7 Ways to Lower Your Home Insurance Costs (2024)

Other tips to save on home insurance

In addition to the strategies above, you can take other steps to save money on your home insurance premiums. Keep in mind that these won’t all be appropriate for everyone, so it’s important to understand your needs.

Understand replacement cost vs. actual cash value

A homeowners policy includes either replacement cost or actual cash value coverage. Replacement cost means your insurance policy pays the amount needed to replace your home and belongings in the event of a loss. Actual cash value, on the other hand, pays the replacement cost minus depreciation.

You can also purchase extended and guaranteed replacement cost coverages. These types of policies pay more than your coverage limit to replace your home to account for increased building costs.[4]

Keep in Mind Generally speaking, the more coverage you have, the more expensive your policy will be. An actual cash value policy is likely to be the cheapest, while extended or guaranteed replacement cost may be more expensive. But you should choose the more affordable policy only if you’re confident you can pay the out-of-pocket costs that insurance won’t cover.

Don’t file claims for small incidents

When an incident happens, it can be tempting to file a home insurance claim, no matter what the cost. After all, isn’t that why you have insurance? In reality, filing claims for small incidents can actually cost you more money.

First, depending on the size of the claim and your deductible, your insurance company may not end up paying you anything for the claim. For example, if you have $800 worth of damage and a $1,000 deductible, you’ll have to pay the full amount.

Additionally, once you’ve filed a claim, there’s a chance your homeowners insurance premiums will increase. The small amount you’ll get from the claim — if any — will probably be lower than the additional premiums you’ll end up paying.

Consider flood insurance

Depending on where you live, it may be worth purchasing flood insurance. Though it’ll increase your home insurance costs in the short term, it could save you a lot of money in the long run. Just one inch of water in your home can cause up to $25,000 of damage, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Standard homeowners insurance policies don’t cover flood damage. Instead, you must purchase flood insurance as a separate policy. If you live in a high-risk area, your lender may require you to purchase flood insurance. Even if you don’t live within a high-risk area, your lender may still require flood insurance. And even if they don’t, it may be worth purchasing if you’re concerned about flooding.