How Long Can You Stay on Your Parents’ Car Insurance in Texas?

Updated September 11, 2024 | Reading time: 4 minutes
Most Texas insurance companies don’t have a set age limit that prevents you from being on your parents’ car insurance policy. But certain restrictions apply when it comes to sharing the family car insurance — especially if you no longer live at home.[1]
Below are some details to consider when deciding whether to stay on your parents’ car insurance or purchase your own policy.
If you’re younger than 18, you won’t be able to legally buy your own car insurance policy unless a parent or guardian gives written consent.
How long can you stay on your parents’ car insurance?
Texas drivers can stay on their parents’ car insurance as long as the insurance company allows it. If you’re living in the same home as your parents, or if you’re a full-time college student, it’s usually fine to share a car insurance policy.
Taking out auto insurance is usually an expensive burden for new drivers. The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Texas is a sizable $443 per month for full coverage and $215 per month for liability insurance. But staying on the family car insurance policy tends to be cheaper.
Texas drivers who can stay on their parents’ insurance
Insurance companies that allow you to stay on your parents’ auto insurance policy often require you to follow certain rules. Every insurance company is different, but the examples below may give you a general sense of when you can likely stay on your parents’ insurance.
Teens or college students living at home
If you’re a teen or college student living at home, you’re most likely eligible to stay on your parents’ car insurance policy. At this age, sharing car insurance with your parents is usually more affordable for teenage drivers than trying to buy separate car insurance.
Married couples living at home
If you and your spouse live in your parents’ home, you may be able to share a car insurance policy. Be sure that your parents’ policy includes you and your spouse as named drivers.
Adult drivers living at home
No matter your age, you may be able to remain on your parents’ car insurance policy as long as you live at the same home address. Check with your insurance company to see if any restrictions apply.
Texas drivers who’ll have to get their own policy
You’ll likely need to buy your own car insurance policy if you fit into one of these categories:
Adult drivers who live away from home: When you move out of your parents’ house, you’ll typically need to purchase a car insurance policy in your own name. The exception to this rule is if you’re living at college and plan to return home after the semester ends.
Married drivers living on their own: Being married or single doesn’t play a role in whether you can remain on your parents’ car insurance policy in the state of Texas (or elsewhere). Rather, car insurance companies are typically concerned with where you live. If you and your spouse live in your own home and don’t share an address with your parents, you’ll need a separate car insurance policy.
Can college students stay on their parents’ insurance?
In many cases, college students can stay on their parents’ car insurance — even if they live away from home or in a different state for part of the year. Sharing an auto insurance policy may still be fine for students who take their vehicles with them to school.
If you leave your car at home while away at school, some insurers might let your parents pause coverage or receive a discount while you’re not using your car. Your parents might also qualify for a college student discount. And some insurance companies also offer good student discounts if you’re a student with good grades.[2]
Does the car have to be registered to your parents?
In the state of Texas, your car’s registration doesn’t have to be in your parents’ names in order to be eligible for coverage under their insurance policy.
Yet even if the state doesn’t require matching names on registration and insurance, individual insurance companies may have different rules for this situation.
Pros and cons of staying on your parents’ insurance in Texas
Staying on your parents’ insurance comes with benefits and drawbacks. Below is a closer look at some pros and cons to consider before you decide on the best car insurance solution for your situation.
Pros
Typically cheaper rates when staying on your parents’ auto insurance, especially for first-time drivers.
One multi-car insurance policy is likely easier to manage than several.
If you’re trying to decide whether you should get your own car insurance policy or stay on your parents’ policy, consider the additional information below.
How long can I stay on my parents’ insurance in Texas?
The state of Texas doesn’t set a specific age limit that controls how long you can remain on your parents’ insurance policy. Instead, you need to satisfy your insurance company’s requirements if you want to share your family’s car insurance.
Can my parents insure my car if I don’t live with them?
Typically, no. In most cases, insurance companies don’t allow parents to add drivers that don’t share an address. Instead, you’ll likely need your own insurance policy unless you meet an exception, like being a student who’s living away from home temporarily.
Can you drive your parents’ car without being on their insurance in Texas?
If your parents let you borrow their car and you’re in an accident, their insurance policy may cover you, depending on the circumstances. This type of coverage is known as permissive use.
But if you share an address with your parents and plan to drive their vehicle often, your parents should add you as a listed driver on their car insurance policy. In some states, this is a requirement.
Is it cheaper to stay on my parents’ car insurance or get my own policy?
In many cases, it’s more affordable to share a car insurance policy with your parents than to purchase your own insurance — especially for younger drivers. Compare car insurance rates to make sure you find the right coverage and the best insurance rate available for your situation.
