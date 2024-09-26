Cost of home insurance for new construction

The average annual cost of home insurance for a $300,000 home with a $1,000 deductible is $2,377 per year, according to Insurify data.

Several factors affect your insurance costs, such as your home’s age, value, location, loss history, construction quality, and more. Additionally, your credit history and the amount of coverage you purchase will affect the cost of your homeowners policy.

Cost of insuring a newly constructed home

Insuring a newly constructed home is cheaper on average than insuring an older home. For example, a standard State Farm policy is $1,392 per year for a new home and $1,995 for an old home built in 1940.

New homes feature modern building materials and construction methods, which make them less likely to sustain damage. Meanwhile, old homes have wear and tear that’s more likely to lead to damage and home insurance claims, which is why insurers charge more to cover these homes.

The table below shows how homeowners insurance rates vary based on a home’s age. Generally, rates are higher the older a home is.

Age of Home ▲ ▼ $150K Dwelling Coverage ▲ ▼ $350K Dwelling Coverage ▲ ▼ $700K Dwelling Coverage ▲ ▼ 2 years $4,829 $1,644 $2,982 10 years $1,268 $2,234 $4,052 20 years $1,447 $2,549 $4,623 30+ years $1,511 $2,662 $4,829

Cost to insure a home under construction

The price of builder’s risk insurance is typically a percentage of the total cost of a construction project — usually either 1%, 3%, or 5%. Your location, which influences local supplies and labor costs, is an important factor in the cost of your builder’s insurance. The quality of the construction materials and projected size of the completed home are other factors.

The table below shows how much homeowners might pay for builder’s risk insurance based on the cost to build their home and the percentage used to price coverage. More expensive construction projects generally lead to higher builder’s risk insurance costs. As expected, policies that cost 1% of the construction cost tend to be cheaper than other options.