Michigan Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Best home insurance companies in Michigan

Michigan offers homeowners quality coverage from many insurance companies throughout the state. Choosing the right home insurance company depends on your specific circumstances and needs.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Auto

State Auto has been in business since 1921 and offers coverage in 33 states, including Michigan. In 2022, the company became a part of Liberty Mutual, giving it strong backing for ongoing customer support and longevity for homeowners.

Pros Customized policy options from basic protection to expanded high-limit coverage

Offers many discounts to help lower your home insurance costs

Self-guided property inspection app ensures proper insurance protection Cons A few types of coverage available only through insurance packages

Received 118 complaints in the last three years through the Better Business Bureau [1]

Only agents and existing policyholders can get help through the website

Best large insurer: Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest property and casualty insurer in the world. It has a J.D. Power score of 805 for providing a satisfying purchase experience to customers.[2]

Pros Many types of coverages available to customize your policy

Variety of discounts to lower your premiums

Digital tools, including a mobile app, make managing your policy easier Cons Discounts may apply to specific coverages, and not all applicants qualify

Liability coverage not available for some dog breeds

More than 1,800 Better Business Bureau complaints filed in the last three years[3]

Homeowners pay an average monthly premium of $140 for home insurance through Liberty Mutual. Your cost can vary depending on the location, home value, and coverage levels you select.

Best for wind and hail coverage: Safeco

Wind and hail are the most common causes of loss nationwide, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

“When compared to other states, Michigan is really lucky when it comes to natural disasters or its lack thereof,” says Ashley Jantovsky, a licensed insurance agent and founder of Perfect Price Insurance Agency LLC in Livonia, Michigan.

“Some of the most common weather-related losses in Michigan occur from wind and hail, freezing cold temperatures, rain, and snow.”

Safeco has a J.D. Power score of 809, which is slightly below the average of 819 for overall customer satisfaction, according to the 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study.[2]

Pros Live video chats for damage assessment when filing a claim

Extended dwelling coverage available if the claim exceeds policy limits

Pay one deductible when the same event damages your home and car Cons Higher premiums compared to other top insurers in Michigan

Few discounts available

Water backup coverage not an option

Safeco policies cost an average of $363 per month for Michigan homeowners. It has the highest premiums based on an Insurify data analysis of Michigan homeowners insurance companies.

Best insurer for high-value homes: AIG Private Client Group

AIG Private Client Group provides the best protection for high-value homes in Michigan. The company specializes in high-value assets and risk management for personal liability. You can customize your coverage to include protection for your collections to protect your wealth and legacy.

Pros Personalized coverage to protect against risks unique to each policyholder

Offers concierge-level claims service for high-value homes

Trusted by nearly 40% of the Forbes 400 Richest Americans Cons Higher premiums due to higher coverage amounts and policy limits

May need additional protection to insure coverage for art, collections, and other valuables

Will need to buy a separate policy to protect against floods

Best regional insurance company: Fremont Insurance

Headquartered in Fremont, Michigan, Fremont Insurance has been serving Michigan homeowners since 1876 and has a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from A.M. Best.[4]

Pros Excellent financial strength rating from A.M. Best

Discounts for bundling, security or fire alarm system, and more

Variety of coverages available, including home, car, RV, snowmobile, and umbrella insurance Cons Must go through an agent to get a quote or buy a policy

Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau

Coverage is only available in Michigan and Wisconsin

Methodology

Insurify’s team of data scientists analyze millions of home insurance quotes, and weigh publicly available reviews, claims payout rates, complaint indexes, financial strength scores, company reputations, and proprietary quoting data. Our editorial team applies this insight to inform our unbiased reviews and recommendations.