviewed in Georgia on July 2025
Try Allstate first if you need auto or homeowners insurance.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
636
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.02
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Up to 25%
Allstate is a smart choice for low-mileage drivers in Texas, thanks to its Milewise program and other usage-based discounts. If you don’t drive very often, bundling with Allstate can lead to savings without sacrificing coverage.
Homeowners can save with discounts for on-time payments, being claims-free, and installing theft or fire protection devices. Auto policy discounts are available for having a clean driving record, maintaining good grades, and paying your premium in full.
Pros
Lower car insurance rates for low-mileage drivers and safe drivers
Potentially large bundling discount
Mobile app warns homeowners of weather threats
Cons
Below-average customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power
Car insurance rates may increase significantly if you have a speeding ticket, an accident, or a DUI
Home and auto discount availability varies based on location
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$121/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$195/mo
4.3
Best choiceBased on 869 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Nationwide
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
How drivers feel about Nationwide
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Reviews (487)
Donna
Verified Review
Nationwide Mostly on Your Side
Reviewed in South Carolina on July 2025
Nationwide has been very good for everything except my budget.
Phyllis
Verified Review
I've been with Nationwide for 30 years but I do think their home insurance is too high
Reviewed in Tennessee on July 2025
Home insurance is too high, check around.
David
Verified Review
Switching to Progressive
Reviewed in Washington on June 2025
Don't get Roadside Assistance. We were stuck 800 miles from home with a flat tire and were told they could not find anyone to assist us. Thank God there was a Les Schwab Tire Center in town.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
641
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Up to 15%
Nationwide offers relatively affordable homeowners insurance rates in Texas — especially for customers who pair home and auto policies. It’s a great option for people who want to customize home and auto insurance protection without paying top dollar.
Customers can qualify for homeowners insurance discounts when they renovate their home’s plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical systems or if they purchase a new home. Car insurance discounts are available for maintaining an accident-free driving record, taking an approved defensive driving course, and setting up automatic payments from a bank account.
Pros
Extensive network of local independent agents
Flexible policy options and add-ons
Strong financial ratings from AM Best, S&P Global, and Moody’s
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating for car insurance in Texas
Low Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings
Poor reviews on Trustpilot
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Texas to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to customers. We prioritized competitive rates, homeownership discounts or bundling options, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How bundling saves Texas drivers money
Bundling combines two or more insurance policies, such as home and car insurance, under one insurance company. Many insurance companies offer discounts on one or both policies when you buy two or more policies from them.[3]
In Texas, you can bundle renters, condo, or motorcycle insurance with your auto policy to unlock additional discounts.
Find Coverage for Car and Home
Let us do the work getting quotes from 120+ companies. You sit back and save!
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Should you bundle your home and auto insurance?
Bundling offers convenience, potential savings, and streamlined policy management. It’s often a good fit for homeowners who want to simplify their insurance and save money. But it’s not always the best deal. For example, drivers with poor records might find cheaper car insurance from another company, even if it means losing the bundling discount.
More auto insurance discounts for Texas drivers
Many car insurance companies offer discounts you can combine with bundling to lower your overall premium. These savings can be especially valuable if you have higher car insurance rates in urban areas, like Dallas and Houston, or extreme weather risks in areas like Galveston.
Ask your insurer about the following potential car insurance discounts:
Cars with a security system or tracking technology may qualify for you for an anti-theft device discount.
Safe vehicle discount
This discount applies to cars with high safety ratings and built-in safety features.
Telematics or usage-based discount
You may qualify for a telematicsdiscount if you opt into programs that track your driving habits and show safe behavior behind the wheel.
If you think you qualify for a discount, ask your insurance agent directly. It’s also a good idea to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies that serve your area.
More homeowners insurance discounts for Texas drivers
Most home insurance companies in Texas offer discounts that stack with your bundle savings. These discounts reward home upgrades and long-term loyalty, so they’re helpful for homeowners who want to manage rising home insurance costs.
Loyalty discount: You may save money by staying with the same insurance company for multiple years.
See personalized quotes from Insurify partners in minutes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best home and auto insurance in Texas FAQs
If you’re considering bundling your home and auto insurance in Texas, you likely have a few questions. The additional information below can help you make an informed choice.
What is the best home and auto insurance in Texas?
The best insurance company depends on your specific needs, but State Farm is a strong overall pick thanks to its balance of affordability, customer service, and wide availability across Texas. It also offers competitive bundling discounts and local agent support.
What is the cheapest home and auto insurance bundle in Texas?
State Farm offers the most affordable home and auto insurance bundle in Texas, on average, according to Insurify data.
Why is my home insurance so high in Texas?
Homeowners insurance can be expensive in Texas. Depending on your location, hail, hurricanes, and other severe weather events can increase premiums. Rising construction costs also contribute to higher insurance rates.
How much is home insurance on a $300,000 house in Texas?
Home insurance on a $300,000 house in Texas with a $1,000 deductible averages $4,456 per year. Your rate may be higher or lower depending on your home’s age, your ZIP code, and the coverages you select.
How much does Allstate home insurance cost in Texas?
Allstate’s average home insurance premium in Texas is $5,462 per year for $300,000 in coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Prices vary depending on the age and condition of your home, your coverage limits, and whether you qualify for discounts like bundling, setting up automatic payments, or being claims-free.
Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.
Janet has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.