Home Insurance for New Construction: What to Know

If your home is newly constructed or under construction, you may need more coverage than basic homeowners insurance.

Updated September 26, 2024

You’ve spent a while waiting to move into your brand-new home. But before you can get the keys and start moving in your furniture, your mortgage lender will require you to purchase homeowners insurance.

Insuring a new home or a home under construction comes with some unique considerations. For a home under construction, you might want builder’s risk insurance. And for a newly built or renovated home, you’ll want to make sure you’re purchasing enough homeowners insurance to cover your home’s value.

Let’s walk through these different home insurance coverages, how they work, and how you can find cheap home insurance.

Quick Facts

  • The average home insurance rate for newly constructed homes is cheaper than the rate for older homes.

  • Your contractor may require builder’s risk insurance during the construction process.

  • Chubb and State Farm are leaders in builder’s risk insurance.

How to insure a newly constructed home

Your home’s age is a major factor in your home insurance costs. Newly constructed homes — meaning homes built within the last two years — may be cheaper to insure given their lack of wear and tear and minimal mechanical issues.[1]

For example, the average home insurance rate for a 2-year-old home with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $1,468 per year — compared to $2,276 per year for a 20-year-old home with the same coverage limits and deductible.

But new homes also might have higher values, which may call for more robust home insurance coverage.

What new home insurance covers

Whether your home is one year or 40 years old, you need a standard home insurance policy, which covers damage to your home and personal property. Insurance companies don’t make different policies for newer homes — but your home’s age may affect how much coverage costs.

Here’s what a standard home insurance policy covers:[2]

  • Your home’s structure

  • Detached structures, such as a garage or shed

  • Your personal belongings, such as furniture and clothing

  • Bodily injury to guests on your property

  • Additional living expenses, like a hotel room while your home undergoes repairs

And here’s what standard policies typically exclude:

  • Damage caused by earthquakes

  • Damage caused by flooding

  • Damage from routine wear and tear

Important Information

If you live in a high-risk flood zone, it might be a good idea to get a flood insurance policy through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program. Homeowners who live in a place prone to other natural disasters or severe storms should look into policies with additional protection — though this may come with higher home insurance rates.

How to insure a home under construction

A home under construction carries specific risks that you won’t find in a completed home. For example, what if the wood being used for your future home is damaged while being driven to the construction site? A standard homeowners insurance policy, which covers the existing structure of a home, wouldn’t cover this type of damage.

That’s where builder’s risk insurance comes in. You or your contractor might get this form of insurance, which covers the risks that come with building a house. Builder’s risk insurance covers building materials that are either in transit or being stored at the construction site. This coverage protects you if these materials are stolen or damaged.

What builder’s risk insurance covers

Builder’s risk insurance is a short-term policy that protects your home while it’s being built. Here are a few things builder’s risk insurance covers:

  • Damage or theft of building materials that are on site or in transit

  • Wind damage to temporary walls

  • Fires from temporary electrical wiring set up at the construction site

  • Basement damage before the foundation is fully secured

Once the construction team has built the home and it’s being used as intended, builder’s risk insurance no longer applies. Now, standard homeowners insurance covers your home.

Builder’s risk insurance might also not cover certain leased equipment and temporary storage equipment.

Cost of home insurance for new construction

The average annual cost of home insurance for a $300,000 home with a $1,000 deductible is $2,377 per year, according to Insurify data.

Several factors affect your insurance costs, such as your home’s age, value, location, loss history, construction quality, and more. Additionally, your credit history and the amount of coverage you purchase will affect the cost of your homeowners policy.

Cost of insuring a newly constructed home

Insuring a newly constructed home is cheaper on average than insuring an older home. For example, a standard State Farm policy is $1,392 per year for a new home and $1,995 for an old home built in 1940.

New homes feature modern building materials and construction methods, which make them less likely to sustain damage. Meanwhile, old homes have wear and tear that’s more likely to lead to damage and home insurance claims, which is why insurers charge more to cover these homes.

The table below shows how homeowners insurance rates vary based on a home’s age. Generally, rates are higher the older a home is.

Age of Home
$150K Dwelling Coverage
$350K Dwelling Coverage
$700K Dwelling Coverage
2 years$4,829$1,644$2,982
10 years$1,268$2,234$4,052
20 years$1,447$2,549$4,623
30+ years$1,511$2,662$4,829

Cost to insure a home under construction

The price of builder’s risk insurance is typically a percentage of the total cost of a construction project — usually either 1%, 3%, or 5%. Your location, which influences local supplies and labor costs, is an important factor in the cost of your builder’s insurance. The quality of the construction materials and projected size of the completed home are other factors.

The table below shows how much homeowners might pay for builder’s risk insurance based on the cost to build their home and the percentage used to price coverage. More expensive construction projects generally lead to higher builder’s risk insurance costs. As expected, policies that cost 1% of the construction cost tend to be cheaper than other options.

