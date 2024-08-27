>Car Insurance>Texas

Cheapest Car Insurance for Low-Income Drivers in Texas (2024)

State Farm has the cheapest liability car insurance in Texas, with average rates of $37 per month.

Updated August 27, 2024

The exact definition of a “low-income driver” can vary. But in general, low-income families are those with earnings that fall below the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ poverty guidelines. For 2024, a person with an annual income of $15,060 or below is considered a low-income earner, while the annual threshold for a family of five is $36,580.[1]

If you’re a low-income Texas driver, you have options for finding cheaper car insurance rates. The Lone Star State doesn’t subsidize auto coverage for its low-income drivers, but it only requires drivers to obtain liability coverage, which is much cheaper than full coverage. Many companies also provide discounts that can reduce your insurance rates.

Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding car insurance for low-income earners in Texas.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate offer the most affordable liability coverage for Texas drivers.

  • If you have poor credit, you’ll likely pay higher car insurance rates in Texas.

  • Texas drivers pay higher rates for insurance — an overall average of $183 per month compared to the overall nationwide average of $159 per month.

Cheapest low-income car insurance in Texas

Drivers in Texas pay an average cost of $119 per month for liability-only insurance and $247 per month for full-coverage car insurance, according to Insurify data. While State Farm has the cheapest liability rates on average, other insurance companies may also offer coverage that aligns with your budget.

Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Texas.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, August 1 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
IQ Score
IQ Score
State Farm$379.3
GEICO$409.0
Allstate$528.9
Mile Auto$557.5
USAA$669.4
Nationwide$838.7
Mercury$858.0
Safeco$908.3
Midvale Home & Auto$938.0
Progressive$988.4
Dairyland$1047.0
Clearcover$1126.8
Chubb$1126.5
National General$1206.8
21st Century$1295.9
Direct Auto$1327.3
Elephant$1348.3
Commonwealth Casualty$1355.5
The General$1367.3
Bristol West$1445.2
Liberty Mutual$1487.7
GAINSCO$1607.3
State Auto$1728.5
AssuranceAmerica$1745.3
Infinity$1950.0
Hallmark$1985.4
Foremost$2237.4
Hugo$2837.0
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best car insurance for drivers with a low income in Texas

Liability-only insurance is the cheapest form of car insurance. But it offers less protection than a full-coverage policy, which typically includes liability insurance, comprehensive insurance, and collision insurance.

For example, liability coverage won’t pay for your injuries or damage to your car if you’re at fault in a motor vehicle accident or if a tree limb hits your car’s roof. It only covers damages to another person or their vehicle if you’re at fault in an accident.[2]

If you’re seeking cheap liability coverage, it’s worth getting a quote from State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate.

State Farm: Best for customer satisfaction

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.2
IQ Score
IQ Score
9.3/10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$121/mo

Each year, data analytics and consumer intelligence company J.D. Power releases an auto insurance study. This study is primarily focused on customer satisfaction. For 2023, State Farm ranks among the top insurance companies in Texas for customer satisfaction.

Not only that, but this insurer also offers cheap liability coverage, especially for teen drivers and older adults. If you want a hassle-free auto insurance experience and coverage that aligns with your budget, State Farm could be worth a look.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Large network of local insurance agents

  • Some of the cheapest liability coverage in Texas

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

Read more driver reviews of State Farm
Robert - August 26, 2024
Verified

Reward Your Good Customers, That's How You Earn Your Paycheck

They have always been there for me. However, I feel like they could offer a discount to drivers with no claims at all after 5 years. But it seems the price only increases. I just don't understand. I've been with them for 5.5 years and haven't made a single claim, not even a speeding ticket or parking ticket. Yet, they seem ready to let me go. As a business owner, I understand the importance of customers.
Adele - August 26, 2024
Verified

State Farm is Good

Overall, my experience with State Farm has been positive. The only reason I am looking around is to try to reduce my expenses. So far, they are more reasonable than others.
Helen - August 26, 2024
Verified

I have no problem with the service overall, but I couldn't afford to keep paying the price for my second car.

I have no problem with the service overall, but I couldn't afford to keep paying the price for my second car.

GEICO: Best for military families

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
IQ Score
9.0/10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$122/mo

Veterans account for nearly 7% of the total population in Texas, and with 15 military installations, the state is also home to countless active-duty service members.[3] As a token of gratitude for serving the country, GEICO offers an exclusive car insurance discount of up to 15% for military members and veterans. 

While State Farm’s coverage might be slightly cheaper, GEICO’s affiliation discount could tip the scales in terms of cost. It’s worth getting a quote from GEICO if you’re in the military and seeking new car insurance coverage.

Pros

  • Many available discounts

  • 24/7 customer service

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Few local agents

  • Pay-per-mile insurance isn’t available

Read more driver reviews of GEICO
Javier - August 26, 2024
Verified

Expensive

Geico is great. However, I only use my vehicle on the weekends, so full coverage is too much for me.
Maria - August 26, 2024
Verified

5 Star Insurance

Best in the class of insurance!
Miguel - August 26, 2024
Verified

Overpriced

Overpriced. There were three rate increases in one year for a loyal customer of over five years.

Allstate: Best for discounts

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
IQ Score
8.9/10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$138/mo

Allstate offers a broad range of discounts, including a good student discount that could help lower young drivers’ insurance costs. Texas drivers can save for having specific car features, such as anti-lock brakes and anti-theft devices. This insurer also offers several discounts related to on-time payments and safe driving, making it a good choice if you have a clean driving record. 

