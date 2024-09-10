How Long Can You Stay on Your Parents’ Car Insurance in Texas?

Texas drivers who can stay on their parents’ insurance

Insurance companies that allow you to stay on your parents’ auto insurance policy often require you to follow certain rules. Every insurance company is different, but the examples below may give you a general sense of when you can likely stay on your parents’ insurance.

Teens or college students living at home If you’re a teen or college student living at home, you’re most likely eligible to stay on your parents’ car insurance policy. At this age, sharing car insurance with your parents is usually more affordable for teenage drivers than trying to buy separate car insurance.

Married couples living at home If you and your spouse live in your parents’ home, you may be able to share a car insurance policy. Be sure that your parents’ policy includes you and your spouse as named drivers.

Adult drivers living at home No matter your age, you may be able to remain on your parents’ car insurance policy as long as you live at the same home address. Check with your insurance company to see if any restrictions apply.

Texas drivers who’ll have to get their own policy

You’ll likely need to buy your own car insurance policy if you fit into one of these categories:

Adult drivers who live away from home: When you move out of your parents’ house, you’ll typically need to purchase a car insurance policy in your own name. The exception to this rule is if you’re living at college and plan to return home after the semester ends.

Married drivers living on their own: Being married or single doesn’t play a role in whether you can remain on your parents’ car insurance policy in the state of Texas (or elsewhere). Rather, car insurance companies are typically concerned with where you live. If you and your spouse live in your own home and don’t share an address with your parents, you’ll need a separate car insurance policy.

Can college students stay on their parents’ insurance?

In many cases, college students can stay on their parents’ car insurance — even if they live away from home or in a different state for part of the year. Sharing an auto insurance policy may still be fine for students who take their vehicles with them to school.

If you leave your car at home while away at school, some insurers might let your parents pause coverage or receive a discount while you’re not using your car. Your parents might also qualify for a college student discount. And some insurance companies also offer good student discounts if you’re a student with good grades.[2]

Does the car have to be registered to your parents?

In the state of Texas, your car’s registration doesn’t have to be in your parents’ names in order to be eligible for coverage under their insurance policy.

Yet even if the state doesn’t require matching names on registration and insurance, individual insurance companies may have different rules for this situation.