Total Construction Cost
1% of Construction Costs
3% of Construction Costs
5% of Construction Costs
$350,000$3,500$10,500$17,500
$500,000$5,000$15,000$25,000
$750,000$7,500$22,500$37,500

Best insurance companies for newly constructed homes

The following insurance companies are good options for homeowners looking to insure their newly constructed homes.

Erie: Best for low rates

Erie is one of the cheapest insurance options for homeowners. Its base policy includes 100% guaranteed replacement cost coverage, which not all insurers offer as a standard coverage option. And homeowners can save with discounts for policy bundling, installing safety features in their home, and getting an advanced quote.

Pros

  • Low rates

  • Highest J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction

  • Several optional coverages available

Cons

  • Available in only 12 U.S. states

  • Limited discount options

  • Mobile app has mixed reviews

Amica already has fairly low rates. Taking advantage of discounts for bundling, loyalty, and going claims-free can lower rates even more. You can also earn a credit when you insure a new or remodeled home.

Pros

  • Several optional coverages available, including water backup, special computer coverage, and increased liability coverage

  • Low rates

  • High J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings

Cons

  • Policies not available online

  • Above-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Not available in Hawaii or Alaska

When you insure your new house, American Family offers several ways to personalize your coverage. Its additional insurance products — such as equipment breakdown coverage, hidden water damage coverage, and a diminishing deductible — make it the best option if you’re looking for a feature-rich home insurance company.

Pros

  • Additional coverage available

  • Below-average number of complaints with the NAIC

  • Generous bundling discounts

Cons

  • Available in only 19 states 

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Not the lowest rates

Best insurance companies for homes under construction

Builder’s risk insurance can be useful as your home is being built. These three insurance companies can protect your home while it’s under construction.

Chubb’s underwriters have specialized experience in builder’s risk insurance, making the company a good option for people who want to work more closely with an agent. Chubb offers flexible coverage for homes that are under construction. This includes customizable coverage for areas prone to floods or windstorms, as well as coverage for building delays.

Pros

  • Highly experienced team of specialists

  • Flexible coverages

  • Interactive online underwriting platform

Cons

  • Might not be the cheapest option

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Not all products are available in all states

State Farm is the largest insurance company in the country by market share. Its high customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power sum up the company’s trust and experience. A State Farm builder’s risk policy covers temporary storage, scaffolding, stolen materials and supplies, and more.

Pros

  • Long-standing history in the insurance industry

  • High J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings

  • Large team of experienced agents

Cons

  • Cheaper options may be available

  • Not as many discounts as some insurers

  • Negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

Homeowners who opt for a builder’s risk policy with Nationwide have many ways to customize their coverage. Standard coverage protects you from the most common risks that can happen during a construction project. You can also choose from several endorsements, such as debris removal, earthquake and flood coverage, fire department service charges, and pollutant cleanup, among many others.

Pros

  • Many ways to customize a builder’s risk policy

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Cons

  • Not the cheapest rates available 

  • Negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

  • Not every product may be available in every state

How to save on home insurance for new construction

You can save on homeowners insurance coverage with the following tips:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b85ef2d0e5/banking-96x96-blue_015-dollar.svg

    Raise your deductible

    Choosing a higher deductible typically leads to lower monthly premiums — though you’ll pay more out of pocket in the event of a covered loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f65ebe6b7f/recovery-and-repair-96x96-gold_023-repair.svg

    Make necessary repairs

    Making repairs or home improvements, such as replacing old equipment or upgrading a faulty water system, makes your home less risky to home insurers — and cheaper to cover.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8055843166/car-service-96x96-orange_040-garage.svg

    Bundle home and auto insurance

    Purchasing home insurance from the same company you purchase auto insurance from will usually lead to a discount.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c6bae56df5/protection-and-security-96x96-green_001-cctv.svg

    Invest in home security

    Many insurance companies offer discounts when you install home-security devices around your home.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c766092b3a/banking-96x96-yellow_031-credit-card.svg

    Improve your credit

    Having good or excellent credit will often lead to more affordable rates on home insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    Shop around and compare

    Insurance experts recommend receiving homeowners insurance quotes from at least five insurers in order to find the best rate and save money.

Home insurance for new construction FAQs

Homeowners often ask the following questions about home insurance for new construction. Here’s what you should know before you buy a policy.

  • Who insures a home under construction?

    Either you or your contractor handles insurance during construction. You might prefer to have your contractor handle builder’s risk insurance given their intimate knowledge of the construction process.

  • Is homeowners insurance cheaper for newly constructed homes?

    Homeowners insurance is usually cheaper for newly constructed homes given their newer materials. Meanwhile, older homes with wear and tear are at greater risk for damage.

  • What does builder’s risk insurance cover?

    Builder’s risk insurance covers damage or theft to building materials that are on the construction site or in transit. It also may cover temporary storage or scaffolding during construction.

  • What kind of home warranty can you get for new construction?

    Builders often back homes with warranties, which can last up to 10 years for “major structural defects” and up to two years for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Home buyer's insurance guide."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by standard homeowners insurance?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on your homeowners insurance."
