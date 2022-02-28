Detroit, MI Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Detroit, MI Homeowners Insurance

Detroit, Michigan, also known as “Motor City,” has a metropolitan population of over 4.3 million residents. Detroit is the largest city in Michigan as well as on the U.S.-Canada border. Many people regard Detroit as a multicultural center and a melting pot of Motown music, art, architecture, and design. Not only do people move to Detroit for its culture, but also for the affordability, friendly neighbors, and comfortable living. Many residents of the city choose to work in its most famous industry—auto manufacturing. That’s because Detroit has been known as the center of the auto industry since the early 1900s. It’s the original home to Ford Motor Company, Dodge, and Chrysler. Detroit ’s most significant sector even started labor unions that fought for better working conditions and wages. These unions even solidified the eight-hour workday and 40-hour workweek. Today, the city is the leader in “Big Three” manufacturers. General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler are the biggest in the game, and residents are proud to call Motor City home.

With the comfort and ease of living in Detroit come the harsh winters and hot and humid summers, influenced by the Great Lakes. In the winter, moderate snowfall and an average of 44 days below freezing make commuting to work and upkeep around the home difficult. And the 90°F summer days bring severe storms as well as flooding. This fluctuating climate means damage to homes may come at a cost. However, when you have the proper homeowners insurance in Detroit, it’s easier to keep up your property.

Use Insurify to compare and save on the best homeowners insurance policy made for your needs. Get a quote now!