Pros

  • More available discounts than many competitors

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

  • Large network of local insurance agents

Cons

  • Pay-per-mile insurance isn’t available in Texas

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Not the cheapest coverage available

Read more driver reviews of Allstate
Trishawn - August 26, 2024
Verified

Expensive

The rates are too high.
Jeannine - August 26, 2024
Verified

Bad Experience

I had to call to get my renewal. The Drivewise feature hardly worked. The GasBuddy never displayed the correct cost for gas. I was also enrolled in paperless billing, which I was not informed about. My renewal was $200.00 higher without any discounts for having it. I drive less than 50 miles a month, but your rates didn't offer any benefits for not driving so much. I'm not going to pay for insurance when I can Uber for cheaper. Also, no one confirmed my cancellation, which I had requested via email.
Roy - August 26, 2024
Verified

Need Lower Price Liability Insurance

It's a little high for liability only.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with poor credit in Texas 

While it’s illegal for insurers in some states to consider your credit history when calculating your insurance rates, this practice is legal in Texas. Drivers with poor credit often pay more for car insurance, as insurers may view them as more likely to file a claim. 

By contrast, drivers with good or excellent credit often get lower rates. Other factors also affect the cost of car insurance, like your city, age, and ZIP code.

Here’s a quick cost comparison for how much Texas drivers with good credit and poor credit pay each month for a liability policy.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, August 1 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Good Credit
Average Quote: Poor Credit
State Farm$36$51
GEICO$39$48
Allstate$49$64
Mile Auto$52$67
USAA$64$81
Mercury$80$103
Nationwide$81$102
Safeco$85$110
Midvale Home & Auto$90$114
Progressive$92$120
Dairyland$98$128
Clearcover$106$133
Chubb$108$171
National General$113$147
21st Century$126$158
Elephant$126$164
Commonwealth Casualty$127$166
Direct Auto$128$162
The General$128$167
Bristol West$139$177
Liberty Mutual$142$182
GAINSCO$151$196
State Auto$162$217
AssuranceAmerica$164$214
Infinity$184$239
Hallmark$193$243
Foremost$210$274
Hugo$267$347
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Minimum car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas requires drivers to obtain the following car insurance coverages in order to be roadworthy:[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    • $30,000 per person

    • $60,000 per accident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c8ad9d5019/driving-accidents.svg

    Property damage liability

    • $25,000

Your liability insurance will pay out if you’re at fault in a car accident that results in damage to another person’s vehicle or personal property. It’ll also pay for their medical bills if they’re hurt in the accident.

A liability-only policy could be sufficient if you drive an older or high-mileage vehicle, though it doesn’t offer as much protection as full-coverage insurance. Likewise, opting for minimum coverage might save you money, but it could put you at risk if you get into an accident and the related expenses exceed your coverage limits.

State-sponsored car insurance in Texas

Unfortunately, the Texas government doesn’t subsidize car insurance costs for low-income drivers, and the state’s car insurance rates are on the high side compared to other U.S. states.

The best way to find an inexpensive auto policy in Texas is to shop around, get quotes from several different car insurance companies, and take advantage of as many discounts as possible.

Car insurance discounts for low-income Texas drivers

Discounts are another great way to save some money on your auto policy. Here are some common ones to look for:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8055843166/car-service-96x96-orange_040-garage.svg

    Bundling discount

    You can often get a discount if you bundle multiple insurance products, such as auto and homeowners insurance, from the same company.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0399fb6142/car-dashboard-96x96-gold_005-steering-wheel.svg

    Vehicle safety feature discount

    Many insurers also offer discounts for certain vehicle safety features, like anti-lock brakes or car alarms.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/8fc2e44a6a/learning.svg

    Good student discount

    If you’re a student, you might be able to save on your car insurance by maintaining a certain GPA.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/28fd0b0ea3/car-and-driving-96x96-blue_023-driving-test.svg

    Safe driver discount

    Drivers with clean records often get the best insurance rates, and you could get additional savings if you remain accident-free for a set time period.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/d980bd9cc4/membership.svg

    Responsible payment discount

    Insurance companies may give you a discount if you opt for automatic payments, pay your premium in full, or avoid missing payments for a set time period.

Low-income car insurance in Texas FAQs

If you’re still wondering about low-income car insurance in Texas, this additional information may help as you shop for a policy.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance company in Texas?

    State Farm offers the cheapest auto insurance for Texas drivers, with monthly rates of $37 for liability-only coverage and $66 for full coverage.

  • How much is full-coverage car insurance in Texas?

    Texas drivers pay an average of $247 per month for full-coverage car insurance. This is higher than the national full-coverage rate of $212 per month.

  • How do I get low-income car insurance in Texas?

    The state of Texas doesn’t offer any special subsidies for low-income drivers seeking auto insurance. Instead, you’ll need to compare coverage options and get car insurance quotes from different companies to find low-cost coverage. Don’t forget to ask about any discounts you might be eligible for that could help you save more on your premiums.

  • What is the lowest form of car insurance required in Texas?

    Texas law requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. You’ll need to purchase $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 in property damage liability coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "Poverty Guidelines."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. Texas Workforce Investment Council. "Veterans in Texas: A Demographic Study."
  4. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
Learn More
